Editor’s Note: This is part of a series previewing high school baseball teams in East Texas for the 2021 season.
TATUM
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Dustin Russell
District: 16-3A (Harleton, Troup, West Rusk, Arp, Waskom, Jefferson, Elysian Fields)
2020 record: 7-4
Top returning players: Garrett Friend 9.276; 2.71 ERA, 11 strikeouts) ... Anthony Kirkpatrick (.364, .462 OB percentage; .590 slugging percentage) ... Reese Milam (.269, .457 OB percentage; 2.33 ERA) ... Mason Whiddon ... Landon Tovar (.222, .417 OB percentage; 1.75 ERA) ... Levi Lister (1.000 fielding percentage)
Newcomers to watch: Camron Redwine ... Truitt Anthony ... Cayden Benson
You can count on: “Our depth on the mound, amount of guys who can play multiple positions and culture as a whole.” — Russell
Needs work: “We need to get some more experience against some competitive teams.” — Russell
Did you know: All three coaches for the Eagles — Russell, Brandon Milam and Adam Tubbleville — have won state championships as players and played collegiate baseball
JEFFERSON
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Tyler Foster
District: 16-3A (Tatum, Elysian Fields, Waskom, Harleton, West Rusk, Arp, Troup)
2020 record: 0-10-1
Top returning players: Trent Foster ... Baylor Varnell
Newcomers to watch: Bryce Clark
You can count onY: “I feel comfortable with our guys that they have been through everything. Going winless last year against some of the best teams in East Texas, and mainly being very and well tested. All the young guys are older, seasoned a bit, and we have good senior leadership.” — Foster
Needs work: “We just need to work out bats more. Much like everyone, cage time has been limited with the weather.” — Foster
Did you know: Jefferson’s baseball field was renamed for Ray Schellinger at the beginning of the 2020 season. Schellinger was one of the first Jefferson ISD students to play baseball at Jefferson ... Head coach Tyler Foster and senior player Trent Foster are brothers
HARLETON
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: D.J. Beck
District: 16-3A (Tatum, Jefferson, Elysian Fields, West Rusk, Troup, Waskom, Arp)
2020 record: 11-1
Top returning players: Drew Stafford (.354, 14 RBI, 10 SB) ... Jojo Clark (.361, 12 RBI; 2-0, 0.63 ERA) ... Luke Wright (.390, 10 RBI) ... Taber Childs (.400, 18 RBI; 2-0, 2.10 ERA)
Newcomers to watch: Braden Hopkins ... Dylan Armstrong
You can count on: “We have several kids who can do multiple things to help the team.” — Beck
Needs work: “Baserunning to utilize our team speed.” — Beck
Did you know: Beck earned his 100th career coaching win on Tuesday with a 7-3 win over Winona
ELYSIAN FIELDS
Mascot: Yellowjackets
Coach: Sean Struwe
District: 16-3A (Harleton, Jefferson, Waskom, Arp, Troup, West Rusk, Tatum)
2020 record: 7-6
Top returning players: Ryan Wilkerson ... Noah Grubbs ... Jackson Illingworth ... Kyle Storey ... J.D. Ballard ... Logan Presley ... Campbell White ... Brandon Segers ... Landon Swank
Newcomers to watch: Blake Merritt ... Jace Greenslate ... Kip Lewis ... David Hutson
You can count on: “Good senior leadership, pitching depth and a lineup I feel confident will score some runs.” — Struwe
Needs work: “Just trying to figure out where everyone will fit defensively depending on who is on the mound.” — Struwe