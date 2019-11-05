After finishing one more season of high school action on the diamond, Hughes Springs baseball standout Cooper Perry will have a chance to help build the foundation of a new program.
Perry, who has helped Hughes Springs to a combined record of 49-11 over the last two seasons, signed a national letter-of-intent on Tuesday to play his college baseball at University of Arkansas Rich Mountain Community College.
The school, located in Mena, Arkansas, will play its first baseball season this coming spring after hiring legendary Arkansas coach Lance Spigner to become the program’s first head coach. Spigner has been at Horatio High School since 1991, winning 17 conference or district championships and five state titles.
Perry hit .264 with a double, six RBI, 11 runs scored and was 6-for-8 on stolen base attempts as a sophomore at Hughes Springs during a 26-4 season. A year ago as a junior, the Mustangs finished 23-7 and Perry hit .312 with six doubles, two triples, 15 RBI, 29 runs scored and was 14-for-15 on stolen bases.
He went 1-0 on the mound with a 1.13 earned run average in 2018 and was 2-3 with a 2.93 ERA in 2019. Perry has struck out 89 and walked 23 in 57.2 innings pitched over the past two seasons.