■ PINE TREE 12, CHAPEL HILL 5: Case Buchanan and Connor Carrell both collected a pair of doubles as Pine Tree banged out 16 hits and opened the season with a 12-5 win over Chapel Hill.
Buchanan finished with three hits and three RBI, Carrell three hits and two RBI, Keelan Turner three hits and two RBI and Wade Fell two hits and three RBI. Cody Janner also had two hits for the Pirates, and Turner chipped in with a double.
Fell struck out 10, walked two and did not allow an earned run in four innings to earn the pitching win. Luke Oxsheer pitched two innings and Blake Couch worked on inning on the hill.
Ty Keys had two hits and two RBI in the loss for Chapel Hill.
■ SPRING HILL 2, PITTSBURG 1: Spring Hill scored twice in the first inning, and that was enough for the duo of Trent Gregson and Logan Avant on the mound as the Panthers opened the season wit ha 2-1 win over Pittsburg.
Gregson struck out 10, walked one and allowed no earned runs in four innings. Avant fanned eight with no walks in three innings of relief.
Joseph Baxter was on the mound for Pittsburg. He went six innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out three and walking one.
Caden Noah had a single, double and RBI for Spring Hill, and Dylan Hutchison doubled and drove in a run.
■ CARTHAGE 11, MARSHALL 2: MARSHALL — In a game moved to ETBU, Carthage collected nine hits and used a five-run fourth inning to take control of things in an 11-2 win over Marshall.
Brandon McKeely tripled, doubled and drove in a run for Carthage. Si Schumacher added a double, sinble and an RBI and Jackson Blissett drove in two runs.
Marshall was led at the plate by Payton McMullen with two hits.
■ TATUM 7, MOUNT PLEASANT 2: TATUM — Six Tatum pitchers saw action on the hill, and the Eagles opened the season with a 7-2 win over Mount Pleasant.
Klein Bradbury and Reese Milam both doubled for Tatum, with Milam driving in two runs. Bradbury, Logan Foster and Robey Box had two hits apiece, and Luke Lister and Bradbury drove in runs.
Landen Tovar and Milam worked two innings apiece on the mound, with Tover fanning three and Milam two. Garrett Friend, Lister, Anthony Kirkpatrick and Mason Whiddon all pitched an inning.
Colby Luck drove in two runs and Colby Hunnicutt had three hits in the loss for Mount Pleasant.
■ ORE CITY 12, WINONA 6: ORE CITY — Land Burks doubled, singled and drove in three runs, Ty Freeman struck out 10 in four innings of work on the hill and Ore City opened the season with a 12-6 win over Winona.
Freeman and Aaron Nigreville both douibled for the Rebels, with Nigreville adding a single and driving in three runs from the top of the lineup. Allen Nigreville added two hits and two RBI.
Freeman walked two and allowed two earned runs. Burks struck out four and walked one in three innings.
Caden Wharton doubled and singled in the loss for Winona.
