DISTRICT 19-2A
■ HAWKINS 10, UNION GROVE 3: UNION GROVE — Hawkins used an eight-run fifth inning to take control of the contest, earning a 10-3 win over Union Grove.
Zach Conde worked five innings on the hill for the Hawks, striking out nine, walking four and giving up two earend runs on four hits. Bryce Burns fanned three with no walks in two innings.
Conde doubled, singled and drove in a run. Kevin Durnal and Braden Adams had two hits and two RBI apiece, Paeton Smith two hits and an RBI and David Mullins and Rowdy Burns an RBI apiece.
Kooper Smith doubled, singled and drove in two runs in the the loss for Union Grove. Noah Mayhan also drove in a run.
Mayhan took the loss, giving up five earned runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 4.1 innings. Hunter Cannon fanned four with no walks in 2.2 innings.
■ HARLETON 5, BECKVILLE 4: HARLETON — The Harleton Wildcats overcame a 4-2 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the sixth in a 5-4 victory over Beckville.
Taber Childs had two hits and three RBI for Harleton. Ethan Cooner and Hunter Shirts finished with two hits apiece, and Kobe Ferguson and Hunter Wallace drove in runs.
Cooner struck out four, walked two and gave up four earned runs in5.2 innings. Childs worked 1.1 innings of scoreless relief.
Tyler Bryan had three hits, Colby Davidson and Ryan Harris a double, single and RBI apiece and Karter Jones an RBI in the loss for Beckville.
Lance White fanned four and walked one in 3.1 innings, and Bryan struck out four with four walks in 2.2 innings. Bryan did not allow an earned run.
■ CARLISLE 10, UNION HILL 2: PRICE — Zach Harrision and John Mallory combined to strike out 13, and eight Indians drove in runs as Carlisle notched a 10-2 win over Union Hill.
Harrison fanned six and walked six, giving up one earned run in 3.1 innings. Mallory struck out seven and walked four in 3.2 scoreless frames.
At the dish Grady Jones had three hits and an RBI, Carson Nicholas two hits and an RBI and Mallory, Harrision, Carlos Deleon, Ayden Player, Seth Chote and Victor Camacho an RBI apiece.