Garrett Methvin, who started his college career as a pitcher but finished it as one of the best hitters in his conference, will now have a chance to put his stamp on a local baseball program as Pine Tree’s new head baseball coach.
Methvin, a 2009 Spring Hill graduate, has been an assistant coach at Pine Tree for the past three seasons. He was recently promoted to the top spot when former coach Trevor Petersen took the same job at Spring Hill.
“I’m thankful to God that he blessed me with this opportunity,” Methvin said. “I appreciate the Pine Tree staff and administration for trusting me with this opportunity to move up to this position.”
Methvin was a two-time district Most Valuable Player at Spring Hill, where he compiled a 23-4 pitching record in his final two seasons with the Panthers. He signed with Arkansas and spent one season there before moving back to Longview and finishing his career at LeTourneau University.
He was the American Southwest Conference’s East Division Newcomer of the Year at LETU in 2011 when he led or tied for the team lead in 13 statistical categories at the plate and on the mound.
Methvin underwent shoulder surgery and missed the 2012 season, but came back in 2013 and earned honorable mention All-ASC honors after putting up solid numbers at the plate.
In 2014, he hit .379 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 34 RBI and also was named the ASC’s Distinguished Scholar-Athlete.
His coaching career began as an assistant at Central Heights, and then he came to Pine Tree — coaching the junior varsity for one season and then spending the last three years as an assistant varsity coach.
“It’s bittersweet because coach Petersen and I had built such a good relationship the last three or four years, but I’m very excited about the opportunity to build off what he started and to put my own stamp on it,” Methvin said.
Pine Tree was 2-8-2 this season when the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I plan for us to just really be the type of program that continues to do things the right way. ...to do things with perfect effort all the time,” Methvin said. “My mantra is to do it right all the time and to strive to be perfect. No one is every going to be perfect, there was only one man on the earth that was ever perfect, but as long as you continue to strive for perfection you’ll get good results.”