P. TREE 9, T. HIGH 3: Collin Estes went the distance on the mound and helped his own cause with a single and two RBI, and the Pine Tree Pirates notched a 9-3 win over Texas High on Friday.
Estes struck out three, walked three and gave up one earned run in seven innings.
At the plate, Max Gidden singled twice, drove in two runs and scored three times for the Pirates. Dean McMillen added two hits and an RBI, and Dillan Shelton drove in one run.
S. HILL 2, KILGORE 1: KILGORE — Easton Ballard tossed a three-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one, and the Spring Hill Panthers held on for a 2-1 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Friday.
Jax Stovall tripled, and Josiah Mackey doubled, singled and drove in a run for Spring Hill. Marshall Lipsey added an RBI.
Jake Thompson singled and drove in a run in the loss for Kilgore. Heath Lafleur struck out eight, walked three and gave up one earned run in six strong innings on the hill for the Bulldogs.
CARTHAGE 5, RUSK 4: CARTHAGE — James Brewster doubled and drove in a run, Braden Smith got the pitching win and also added an RBI for the Bulldogs and Carthage rallied for a 5-4 win over Rusk.
Javarian Rocquemore had two hits for Carthage, which scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a 4-3 deficit. Smith went six innings on the mound, striking out 10 with four walks and two earned runs allowed. Connor Cuff fanned two in a scoreless inning of action.
PITTSBURG 5, GILMER 3: GILMER — Brayden Bolton doubled twice and singled, Ty Price drove in a run for Pittsburg and the Pirates earned a 5-3 win over Gilmer.
Christian Bates added a double for the Pirates. Price fanned six and walked five, allowing one earned run in 4.2 innings, and Landon Huggins got the pitching win with two scoreless innings of work — striking out three and walking one.
Cade Bowman had two hits and two RBI in the loss for Gilmer. Aaron Stanley struck out eight and walked eight, giving up two earned runs in six innings.
HARMONY 10, WINNSBORO 3: HARMONY — Tucker Tittle struck out 15, walked two and allowed two earned runs on five hits in a complete game for the Eagles, and Harmony rolled past Winnsboro, 10-3.
Tittle threw 72 of his 103 pitches for strikes.
At the plate, Spencer Wall singled and drove in two runs, Riley Patterson had a double, single and RBI and Tanner Tittle added two hits and an RBI for Harmony. Haden Johnson chipped in with an RBI.
N. DIANA 5, W. OAK 4: DIANA — Hayden Thomas singled with no outs in the bottom of the eighth to drive in the winning run as New Diana walked off with a 5-4 win over White Oak.
John Lutrell and Jacob Newland had two hits apiece for New Diana, and Lutrell, Ethan Adkisson and Austin Kerns drove in runs. Adkisson struck out 12 with no walks in 7.2 innings. Kerns struck out one.
Landon Anderson and Tyler Puckett both homered and drove in two runs in the loss for White Oak. Anderson had two hits on the night. Puckett struck out three and walked two in four innings, and Gavin Bzdil fanned three and walked four.
O. CITY 10, DAINGERFIELD 0: ORE CITY — Jordan Escamilla and Trevor Harris had two hits apiece, Juan Garcia drove in two runs and the Ore City Rebels blanked Daingerfield, 10-0.
Escamilla, who earned the pitching win. doubled for the Rebels. Blake Coppedge added two hits, and Allen Nigreville and Caden Laster drove in runs. Escamilla struck out five and wlaked one in five innings.
W. RUSK 14, WASKOM 6: NEW LONDON — Will Jackson homered, singled and drove in a pair of runs, Jimmie Harper tripled, doubled and plated two runs and Xander Mason led the way with four RBI as West Rusk notched a 14-6 win over Waskom.
Mason doubled once and singled twice for the Raiders. Cole Jackson and Clayton Keith added two hits apiece, and Keith, Carson Bobbitt, Bryant Mason and Jaxon Farquhar all drove in runs. Harper struck out nine, walked two and allowed two earned runs in five innings for the pitching win. Will Jackson fanned three in two scoreless innings.
ARP 9, E. FIELDS 3: ARP — Tristen Robbins struck out 10, walked three and allowed two earned runs in 5.2 innings for the Tigers, and Arp got RBI from Colton Cross, Colton Eschenburger, Caden Cliborn and Wyatt Ladd in a 9-3 win over Elysian Fields.
Kadaylon Williams added a double for Arp.
Jase Greenslate and David Hutson both doubled in the loss for Elysian Fields. Greenslate had two hits, and Hutson and Lannon Collum drove in runs. Jase Alaniz struck out five and walked two in three innings to take the loss.
TATUM 12, HARLETON 1: HARLETON — Camron Redwine homered, Redwine and Truitt Anthony drove in three runs apiece and the Tatum Eagles rolled to a 12-1 win over Harleton.
Aidan Anthony and Truitt Anthony both collected doubles for Tatum. Aidan Anthony had three hits, Mason Whiddon two hits and Cayden Tatum an RBI. Landen Tovar struck out 14 with no walks and one earned run allowed on four hits in six innings.
Braden Hopkins singled and drove in a run for Harleton. Hopkins also pitched three innings, striking out four and walking two.
U. GROVE 12, OVERTON 2: OVERTON — Colton Cowan drove in three runs, Cooper Vestal and Tyler Barkley chipped in with two RBI apiece and the Union Grove Lions earned a 12-2 win against Overton.
Vestal doubled, and Barkley had two singles for the Lions. Kayden Day also drove in a run. Barkley, Hunter Cannon and Carter Smith all pitched for Union Grove, striking out two batters apiece.
HAWKINS 17, U. HILL 3: BETTIE — Braden Adams homered, tripled, doubled and drove in six runs while also picking up the pitching win for Hawkins as the Hawks coasted to a 17-3 win over Union Hill.
Bryce Burns, Dawsun Pruitt and Jeramy Torres all added doubles for the Hawks. Pruitt drove in three runs. Torres added two RBI, and Burns and Micah Staruska finished with an RBI apiece. Adams struck out seven and walked six.
Saige Hendrix had the lone hit and drove in a run for Union Hill. Matthew Massingill and Logan Dunn chipped in with RBI for the Bulldogs.
BECKVILLE 11, CARLISLE 0: PRICE — Brady Davis turned in a strong outing on the mound, and Lance White singled and drove in two runs to lead the way offensively as the Beckville Bearcats blanked Carlisle, 11-0.
Davis struck out eight and walked two in five innings, scattering three hits. Daxton Etheredge, Tyler Bryan, Cason Dodson and Karter Jones all drove in runs for Beckville.
FIRST BAPTIST SWEEPS: Dallas First Baptist notched 15-0 and 20-0 wins over St. Mary’s on Friday.
John Brogan went 2-for-2 with a double in the opener for St. Mary’s. Brennan Billodeaux singled for the Knights in the second game.
LATE THURSDAY
N. DIANA 10, H. SPRINGS 0: DIANA — Dylan Abernathy turned in a dominant performance on the mound, striking out 10, walking three and blanking Hughes Springs as New Diana notched a 10-0 win.
Hayden Thomas and Elliott Foreman had a single and two RBI apiece for New Diana, and Jacob Newland, Abernathy, Hunter Gleason, Cohle Sherman and Austin Kerns all drove in runs.
Trenton Pemberton doubled in the loss for Hughes Springs. Zach Moore worked three innings on the hill and took the loss. He struck out two, walked three and gave up one earned run.