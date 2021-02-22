Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series of previews featuring high school baseball teams in East Texas:
NEW DIANA
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Bernie Martinez
District: 15-3A (Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Ore City, White Oak, Sabine, Gladewater)
2020 record: 10-4
Top returning players: Zach Malone ... Elliot Foreman ... Darren Manes
Newcomers to watch: Ethan Adkisson ... Peyton Brewer ... Landon Chapman ... Jacob Newland
You can count on: “Youthful energy, defense and pitching.” — Martinez
Needs work: “We are young, so with youth comes inconsistencies. We need to fight out of the valleys and be more consistent and sustain performance at our peaks.” — Martinez
Did you know: Martinez has a record of 74-32 at New Diana ... Eagle sophomore infielder Logan Simmons is the nephew of former New Diana standout Jordan Wooten, who played for Martinez at LeTourneau University
SABINE
Mascot: Cardinals
Coach: Michael Mayfield
District: 15-3A (New Diana, Gladewater, Hughes Springs, Ore City, White Oak, Daingerfield)
2020 record: 9-4
Top returning players: Caden Loveless ... River Reinhart ... Jace Burns ... Alex Galyean ... Matt Huey ... Carter Patterson ... Caden Richardson ... Kile Stripland
Newcomers to watch: Payton McBride
You can count on: “Pitching.” — Mayfield
Needs work: “Learning how to compete.” — Mayfield
Did you know: Mayfield has a career coaching record of 111-90
GLADEWATER
Mascot: Bears
Coach: Jeff Hodges
District: 15-3A (New Diana, Sabine, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Ore City, White Oak)
2020 record: 8-9
Top returning players: Garrett Glenn ... K’Havia Reese ... Ben Alvarez ... Zach Polanco ... Tanner Gothard ... Devin Walker
Newcomers to watch: Eli Kates ... Austin Verner
You can count on: “This is a very coachable group of players. I think they are going to work hard and make great strides during the season.” — Hodges
Needs work: “We have to work on our pitching staff. We graduated most of our staff last season.” — Hodges
HUGHES SPRINGS
Mascot: Mustangs
Coach: Alec Bryant
District: 15-3A (New Diana, Sabine, Daingerfield, Sabine, Ore City, White Oak)
2020 record: 10-2
Top returning players: Tyson Daigle ... Waylon Goodson ... Chase Brown ... Zachry Moore
Newcomers to watch: Eric Dennis ... Kaden Barnwell ... Riley Herron ... Stone Sampson ... Tucker Strawn
You can count on: “We’re going to pitch and play defense.” — Bryant
Needs work: “Offensive approach, what our identity is and what we will hang our hat on.” — Bryant
Did you know: Bryant, in his first season at Hughes Springs, has a 59-27 coaching record
ORE CITY
Mascot: Rebels
Coach: Brandt Plasterer
District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, Gladewater, Hughes Springs, New Diana, Sabine, White Oak)
2020 record: 5-3
Top returning players: Lane Burks (.485, 15 RBI; 1.10 ERA) ... Trevor Harris (.417, 9 rns, 7 RBI) ... Juan Garcia (.295) ... Ernesto DeSantiago (.270)
Newcomers to watch: Colby Plasterer ... Christian DeSantiago ... Caleb Davidson ... Jordan Escamillia ... Blake Coppedge
You can count on: “The kids have shown a great attitude and work ethic.” — Plasterer
Needs work: “We are a young, inexperienced team and have to continue to learn the game and work to improve in all areas day in and day out.” — Plasterer
Did you know: Plasterer has a 105-64 coaching record