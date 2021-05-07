Longview suffered a no-hitter against Nacogdoches pitcher Reid Bowyer in Friday’s 12-0 game one loss of the Class 5A Region II Bi-district baseball series. The Lobos found more success in Saturday’s game two at Nacogdoches, but it wasn’t enough to force a third and final game of the series.
The Dragons ultimately completed the playoff series sweep with a 3-1 win and advance to play the Corsicana/Forney winner in the area round. Longview, on the other hand, ends its 2021 season with a 22-8 record.
“Kids played hard all year and we practiced hard,” said Longview head baseball coach Jim Goldman. “We just didn’t swing it real well in this series. Surprised, but it happened.”
Longview leaned on its defense to keep pace in the early innings. It started in the bottom of the first inning when the Lobos threw out Nacogdoches’ Kolton Koonce on his advancement attempt to third base. The Lobos then caught Will Furniss stealing between first and second base in the third inning, and Levi Stovall was picked off at third base in the fourth. The trend continued in the fifth when Braden Ballenger was unsuccessful on his steal attempt from first to second base.
The Lobos finally had some momentum on their side and recorded their first two hits of the series on two-out singles by Jordan Allen and Braden Nickel in the top of the second inning. Then, Alton Gatson produced a RBI single that drove in Allen for their first run of the series and a 1-0 lead in the game.
Nacogdoches answered in the bottom half of the inning to tie the score. Dillion Williams was patient in drawing a one-out walk, advanced to second base on Bowyer’s single, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored on Blake Goerner’s sacrifice groundout.
As good as the Lobos played, it wasn’t enough to force a decisive game three of the series. Nacogdoches responded in the bottom of the sixth with a rally with two outs. Stovall walked to reach base and Cermodrick Bland served as his pinch runner. Reid Boyett added a single and Williams’ RBI single allowed Bland and Boyett to score the game-winning runs.
“I thought Gabe [Flores] pitched an outstanding game and I thought we really played hard,” said Goldman. “For us, I thought it was the story of our success and it was also some of the games we lost. They score runs with two outs. It’s tough.”