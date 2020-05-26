New Diana’s Cody Stanley was the classic “get them on, get them over, get them in” spark plug in the Eagles’ lineup during his four varsity seasons.
Stanley will now have the chance to continue that old school style of play after signing a national letter-of-intent over the weekend with LeTourneau University.
“Cody was one of the most baseball savvy kids I’ve ever coached,” said New Diana baseball coach Bernie Martinez. “On the base paths, he’d see things before they happen. When it came to stealing bases, he’s not super fast, but he understands the count and what pitches to steal on. He has a great feel for the game.”
Stanley was a solid hitter and run producer for the Eagles, finishing his career with 48 RBI, but his ability to get into scoring position once he got on the bags and then bring it one home were clutch and part of the reason New Diana finished 74-33 in his four varsity seasons.
He was hitting .231 with 10 RBI and 11 runs scored and was 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts when his senior season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagles were 10-4 when the season was halted.
In four seasons and 102 total games played, he successfully swiped 25 of 28 bases and scored 96 runs.
“He’s solid on defense, too,” Martinez said of Stanley, who played shortstop as a freshman but spent the last three years at second base for the Eagles. “He’s an excellent defender at second base, and he’s a great leader on the field.”
LeTourneau was 9-7 overall and 6-3 in conference play when the 2020 season was stopped. The YellowJackets compete in the American Southwest Conference .