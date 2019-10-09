Pine Tree’s Dakylan Johnson and Bullard’s Dylan Malone have been selected to participate in the WWBA Freshman Championship (15 and under) by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball.
The wooden bat event will be Friday through Monday in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Johnson is a shortstop and right-handed pitcher who attends Pine Tree Junior High and is also in the Class of 2024.
Malone is a right-handed pitcher who is currently a student at Bullard Middle School. He is a prospect in the Class of 2024.
The team will begin play at 11:40 a.m. Friday against B You Academy on Nationals Field 4 at FITTEAM in West Palm Beach, Florida. They will then take on Team Citius 2023 at 2 p.m. Friday on the same field.
The final pool game will be at 10 a.m. Saturday against Team Elite 14U at the FITTEAM stadium.
There will be additional games on Saturday and Sunday.