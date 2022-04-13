MARSHALL 3, P. TREE 1: MARSHALL - Garrett Cotten struck out seven with a couple of walks, giving up one earned run as the Marshall Mavericks notched a 3-1 win over the Pine Tree Pirates in District 15-5A action on Tuesday.
At the plate, Dallan Shaw had two singled and drove in two runs, and Andrew Phillips singled and added an RBI for Marshall. Carlos Hill and Jacob Oden chipped in with two hits apiece, and Oden scored twice from the leadoff spot for the Mavericks.
Max Gidden had two doubles and Dillan Shelton singled and drove in a run in the loss for Pine Tree. Matthew Lummus singled and Dean McMillen tripled for the Pirates. Cruz Cox struck out nine with no walks and two earned runs allowed in the loss.
HALLSVILLE 12, MT. PLEASANT 5: MOUNT PLEASANT - Garrett Smith doubled, singled and drove in four runs, Sawyer Dunagan banged out three hits for the Bobcats and Hallsville notched a 12-5 win over Mount Pleasant.
Carson Blakeley and Matt Houston both doubled for Hallsville. Houston also singled and drove in a run. Logan Jones and Ethan Miller had a hit and two RBI apiece. Carter Rogas singled and drove in a run, and Ashton Garza chipped in with an RBI.
Blakeley fanned seven, walked four and gave up four earned runs in six innings for the pitching win.
CARTHAGE 2, JASPER 1: Javarian Roguemore struck out seven, walked four and allowed one earned run on five hits in eight strong innings on the mound as the Carthage Bulldogs notched a 2-1 win over Jasper.
Connor Cuff tripled, singled twice and scored twice for Carthage. Brooks Brewster drove in a run.
PITTSBURG 7, PARIS 2: PARIS - John Cummings turned in a strong outing on the hill for Pittsburg, striking out 12 with one walk and two earned runs allowed as the Pirates earned a 7-2 win over Paris.
Christian Bates and Ty Price tripled, and Landon Graham and Jaxson Ramsey doubled for Pittsburg. Ramsey, Brayden Bolton and Cummings all had two hits. Price drove in two runs, and Bolton, Bates, Cummings, Graham and Drew Lawton all added RBI.
HARLETON 14, E. FIELDS 2: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Taber Childs worked five innings on the hill, striking out eight, walking four and giving up one earned run as Harleton earned a 14-2 win over Elysian Fields.
Childs also doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Harleton. Braden Hopkins doubled and drove in two runs, and Carson Brown had a double and three RBI. Cam Johnson, Carson Wallace and Blake Weaver all added RBI for the Wildcats.
Lawson Swank doubled and David Hutson drove in a run for Elysian Fields.
TATUM 5, JEFFERSON 1: TATUM - Cayden Tatum tripled, doubled and drove in two runs, Aidan Anthony got the pitching win and helped his own cause with a big day at the plate and Tatum notched a 5-1 win over Jefferson.
Anthony struck out six and walked four, giving up no earned runs on four hits. At the dish, he picked up two hits and drove in two runs.
Bryce Clark had two hits and an RBI and Knox Tomlinson doubled for Jefferson. Dylan Washington took the pitching loss.
BECKVILLE 7, U. GROVE 3: BECKVILLE - Tyler Bryan banged out two hits and drove in three runs, Adian Brantley had three hits and scored three times from the top of the lineup for the Bearcats and Beckville notched a 7-3 win over Union Grove.
Lance White singled and drove in a run, and Karter Jones added an RBI for Beckville. White got the pitching win, striking out t wo, walking two and allowing no earned runs on four hits in seven innings.
HAWKINS 17, WINONA 0: WINONA - Braden Adams and Julian Frazier drove in three runs apiece, and Frazier tossed a one-hitter at Winona as Hawkins rolled to a 17-0 win.
Frazier struck out nine with no walks and also had a double and a single for the Hawks. Adams had three hits, and Bryce Burns, Jeramy Torres, Marshall White, Micah Staruska and Drew Dacus drove in runs.
Kaleb Remedies had the lone hit for Winona.
L. CHAPEL 3, U. HILL 2: The Leverett's Chapel Lions edged Union Hill, 3-2 on Tuesday.
Wyatt Orsburn, Daniel Dunn and Logan Dunn had the lone hits for Union Hill. Matthew Massingill struck out four with no walks and two earned runs allowed in the pitching loss.