Trent Gregson’s first two at bats Thursday night resulted in back-to-back strikeouts looking. The Spring Hill shortstop wouldn’t be fooled in his third plate appearance in the fifth as he slapped a two-out single to left and eventually scored on a fielding error.
Gregson lumbered all the way around from first base to score what amounted to the game-winning run as the Panthers defeated the Marshall Mavericks 2-1 in opening-day action of the Spring Hill Baseball Tournament.
The win was Spring Hill’s second of the day and improved its overall standing to 4-4. The Panthers got a solid pitching performance from senior southpaw Caden Noah in an abbreviated appaerance.
Noah, who only worked three and two thirds, cruised along the first three frames. He finished his night of work with nine strikeouts and no base on balls.
Marshall, which slips to 3-4 on the young season, got a stellar effort on the bump from righthander Hayden Kelehan, who went the distance for the Mavs with seven strikeouts and only three hits surrendered.
Colin Martin placed a one-out double in the left center gap in the first inning and came in to score on Dylan Hutchison’s RBI slap to left field. The Panthers clung to their 1-0 lead through the next three innings.
Noah sat the side down in the first on strikes and needed only 10 pitches to do so. The Texas commit worked around consecutive one-singles from Jarius Mitchell and Payton McMullen in the fourth.
Kelehan, meanwhile, was keeping the Spring Hill sticks silent through the second, third and fourth innings. The Panthers failed on a suicide squeeze attempt in the first had a caught stealing in the fourth.
The Mavs tied things at 1-1 when nine-hole hitter Jacob Oden reached via a fielder’s choice and scored from first in front of Kelehan’s two-out double to center. Easton Ballard was able to avoid further damage when he got Garrett Cotton swinging on a 3-2 offering.
Spring Hill returns the diamond today at 3:15 p.m. against New Boston, while Marshall faces Carthage in a 7:20 p.m. start.