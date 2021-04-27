Playoff positioning wasn’t on the line when Longview baseball hosted Pine Tree during Tuesday’s 15-5A district finale, but the teams still came to play for the 58th edition of their crosstown rivalry series.
Longview ultimately bounced back from three early deficits to earn a 6-4 win on senior night. The Lobos pulled even at 29-29 all-time against Pine Tree, but more importantly enter the Class 5A postseason with a 21-6 overall record and the district’s second seed. The Pirates, on the other hand, end their 2021 campaign with a 4-20 record.
“All the seniors that were here got to play the entire game,” said Longview head baseball coach Jim Goldman. “The kids battled. Justin [Beltran] had a couple of good innings. Happy to get a W.”
The Pirates struck gold first because pitcher Hunter Gleason was red hot on the mound. He struck out two Longview batters in the bottom of the first and finished with 11 strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings of work.
Then, runs arrived for the road team. Case Buchanan singled in the top of the second inning, moved to third base on Camden McEntire’s double and scored on Cruz Cox’s RBI groundout.
Longview was finally ready to respond in the bottom half of the frame. Connor Cox singled and took advantage of Pine Tree’s wild pitches to advance to second and third base and score the game-tying run.
Scoring-enthused fans were already enjoying themselves, but the third inning was more up their alley. Pine Tree retook the lead after Keelan Turner walked and scored a run. Wade Fell then reached base on a fielder’s choice and rounded the bases on a pair of throwing errors to expand the Pirate advantage to 3-1.
Longview continued the momentum when Braden Nickel recorded a one-out infield single in the bottom half of the inning. Alton Gatson served as his pinch runner once he reached first base and stole second and third base before scoring a run on the same misfired throw on Gabe Flores’ steal attempt of second base. Flores then scored the game-tying run on an unsuccessful pickoff attempt at third base.
As impactful as the third inning was, it didn’t foreshadow the end of the game like the fifth. Turner scored in the top half of the inning to give Pine Tree its final lead of the night at 4-3, but Longview had a final push in the bottom half to set up its final victory of district play. Gatson scored his second run of the night and Beltran and Trent Bush also scored on wild pitches.
“Basically, I was just there to excite my team and help them get the win,” Gatson said of his pinch running aggressiveness that resulted in two Longview runs.
The Lobos will open the playoffs against Nacogdoches next week.