P. TREE 12, C. MILLS 2: The Pine Tree Pirates stepped away from district play and rolled past Caddo Mills, 12-2, on Thursday at Field of Dreams Park.
Matthew Lummus singled three times and drove in four runs, and Collin Estes added two hits and three RBI for the Pirates. Dillan Shelton chipped in with two hits, and Cruz Cox, Dakylan Johnson, Connor Carrell and Dean McMillen all drove in runs. Carrell and McMillen doubled for the Pirates.
Estes struck out four and walked one, allowing no earned runs on two hits in three innings. Lummus fanned two with no walks in two innings.
S. HILL 10, CUMBERLAND 1: TYLER - Jax Stovall homered, Marshall Lipsey, Josiah Mackey, Easton Ballard and Brennan Ferguson all tripled and the Spring Hill Panthers rolled to a 10-1 win over Cumberland Academy.
Stovall also doubled for the Panthers. Lipsey drove in three runs. Mackey had two RBI, and Ballard, Jordan Hodges, Wyatt McFadin and Ben Puckett chipped in with RBI. Ballard struck out six with no walks or runs allowed on one hit in three innings. Lipsey fanned three in two innings, and McFadin also worked two frames - punching out five.
HALLSVILLE 4, T. HIGH 0: TEXARKANA - Landon Bowden worked the shutout on the mound for Hallsville, and Garrett Smith drove in a couple of runs to pace the offense as Hallsville blanked Texas High, 4-0.
Bowden struck out 11, walked two and allowed just three hits in seven innings. Matt Houston doubled and singled, and Logan Jones had three hits.
KILGORE 5, LINDALE 4: KILGORE - Tate Truman delivered a walk off, two-out double in the bottom of the seventh, and the Kilgore Bulldogs rallied for a 5-4 win over Lindale on Thursday.
Kilgore trailed 4-3 heading to the seventh before loading the bases with two walks and a single. After the second out was recorded on an infield grounder, Truman came through with the game-winner to right field.
Colby Wilkerson added two hits, and Jake Thompson and Thomas Hattaway drove in runs for the Bulldogs.
Heath Lafleur struck out four and walked one in 5.1 innings. Gage Nichols and Tanner Beets also pitched for the Bulldogs.
S. SPRINGS 9, MARSHALL 4: SULPHUR SPRINGS - Matthew Sherman struck out 13, walked three and gave up three earned runs in seven innings as Sulphur Springs notched a 9-4 win over the Marshall Mavericks.
Matt Mitchell drove in three runs for Sulphur Springs.
Marshall, which scored all four of its runs in the top of the seventh, was led at the plate by Jacob Oden and Campbell White with two hits apiece. Dallan Shaw doubled and drove in a run, and White and Beau Burris added RBI for the Mavericks.
White worked five innings on the mound, striking out five and walking four.
L-EYLAU 3, GILMER 1: GILMER - Cal Jones went the distance on the mound for Liberty-Eylau, and Braylon Blair and Gage Bellatti drove in a run apiece as the Leopards notched a 3-1 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes.
Bellatti doubled and singled for the Leopards, who scored three in the top of the first and allowed one in the bottom half to account for all of the scoring. Jones struck out four, walked one and did not allow an earned run.
Aaron Stanley had two hits in the loss for Gilmer. Stanley worked five innings on the mound, striking out six and walking five. Landyn Thompson worked two frames, fanning three with no walks.
BECKVILLE 17, B. SANDY 1: BIG SANDY - Aidan Brantley singled and drove in three runs from the top of the lineup, Cason Dodson added two hits and three RBI and the Beckville Bearcats rolled to a 17-1 win over Big Sandy.
Karter Jones and Lance White both doubled for Beckville. Tyler Bryan had two hits and two RBI. Ryan Harris, White, Matt Barr and Jones all drove in two runs, and Brantley earned the pitching win. He fanned three and walked one.
U. GROVE 17, N. SUMMERFIELD 0: UNION GROVE - Hunter Cannon, Carter Smith and Rylan Roberts all drove in three runs for Union Grove, and the Lions coasted to a 17-0 win over New Summerfield.
Cannon had two hits, and Smith doubled for the Lions. Harlee Kirbis, Tyler Barkley and Cole Barkley all added RBI. Tyler Barkley pitched two innings, striking out four and walking one. Smith fanned one and walked one in one inning of mound action.