Beckville’s Tyler Bryan and Gladewater’s Robert Hodges earned top honors for the first week of the high school baseball season, Bryan for his work at the plate and Hodges for a dominant performance on the mound.
Bryan hit .818 in four games to earn East Texas Hitter of the Week honors. Hodges went double digits in strikeouts in a win over Mount Vernon to pick up Pitcher of the Week accolades.
Bryan, a sophomore, went 9-for-11 from the dish with eight RBI, seven runs scored, three doubles and two walks. Hodges struck out 12 in a 3-2 win over Mount Vernon, working a seven-inning complete game.
Both were also solid on the other side. Hodges hit .467 with a double, two triples, a home run, six RBI and six runs scored, and Bryan was 1-0 on the hill with 11 strikeouts, a walk and one hit allowed in four innings against Cooper.
In other outstanding performances around East Texas in games played Feb. 24-29 (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
■ White Oak’s Micah Gibson struck out nine, walked three and gave up one unearned run in an 8-2 win over Central Heights.
HITTING
■ Marshall’s Hayden Kelehan hit .500 with a .633 on base percentage, eight runs scored and three stolen bases.
■ Mount Pleasant’s Logan Dunn hit .600 for the week with a .647 on base percentage, four doubles, a triple, six RBI and 10 runs scored.
■ White Oak’s Micah Gibson hit .729 with three triples, a double, three RBI, two runs score,d a walk and a hit by pitch.
■ Elysian Fields’ Jonathan Ramsey had five hits, including two doubles and a home run, and drove in four runs.
■ Ore City’s Allen Nigreville hit .600 (9-for-15) with six runs scored, four RBI, nine stolen bases and two doubles. Teammate Lane Burks hit .692 (9-for-13) with three doubles and five RBI.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Hallsville picked up a pair of wins on Friday at the Rose City Classic in Tyler, and the 3-2 victory over Tyler Lee was the 1,000th for the Bobcat Baseball Program.