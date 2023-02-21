LATE MONDAY
S. HILL 7, PITTSBURG 1: At Panther Field, Conner Smeltzer opened the season with a dominant performance on the mound, and Trent Thompson drove in two runs to pace the offense as Spring Hill notched a 7-1 win over Pittsburg.
Smeltzer struck out 10, waked one and allowed no hits in four innings. Jayson Jordan fanned seven with no walks and one earned run allowed in three frames.
Thompson singled and doubled for the Panthers, and Ashtin Hill and Austin Bonner drove in runs.
Landon Graham homered to account for the lone Pittsburg run. Kyle Ramsey struck out eight with no walks in four innings.
KILGORE 19, SABINE 6: KILGORE - Colt Bullard and Joseph Hendrickson drove in two runs apiece, and the Kilgore Bulldogs built a big lead early on the way to a 19-6 win over the Sabine Cardinals at Driller Park.
Bullard tripled and singled fort he Bulldogs. Tate Truman added a double and three runs scored. Jordan Pierce drove in a run and scored twice. Todd House drove in a run and Jason Silvey crossed the plate three times for Kilgore, which led 12-2 after two innings. Trent Lopez also scored twice for Kilgore.
Tanner Beets struck out four and walked one in three innings. Todd House worked two innings on the hill, striking out three and walking one.
Hunter Murry, Caleb Simmons and Connor Tucker all doubled in the loss for Sabine. Tucker had two hits and two RBI, and Simmons and Murry drove in two runs apiece.
CARTHAGE 13, P. GROVE 1: TEXARKANA - Connor Cuff homered twice, singled and drove in six runs, and the Carthage Bulldogs opened the season with a 13-1 win over Pleasant Grove.
Brooks Brewster had four hits for the Bulldogs. Noah Paddie doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs, and Cade Moore chipped in with an RBI.
Brewster struck out four and walked two in 4.1 innings. Ty Chambers fanned two and walked two in 2.2 innings.
TATUM 14, BECKVILLE 1: BECKVILLE - Camron Redwine homered twice and drove in six runs, and the Tatum Eagles opened the season with a 14-1 win over the Beckville Bearcats.
One of Redwine's home runs was a grand slam.
Landen Tovar tripled, doubled and drove in three for the Eagles. Truitt Anthony had two hits and two RBI, and Landry Ross drove in a run. Anthony struck out five, walked three and gave up no runs in three innings. Carson Gonzalez fanned three and walked three in two innings.
Daxton Etheredge singled and drove in a run for Beckville.
HARMONY 3, ATLANTA 2: HARMONY - Tucker Tittle struck out six, waked two and allowed no hits in four innings of work, Riley Patterson doubled and drove in two runs and the Harmony Eagles opened the season with a 3-2 win over Atlanta.
Landon Wilkerson worked two innings of relief, and Boston Seahorn got the save - striking out one and walking one in the seventh.
Seahorn doubled and singled, Tittle scored once, Braxton Baker had a double and an RBI and Brayden Phillips singled, walked and scored.
W. RUSK 4, GLADEWATER 2: NEW LONDON - Will Jackson doubled, Jason Reasoner singled twice and Luis Sanchez drove in a run for West Rusk as the Raiders opened the season with a 4-2 win over Gladewater.
Kullen Tavarez struck out seven with no walks and two earned runs allowed in six innings for the win. Jackson worked a scoreless inning of relief, striking out one and walking one.
H. SPRINGS 22, L-KILDARE 0: LINDEN - Trenton Pemberton tripled, doubled twice, singled and drove in seven runs for Hughes Springs as the Mustangs rolled to a 22-0 win over Linden-Kildare.
Trapper Golden doubled, singled twice and drove in a run. Chris Collins had a double and two RBI. Bryce Ratley singled three times and drove in four runs. Dalton Hicks added a single and three RBI. Jake Pearson drove in a run. E.J. Searcy had two hits, and Bryson Belk singled and plated two runs.
Golden struck out one and walked three in an inning, and Croy Endsley fanned two with no walks in four frames.
ARP 11, U. GROVE 1: ARP - The Arp Tigers scored four in the first and two in the second before putting things away with a four-run fifth in an 11-1 win over Union Grove.
Carter Cooper, Jacob Griffin and Cason Durgin had singles for Union Grove in the loss. Judsen George and Cooper handled the pitching chores.
O. CITY 15, OVERTON 2: ORE CITY - Blake Coppedge singled twice, swiped four bases, drove in three runs and scored twice as the Ore City Rebels opened the season with a 15-2 win against Overton.
Caleb Davidson doubled and drove in two runs, adding two steals. Easton Pena had two hits, Lee Alford a single and an RBI, Colby Plasterer a single and an RBI and Jordan Escamilla four walks, four stolen bases and three runs scored.
Escamilla worked wo innings for the pitching win, striking out two and walking one. Cudder Reynolds, Jaydyn Freeman and Davidson all saw mound action, with Davidson fanning three and Freeman and Reynolds adding two punchouts apiece.
Sterling Galvan doubled in the loss for Overton. Braxton Harper took the loss, striking out six and walking three in two innings.