White Oak's Micah Gibson and Carthage's Braeden Wade earned East Texas baseball top honors for the week of March 9-14, Gibson for his work at the plate and Wade after a couple of standout performances on the mound.
Gibson, a senior, went 6-for-13 (.462) with a .650 on base percentage. He had three doubles, a triple, six RBI, was hit by pitches six times, walked once, swiped six bases and crossed the dish 11 times.
Wade, a sophomore, went 2-0 on the hill with seven strikeouts and three walks, giving up two hits and allowing no runs in 6.2 innings. He picked up wins over Atlanta on Tuesday and Nashville, Arkansas on Friday and is now 4-0 on the season with a 0.00 earned run average, 22 strikeouts and eight walks in 19.1 innings pitched.
In other outstanding performances around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHER
Pine Tree's Wade Fell worked seven innings in a 1-1 tie with Terrell. He gave up one unearned run, struck out four and did not walk a batter.
Spring Hill's Caden Noah, a University of Texas signee, struck out 13 in five innings of work.
Hallsville's Jeb Drewery struck out five, walked one and gave up one hit in a 63-pitch, seven-inning complete game.
White Oak's Gavyn Jones moved to 3-0 on the year with a win over Paris.
New Diana's Cade Medlin struck out 13, walked one and gave up three hits in seven innings against Tatum. Teammate Austin Green also dominated in his one start, fanning 15 with one walk while giving up two hits against Benton (Louisiana) High School.
HITTER
Spring Hill's Noah hit at a .533 clip in five games. He doubled three times and drove in seven runs, and his hitting .395 with six doubles and 13 RBI for the year.
Hallsville's Easton Loyd hit .500 with a double, triple, five RBI, four runs scored and three stolen bases. He had a .562 on base percentage. Teammate Zach Daniel hit .546 with a double, three RBI, four runs scored, three walks, two stolen bases and a .643 on base percentage. Matt Houston was 6-for-10 with five walks and an .800 on base percentage, and Connor Stewart hit .714 with a double, three RBI, five runs scored, three walks and a .800 on base percentage.
White Oak's Gavyn Jones hit .857 (6-for-7) with a triple, three RBI, four runs scored, a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Teammate Dylan Carrell hit .429, drove in 10 runs, scored six times, walked once and was hit by a pitch once.
New Diana's Austin green hit .313 with a home run, two doubles and nine RBI for the week.