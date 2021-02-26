Editor’s Note: This is part of a series previewing high school baseball teams in East Texas for the 2021 season.

TATUM

Mascot: Eagles

Coach: Dustin Russell

District: 16-3A (Harleton, Troup, West Rusk, Arp, Waskom, Jefferson, Elysian Fields)

2020 record: 7-4

Top returning players: Garrett Friend 9.276; 2.71 ERA, 11 strikeouts) ... Anthony Kirkpatrick (.364, .462 OB percentage; .590 slugging percentage) ... Reese Milam (.269, .457 OB percentage; 2.33 ERA) ... Mason Whiddon ... Landon Tovar (.222, .417 OB percentage; 1.75 ERA) ... Levi Lister (1.000 fielding percentage)

Newcomers to watch: Camron Redwine ... Truitt Anthony ... Cayden Benson

You can count on: “Our depth on the mound, amount of guys who can play multiple positions and culture as a whole.” — Russell

Needs work: “We need to get some more experience against some competitive teams.” — Russell

Did you know: All three coaches for the Eagles — Russell, Brandon Milam and Adam Tubbleville — have won state championships as players and played collegiate baseball

JEFFERSON

Mascot: Bulldogs

Coach: Tyler Foster

District: 16-3A (Tatum, Elysian Fields, Waskom, Harleton, West Rusk, Arp, Troup)

2020 record: 0-10-1

Top returning players: Trent Foster ... Baylor Varnell

Newcomers to watch: Bryce Clark

You can count onY: “I feel comfortable with our guys that they have been through everything. Going winless last year against some of the best teams in East Texas, and mainly being very and well tested. All the young guys are older, seasoned a bit, and we have good senior leadership.” — Foster

Needs work: “We just need to work out bats more. Much like everyone, cage time has been limited with the weather.” — Foster

Did you know: Jefferson’s baseball field was renamed for Ray Schellinger at the beginning of the 2020 season. Schellinger was one of the first Jefferson ISD students to play baseball at Jefferson ... Head coach Tyler Foster and senior player Trent Foster are brothers

HARLETON

Mascot: Wildcats

Coach: D.J. Beck

District: 16-3A (Tatum, Jefferson, Elysian Fields, West Rusk, Troup, Waskom, Arp)

2020 record: 11-1

Top returning players: Drew Stafford (.354, 14 RBI, 10 SB) ... Jojo Clark (.361, 12 RBI; 2-0, 0.63 ERA) ... Luke Wright (.390, 10 RBI) ... Taber Childs (.400, 18 RBI; 2-0, 2.10 ERA)

Newcomers to watch: Braden Hopkins ... Dylan Armstrong

You can count on: “We have several kids who can do multiple things to help the team.” — Beck

Needs work: “Baserunning to utilize our team speed.” — Beck

Did you know: Beck earned his 100th career coaching win on Tuesday with a 7-3 win over Winona

ELYSIAN FIELDS

Mascot: Yellowjackets

Coach: Sean Struwe

District: 16-3A (Harleton, Jefferson, Waskom, Arp, Troup, West Rusk, Tatum)

2020 record: 7-6

Top returning players: Ryan Wilkerson ... Noah Grubbs ... Jackson Illingworth ... Kyle Storey ... J.D. Ballard ... Logan Presley ... Campbell White ... Brandon Segers ... Landon Swank

Newcomers to watch: Blake Merritt ... Jace Greenslate ... Kip Lewis ... David Hutson

You can count on: “Good senior leadership, pitching depth and a lineup I feel confident will score some runs.” — Struwe

Needs work: “Just trying to figure out where everyone will fit defensively depending on who is on the mound.” — Struwe

Recommended for You


Follow Jack Stallard on Twitter @lnjsports

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.