LONGVIEW 6, TEXAS HIGH 3: Gabe Flores struggled early, but settled down and dominated Texas High on the mound as the Longview Lobos made their home debut a successful one with a 6-3 win over the Tigers.
Flores, thanks to a bases-loaded double play, worked out of an early jam after giving up a couple of runs. He finished with 10 strikeouts, walking two and giving up two runs on two hits in five innings. Justin Beltran worked two innings, giving up a run on a hit while striking out two and walking two for a save.
Connor Cox and Beltran had two hits apiece for the Lobos. Cox had a two-run double in the sixth inning. Flores added an RBI single in the sixt, and Cadon Orr singled and drove in the go-ahead run for the Lobos.
Trent Bush added a triple, and Micah King chipped in with a single.
The Lobos (3-3) will participate in the Battle on the Border in Texarkana this weekend. Longview will face Fort Smith Northside at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Texas High and then play at A&M-Texarkana twice on Friday - meeting Malvern at 5:30 p.m. and Lakeside at 7:30 p.m. - before closing things out at noon on Saturday against Lake Hamilton at Texas High.
COLLEGE
A. COLLEGE 12, LETU 7: Austin College put together a seven-run fifth inning and held on for a 12-7 win over the LeTourneau YellowJackets on Tuesday at Conrad-Vernon Field.
Bryce Brueggemeyer banged out three hits and Weston McKinley drove in two runs in the loss for LeTourneau. Lane Williams and Kameron Lindsey had two hits apiece for the YellowJackets.
LeTourneau (6-7) will host Mary Hardin-Baylor at 6 p.m. on Friday and at noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday.
LATE MONDAY
ATLANTA 8, SPRING HILL 1: ATLANTA - The Atlanta Rabbits broke a 1-1 deadlock with a four-run fourth, and then added three more in the fifth en route to an 8-1 win over the Spring Hill Panthers.
Spring Hill managed three hits on the day, including a solo home run by Caden Noah in the top of the first. Jonas Roberts and Jordan Hodges also singled for the Panthers.
Alex Brown struck out six, walked one and gave up an earned run on two hits in three innings for the Panthers.
CARTHAGE 5, LIBERTY-EYLAU 1: CARTHAGE - Austin Morgan homered and singled, three Bulldogs combined to toss a one-hitter and Carthage notched a 5-1 win over Liberty-Eylau on Monday.
Dylan Leach doubled for the Bulldogs and also struck out six while giving up one earned run in 2.2 innings on the hill. Jackson Blissett and Javarian Roquemore drove in two runs apiece.
Mason Bobo fanned five with no walks in 3.1 innings, and Roquemore struck out one, walked one and gave up one hit in an inning of work.
SABINE 14, ORE CITY 1: ORE CITY - Carter Patterson homered and drove in two runs, Alex Galyean and Tanner Hardee banged out three hits apiece and the Sabine Cardinals notched a 14-1 win over Ore City.
All tree of Galyean's hits were doubles, and he also drove in a run. Burns and A.J. Gresham doubled. Burns, Landon McKinney and Weston Pritchard had two hits apiece. Kord Laird and Pritchard drove in two runs apiece, and Burns, McKinney and Hardee all collected an RBI.
Matt Huey struck out nine, walked one and did not allow an earned run in five innings.
Lane Burks singled in the loss for the Rebels.
HARMONY 17, JEFFERSON 1: HARMONY - Evan Patterson struck out seven, walked two and gave up one hit in five innings, Gage Goddard tripled, doubled and drove in three runs and Harmony coasted to a 17-1 win over Jefferson.
Trent hart added three hits and two RBI for the Eagles. Hunter Eitel and Evan Patterson added a single and two rBI apiece, and Cooper Wadding drove in a run.
Ryan Yeater had the lone hit for Jefferson.
REDWATER 12, ELYSIAN FIELDS 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Landyn McLeod drove in four runs, Preston Davis added three RBI for the Dragons and Redwater notched a 12-0 win over Elysian Fields.
Ryan Wilkerson had the lone hit for Elysian Fields against Dragon pitchers Preston Davis and Kaden Bowen. Davis fanned five and walked three in five innings. Bowen struck out one and walked one in one inning of work.
HAWKINS 8, QUITMAN 0: HAWKINS - Zach Conde and two relievers tossed a one-hitter, Braden Adams paced the offense with three hits and four RBI and Hawkins rolled to an 8-0 win over Quitman.
Conde worked four innings, striking out nine with no walks or hits allowed. Bryce burns walked one and gave up one hit in one inning, and Adams fanned four with one walk in two frames.
Adams doubled twice and singled once, and Logan MrDak and Paeton Smith added doubles for the Hawks. Smith and Jayden Dacus had two hits and an RBI apiece.
UNION GROVE 10, ARP 3: ARP - Cannon Cowan and Carson Daniels drove in two runs apiece for Union Grove, which used a seven-run third inning to take command in a 10-3 win over Arp.
Cameron Johnson doubled for the Lions. Cowan and Noah Mayhan had two hits apiece, and Mayhan, Carter Smith, Hunter Cannon, Tyler Barkley and Josh Kessler all added RBI.
Cannon Cowan struck out seven with four walks in 3.1 innings for the win.