LOUISIANA/TEXAS SHOOTOUT
■ SPRING HILL 6, BENTON 3: BENTON, La. — Spring Hill rallied from a 3-0 deficit to earn a 6-3 win over Benton, Louisiana.
Marshall Lipsey homered and drove in three runs for the Panthers. Caden Noah doubled and drove in a run, and Trent Gregson had two hits. Alex Brown struck out two and walked two in four innings. Colin Martin had a pair of strikeouts and no walks in three frames. Martin got the win.
WHITEHOUSE
■ LOBOS SPLIT: WHITEHOUSE — Cadon Orr’s two-run double in the fourth lifted the Longview Lobos to a 6-4 win over the Denison Yellowjackets here Thursday afternoon.
Against Denison, Cason Orr worked 3.1 innings. Tucker Gary got out of a bases loaded jam by getting two outs, and Keaton King earned a save.
King was 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and RBI. Justin Beltran was 2 for 2 with a couple doubles and a RBI. Jared Mondragon picked up two hits, while Alton Gatson and Gabe Flores each had hits.
Earlier in the day the Lobos dropped a 6-3 decision to Kilgore.
Flores, who went 2 for 2 at the dish with a run driven in, worked 2.1 and Gage Bellatti pitched 2.2 on the bump.
King added a double and RBI, Trent Bush singled with a RBI, Connor Cox and Cadon Orr each singled in the loss.
■ KILGORE WINS 2: WHITEHOUSE — Kilgore earned wins over Huntington (6-4) and Longview (6-3) on Thursday.
Donovan Adkins, Jayce McFarland and Chase Hampton all drove in two runs for the Bulldogs in the win over Longview. Hampton doubled, and Adkins and Sam Witt had three hits apiece.
Adkins earned the pitching win, striking out two and walking four in five innings.
Against Huntington, Dalton McElyea fanned eight and walked four in five innings for the pitching win. McFarland tripled, singled twice and drove in three runs. Hunter Pipak had two hits and two RBI. Hampton doubled, singled and drove in a run and Adkins chipped in with a double.
■ WHITEHOUSE 9, HENDERSON 6: WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse matched a pair of three-run Henderson innings with two four-run frames en route to a 9-6 win over the Lions.
Collin Everitt, Brady Johnson, Dalton Modisette and Brady Odom all doubled for Henderson on the loss. Everitt and Modisette had two hits apiece. Modisette drove in three runs,and Everitt and Odom contributed RBI. Everitt took the pitching loss, striking out four and walking two in three innings.
ROSE CITY CLASSIC
■ HALLSVILLE SPLITS: TYLER — The Hallsville Bobcats opened the season with a 10-5 win over Forney and a 5-1 loss to Waxahachie.
Against Forney, Easton Loyd tripled, singled, drove in two and scored three times from the top of the order. Matt Houston and Blake Ware both doubled, with Houston adding two singles and driving in two and Ware adding a single. Zach Daniel drove in two runs, and Nolan Cox added an RBI.
Jeb Drewery struck out five, walked two and allowed three earned runs in 5.1 innings for the win.
Against Waxahachie, Daniel and Loyd both doubled Loyd added a single an an RBI and Kurt Wyman finished with two hits. Drayton brown took the loss. He struck out five and walked three in 4.2 innings.
HUDSON
■ MARSHALL WINS 2: HUDSON — Payton McMullen drove in four runs, Hayden Kelehan double, singled and drove in a couple and Jarius Mitchell added a double and three RBI for Marshall as the Mavericks rolled to a 12-1 win over Garrison.
Andrew Phillips and Jim Weaver added two hits apiece, with Weaver driving in a run. Garrett Cotten struck out three and walked one, giving up no earned runs in three innings, for the pitching win.
In a 5-3 win over Central, Christopher Paddie worked five strong innings for the pitching win, striking out two. Caleb Valentine fanned one in one inning. Garrett Cotten had two hits and Payton McMullen drove in two runs for the Mavericks.
CHINA SPRING
■ NEW DIANA WINS 2: CHINA SPRING — Austin Green homered and later delivered a three-run, walk off double in the bottom of the seventh and the New Diana Eagles scored three in the bottom of the seventh to earn a 5-2 win over Gateway Prep.
Cade Medlin also doubled and drove in a run for the Eagles. Dylan Abernathy struck out three and walked one in four innings for the pitching win. Medlin fanned five and walked four in three frames.
In a 6-1 win over Clifton, Medlin and Eliott Foreman both went deep, with Foreman driving in three runs. Isaiah Martinez and Medlin had two hits apiece. Green struck out 14 and walked two in five innings for the pitching win. Mason Muller had three strikeouts and three walks in two innings.
ALBA-GOLDEN
■ BECKVILLE 4, BROWNSBORO 2: ALBA — Daxton Eghredge doubled, singled and drove in two runs, and Tyler Bryan and Colter Klingler added RBI for the Bearcats as Beckville notched a 4-2 win over Brownsboro.
Colby Davidson doubled and singled, and Bryan and Klingler had two hits apiece. Lance White earned the pitching win. He fanned two and walked one in two innings.
CHISUM
■ HUGHES SPRINGS 13, CHISUM 3: PARIS — Waylon Goodson banged out two doubles and a single, and Goodson and Gabe Fortune drove in four runs apiece as Hughes Springs rolled past host team Chisum.
Jace Ratley and Andrew Gaul added two hits apiece. Cameron Johnson drove in two runs, and Ratley and Chase Brown added RBI. Tyson Daigle struck out eight and walked one, giving up no earned runs in four innings for the pitching win.
HARMONY
■ HARMONY 3, ANNA 0: HARMONY — Garrett Friend and Reese Milam combined to strike out 10 and allow just one hit as Harmony blanked anna, 3-0.
Friend fanned seven with no walks and one hit allowed in four innings. Milam struck out three and walked two in two frames.
At the dish, Klein Bradbury led the way with a double, single and two RBI.
■ JEFFERSON 8, P. PEWITT 8: HARMONY — Both teams scored six in the first inning in a game that ended in an 8-8 draw.
Dustin Childress tripled, and Caden Whatley and Baylor Varnell drove in two runs apiece for Jefferson. Childress, Ezekiel Najara and Ryan Yeater also drove in runs for the Bulldogs. Childress also struck out four and walked one in two innings.
■ TATUM 1, NEW BOSTON 1: HARMONY — Tatum scored once in the bottom of the first and New Boston answered with one in the third as the teams battled to a 1-1 deadlock.
Garrett Friend and Reese Milam had doubles for Tatum, with Milam driving in the lone run. Landon Tover struck out eight with no walks or earned runs allowed in seven innings.
HARLETON
■ HARLETON 10, WASKOM 0: HARLETON — Ethan Cooner drove in three runs, Taber Childs doubled and plated a couple of runs and host team Harleton rolled to a 10-0 win over Waskom.
Jojo Clark added two hits and an RBI, and Hunter Wallace, Luke Wright and Drew Stafford drove in runs for Harleton. Nolan Wisdom struck out five, walked none and allowed just one hit in five innings on the hill.
■ MPCH 12, ORE CITY 5: HARLETON — Brodie Selman doubles, singled twice and drove in four runs, Landon Proefort added three hits and an RBI and Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill notched a 12-5 win over Ore City.
Kaleb Easley doubled twice, and Dalton Guess and Selman added doubles. Guess and Jordan Endsley drove in two runs apiece.
Ty Freeman and Aaron Nigreville both doubles in the loss for Ore City. Nigreville added a single and an RBI, and Juan Garcia, Lane Burks, Micah Pugh and Trevor Harris drove in runs.
Kincade Henry struck out seven and walked one for the pitching win.
LINDEN-KILDARE
■ SABINE 11, UNION GROVE 2: LINDEN — Kord Larid and River Reinhart drove in two runs apiece, and Alex Galyean, Jace Burns, Weston Pritchard and Laird all collected two hits for Sabine in an 11-2 win over Union Grove.
Galyean and Reinhart had doubled for the Cardinals, and Carter Patterson and Landon McKinney drove in runs. Burns worked three innings on the mound for the win, striking out six and walking three. Reinhart fanned two and walked one in two innings.
Kooper Smith and Cannon Cowan had the lone hits for Union Grove, and Cameron Johnson drove in both runs for the Lions.
OVERTON
■ DAINGERFIELD SPLITS: OVERTON — Daingerfield earned a 16-3 win over host team Overton and fell to Martinsville, 10-8, on Thursday.
Against Overton, Brady Chambliss doubled twice, singled twice and drove in a run. Ty Byrd, Braxton Jimmerson, Corey Miller and Caleb Nixon all doubled. Nixon addeda single and drove in two runs, and Jimmerson had a single and an RBI. Koby Wright drove in two runs, and Devon Wilson, Lathon Sauceda, Ryan Lewis and Miller all added RBI. Byrd fanned five with no walks in two innings.
Against Martinsvile, Wright doubled and drove in two runs. Kavon Bolden added two RBI, and Chambliss and Jimmerson also drove in runs.