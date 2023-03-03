ET Baseball: Pine Tree vs. Harmony
- Jack Stallard
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jack Stallard
Sports editor
I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Business Beat: Frenchy's opens in Longview
- Teriyaki Madness in Longview approaches opening
- Longview business owner purchases Hot Dog Express, old Masonic Lodge
- Divorces granted: Feb. 13-17, 2023
- Business Digest: Area banks announce promotions
- New Theatre Longview executive director wants to stage 'must-attend events'
- ETX View Medical Directory PLUS: Christus Good Shepherd athletic trainer seeks 'best outcome' for student athletes
- Former DPS Trooper Timothy McDermott to be honored
- Young women find perfect dress at Zonta Club of Longview's Prom Boutique
- Sierra Club sues EPA over Longview-area power plant