Longview’s Connor Cox and Spring Hill’s Easton Ballard turned strong opening performances into player of the week honors for Week 1 of the high school baseball season.
Cox, who had a walk-off hit in one of the Lobo victories, is this week’s Hitter of the Week, and Ballard earned Pitcher of the Week honors for his performance in a win over Van.
Longview is off to a 5-0 start on the season thanks to solid pitching and a ton of clutch hits, including a walk off RBI single by Cox in a 5-4 win over Kilgore. For the week, Cox hit .538 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, eight RBI and six runs scored.
Ballard, meanwhile, shut down Van in a win for Spring Hill. He struck out 10, walked three and allowed one hit in a six-inning gem.
Other top performances around East Texas (nominated by coaches) included:
PITCHING
Longview’s Landyn Grant and Justin Beltran both tossed no-hitters. Grant, making his varsity debut, struck out five in six innings in a 2-0 win over Whitehouse. Beltran fanned nine in a 9-0, five-inning win against Henderson.
Kilgore’s Dalton McElyea struck out five and scattered five hits, giving up no runs in six innings.
White Oak’s Gavyn Jones struck out six and allowed one unearned run on two hits in five innings.
Jefferson’s Bryce Clark struck out nine (three looking), waked two and gave up one earned run on five hits in seven innings.
Grand Saline’s Jase Melton struck out 11 and gave up no runs on one hit in five innings.
Rusk’s J.D. Thompson struck out 18, walked one and gave up no earned runs on two hits in seven innings vs. Northside.
HITTING
Spring Hill’s Jax Stovall hit .455 with two RBI, six walks, four runs scored and a stolen base.
Kilgore’s Cade Pippen (.556), Donovan Adkins (.600) and Chris Ervin (.429) all turned in good weeks at the dish. Pippen had two doubles, six RBI, three walks, a .667 on base percentage, a .778 slugging percentage and a 1.444 OPS. Adkins tripled, drove in two runs, scored four times and had a .667 OBP, a .800 slugging percentage and a 1.467 OPS. Ervin tripled, drove in two runs, scored twice, was hit by a pitch and drew four walks. He had an OBP of .667, a slugging percentage of .714 and an OPS of 1.381.
New Diana’s Peyton Brewer hit .500 (7 for 14) with three doubles, seven RBI and five runs scored.
Elysian Fields’ Noah Grubbs was 3-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored vs. Parkway. He also caught and called the entire game with no passed balls and two caught stealing.
Jefferson’s Dameon Warren (.500), Luke McMullen (.667), Knox Tomlinson (.444) and Judson Carter (.571) all had solid weeks at the plate for the Bulldogs. Warren doubled, scored twice, drove in one and had two steals. McMullen had two doubles, two triples, an RBI, six runs scored and four stolen bases. Tomlinson added a double and three RBI, and Carter drove in three runs, swiped four bags and scored four times.
Beckville’s Daxton Etheredge hit .667 with six RBI, three walks, a hit by pitch, seven runs scored and five stolen bases.
Lufkin’s Hunter Ditsworth went 8 for 15 at the plate with two walks, two hit by pitches, no strikeouts, six runs scored, a home run, four doubles and 12 RBI.
Grand Saline’s Brett Kindle hit .636 with four RBI for the week.
Rusk’s Will Dixon went 7-for-12 from the plate with two walks and five stolen bases.