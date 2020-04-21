After spending six years at Pine Tree — the last three as head baseball coach — Trevor Petersen is moving across town to take over the baseball program at Spring Hill.
Petersen, a 2009 Hallsville graduate and one-time pitcher at Louisiana Tech, replaces Keith Touchstone in the dugout for the Panthers.
“First off, I wasn’t seeking after another job,” Petersen said. “But I am excited for the opportunity Spring Hill is giving me.”
Petersen, who had a 26-34-2 overall record in two-plus seasons with the Pirates, started out as an assistant on the baseball team in 2015.
“I appreciate everything Pine Tree gave me. I started my career there and I’m very fortunate they gave me an opportunity and took a chance on me as a young coach three years ago,” Petersen said.
“I’m gonna cherish all the memories and relationships I made in my six years at Pine Tree. But I can’t wait to start building relationships at Spring Hill.”
Petersen, 29, believes in Spring Hill he’s getting a program on the rise and loaded with potential.
The Panthers, 24-12 in 2019, advanced to the Class 4A regional quarterfinals last spring before falling in a best-of-three series to Benbrook.
“I’m lucky that I get to continue in the tradition Spring Hill baseball has. It’s a great community and gives me the opportunity to try something different,” Petersen explained. “I’ve never been outside 16-5A or 14-5A. I grew up in this district. I just thought it was a good time, while I’m young, to make a change.”
Petersen and his wife, Ashley, recently became first-time parents. They are both looking forward to the next chapter Spring Hill offers.