Spring Hill’s Brennan Ferguson and Union Grove’s Matthew Bower shared Pitcher of the Week honors, and Sabine’s Jace Burns is the East Texas Hitter of the Week for their performances in games played March 22-26.
Ferguson and Bower both tossed no-hitters in their only starts for the week.
Ferguson struck out seven with one walk and one hit batsman as the Panthers rolled to a 17-0 win over Cumberland Academy. The Spring Hill standout moved to 2-0 on the year with a 2.44 earned run average, 15 strikeouts and four walks in 14.1 innings pitched.
Bower, meanwhile, worked his second straight no-hitter — and third in district play — in a 10-0 win over Big Sandy. He struck out nine and walked two in five innings. In his last two outings, he has fanned 19, walked three and allowed no hits in wins over Big Sandy and Carlisle.
For the year, Bower is 4-1 with a 0.55 ERA, 44 strikeouts, nine walks and five hits allowed in 25.1 innings.
Burns was on a rampage at the plate in wins over Daingerfield (16-4) and New Diana (5-4).
He finished the week 8-for-10 with a home run, five doubles, nine RBI and two runs scored. Burns hit a grand slam and two doubles, driving in six, against Daingerfield and had three doubles and three RBI against New Diana. One of the doubles came in the top of the 11th inning, driving in the eventual winning run for the Cardinals.
Burns is hitting .444 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run, 19 RBI and 22 runs scored.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PitchingKilgore’s Cade Pippen won his only outing against Spring Hill. He struck out seven, walked four and gave up three earned runs on three hits.
White Oak’s Gavyn Jones earned a win and a save, striking out 12 and giving up a run on four hits in six innings pitched.
Center’s J.D. Thompson struck out 17, giving up one hit and no runs allowed in his one outing for the week.
Harleton’s Taber Childs worked six innings for a win, giving up four hits while striking out six and allowing one unearned run.
HittingSpring Hill’s Colin Martin was 5-for-9 with three home runs, seven RBI and four runs scored.
Kilgore’s Dalton McElyea was 5-for-8 with two triples, five RBI and four runs scored. Cade Pippen went 3-for-5 with two runs, two RBI, a walk and two sacrifices. Chris Ervin was 3-for-7 with a walk, three RBI, two runs scored and a triple.
Marshall’s Brayden Robbins was 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI.
White Oak’s Dylan Creager was 6-for-8 with five RBI, three runs scored, a hit by pitch and two stolen bases.
Harleton’s Taber Childs went 5-for-5 at the dish with two doubles, a triple, three walks and two RBI. He’s hitting .617 on the year.
Queen City’s Justin Lance went 4-for-7 with a pair of RBI, a double and one strikeout for the week.