LONGVIEW 10, S. SPRINGS 4: SULPHUR SPRINGS - Connor Cox drove in two runs, Al Gatson banged out three hits and the Longview Lobos pulled away for a 10-4 win over the Sulphur Springs Wildcats in District 15-5A action.
The Lobos trailed 3-2 before turning the game around with a five-run third inning.
Cox, Gabe Flores and Dakalon Taylor all doubled for the Lobos. Ronald Woods had two hits and an RBI, and Gatson, Drew Flores and Keifer Doxey all drove in runs.
Gabe Flores earned the pitching win with five strong innings of work. Flores struck out five and gave up two earned runs on three hits. Tucker Gary worked two innings, giving up one run on four hits.
The Lobos open the second half of district play at Hallsville with a 7 p.m. contest on Friday.
B. SANDY 9, HAWKINS 2: HAWKINS - Tyson Tapley and Jake Johnson drove in two runs apiece, and the Big Sandy Wildcats used a couple of big inning to earn a 9-2 win over Hawkins.
Tapley had three hits, and Whitson Cox and Johnson added two hits apiece for the Wildcats. Cox also drove in a run for Big Sandy, which led 3-1 after one and added four in the fourth.
Johnson earned the mound victory, striking out 13 with five walks and one earned run allowed in five innings. Tapley fanned four and walked one in two scoreless innings.
Braden Adams and Aiden Colley both doubled in the loss for Hawkins. Adams had two hits and two RBI. Bryce Burns struck out seven and walked three in five innings to shoulder the pitching loss.