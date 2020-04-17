It was the first day on the job for Bernie Martinez at New Diana High School, a place where baseball is revered and bred, when a longtime supporter approached him.
This wasn’t a game day or a scrimmage or even a practice — it was a tryout.
“We had some rain so were on the football field and this older man is sitting on the sidelines watching kids run 60s,” Martinez recalled. “As soon as we were done, he approaches me and starts talking. Now, Pop was never one to mince words.
“He tells me straight up that he wasn’t excited that I was the guy, that I didn’t have a great record at Longview and I told him that he was exactly right.”
Joe Bassham, affectionately known as “Pop,” knew Diana baseball and had followed, supported and cheered on the Eagles for generations.
Bassham passed away this past week in his Diana home at 91.
“He was super close to the late Coach (Andy) Malone and told me that he thought Andy was the best,” Martinez said. “He told me ‘if Andy couldn’t do it at Longview then I’ll cut you a little slack.’
“He told me that Diana baseball was very important to him and ‘if Andy thinks the world of you, then I think the world of you and you have my support.’ That was day one.”
Baseball in Diana is all about family and is generational. Fathers watch their sons play on the same field they did.
That field bears the name of Donnie Tidwell and had coaches like Malone, who built the program into a powerhouse, in the dugout.
Bassham, along with his beloved wife, Carolyn, was a major part of it as well. Pop would often give Martinez his notes and critiques.
“We started practicing and we went up to Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill for a scrimmage,” Martinez said. “Pop, he was always wearing these coveralls, he came down and handed me this piece of paper, his report.
“He would tell me, ‘Hey, you need to play this player more’ or ‘hey, you should work this guy here.’ I never took it personally and I saved every one of those reports. His wife, MeeMaw, would always follow with ‘Bernie, we love you. Pop thinks he’s the coach but he’s not. You’re in charge.’ I’d always just say ‘yes, ma’m.’”
Pop didn’t miss anything when it came to Diana baseball or athletics. Tryouts, scrimmages, practices or away games, he was there.
“He was at every game, home or away, when he was healthy, even tournament games in DFW,” Martinez said. “Every weekend, the parents would talk and say ‘who’s got Pop?’ and they would hit the road.
“The man was so special and was loved so much.”
New Diana was off to an 11-3 start with eight seniors before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season. Hope remains that the season will be finished and Bassham let it be known his expectations for the year.
“He told me that we better be in Round Rock,” Martinez said. “He told me many times that this was the year, this was the team.
“We’re saddened by his passing but we know he’ll be with us, just like he was on that first day.”