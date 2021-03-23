Harmony’s Evan Patterson and Elysian Fields’ Noah Grubbs were the definition of clutch last week, and for their efforts Patterson has been named East Texas Pitcher of the Week and Grubbs is the ET Hitter of the Week for games played March 15-20.
Patterson tossed a no-hitter for Harmony in a 10-0 win over Mineola. He struck out 12 and walked three, throwing 63 of his 96 pitches for strikes. For the year, Patterson is 3-1 with a 1.63 earned run average, 34 strikeouts and 13 walks in 25.2 innings pitched.
Grubbs went 4-for-5 at the plate in a couple of wins over Arp, finishing the week with a .875 on base percentage, two doubles, three runs scored and three stolen bases. He drove in seven runs in the two games, with six of the RBI coming with two outs.
Grubbs is hitting .400 for the season with 14 RBI
In other top performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PitchingSpring Hill’s Alex Brown worked seven innings, giving up no runs on four hits while striking out 11 and walking one. Colin Martin struck out eight, walked none and gave up one hit in four innings spread over two outings.
Gilmer’s Tyler Watkins worked 6.2 innings with 14 strikeouts, three walks and two runs allowed in a 3-2 win over North Lamar.
White Oak’s Cayson Siegley worked five innings in a win over Hughes Springs, striking out eight and giving up one earned run on two hits.
Tatum’s Landen Tovar struck out 12, walked one and gave up no runs on two hits in a 2-0, complete-game win over Harleton.
Elysian Fields’ Ryan Wilkerson went 1-0 with six strikeouts, two walks and no earned runs allowed.
Union Grove’s Matthew Bower threw a five-inning no-hitter against Carlisle, striking out 10 of the 15 batters he faced while issuing just one walk.
HittingSpring Hill’s Colin Martin was 3-for-7 at the plate with a double, three runs scored and two walks.
White Oak’s Dylan Carrell finished the week 5-for-6 with a double, triple, two RBI, three runs scored, a walk and a hit by pitch.
Lufkin’s Reid Hensley went 5-for-6 at the dish with two home runs, two doubles, six RBI and five runs scored.