LONGVIEW 5, CARTHAGE 4: Jordan Allen led off the bottom of the fifth with a single, moved to third on a Drew Flores single and scored on a wild pitch as the Longview Lobos notched a 5-4 win over Carthage on Friday at the Lobo Tournament.
Longview led 3-0 after one, but Carthage tied things at 3-3 with a three-run second.
Flores finished with two hits and an RBI for the Lobos, and Taylor Tatum, Allen and DeTravion Gates all added singles. Ronald Wood scored a run.
Andrew Tutt got the pitching win with an inning of relief. He fanned two and gave up no hits. Flores started and worked two frames, striking out three. Trent Keebaugh worked two innings, striking out one and walking one.
Carthage was led at the plate by Patrick Malone, Brooks Brewster and Ty Chambers with two hits apiece. Malone had a double, and Chambers and Cole Curry drove in two runs apiece.
Dillon Davenport and Connor Cuff pitched for the Bulldogs. Davenport stuck out four and walked five in four innings while Cuff gave up one unearned run on two hits in a third of an inning.
In a late game at the Lobo Tournament on Thursday, host Longview dropped a 2-0 decision to Boswell.
The Lobos had two hits — singles by Ronald Woods and Andrew Tutt. Cole Ramey took the loss, striking out five, walking two and giving up no earned runs in four innings. Brett Gordy and Lee Rodriguez also pitched for the Lobos.
PINE TREE: Collin Estes and Max Gidden held Brook Hill’s bats in check over five innings, and three different Pirates drove in runs as Pine Tree notched a 3-2 win.
Estes struck out three, walked five and gave up two earned runs on three hits in four innings. Gidden fanned three and gave up one hit in an inning of action on the hill.
At the plate, Estes doubled and drove in a run and M.J. Cates and Caden Donley added RBI for the Pirates.
SPRING HILL: Cayden Rhodes worked eight full innings, throwing 103 pitches while striking out three and walking one in a 0-0 tie with the Hallsville Bobcats.
The Panthers finished with three hits, singles from Austin Bonner, Carson Tidwell and Travis Allen.
KILGORE: In a 5-4 loss to Greenville, Todd House, Jason Silvey and Cade Henry all had hits and Silvey drove in a run for Kilgore. Tate Truman struck out four, walked six and allowed just one earned run in three innings. Kolton Hale fanned four with two walks and one earned run allowed in two innings.
In a 2-1 loss to Lindale, Truman, Jordan Pierce and Tanner Beets all singled and Beets drove in a run. Beets struck out one, walked one and gave up one earned run in 6.1 innings.
In a 5-2 win over Bonham, Noah Parrish singled and drove in two runs and Tate Truman added an RBI for the Bulldogs. Todd House struck out six and walked five, giving up two earned runs in five innings. Colt Bullard fanned two and walked one, giving up no hits or runs in an inning of action.
CARTHAGE: In a 16-0 win over Mabank, Connor Cuff and Brooks Soape drove in three runs apiece and Cole Curry tossed a one-hitter over four innings for Carthage.
Braden Smith, Cale Preston and Cuff all had two hits, with Cuff delivering a double. Brooks Brewster had a single and two RBI, and Smith and Noah Paddie drove in runs. Curry struck out three with no walks.
WHITE OAK: In a 3-3 tie with Athens, Drake Kneifl tripled, Tyler Puckett doubled and drove in a run and Davis Tolliver added an RBI for the Roughnecks. Gavin Jones also tripled and scored once. Puckett struck out 10 with two walks and no earned runs allowed in 4.2 innings. Kelton Cates fanned two with no walks or runs allowed in 1.1 frames.
On Friday, the Roughnecks defeated Malakoff 8-1 and fell 4-2 to Brook Hill.
Against Malakoff, Gavin Jones doubled twice and drove in a run, Landyn Grant added a double, single and RBI and Tyler Puckett singled and drove in two. Kash Y’Barbo and Jordy Robertson also had RBI for the Roughnecks. Collin Wheat struck out six, walked four and gave up one earned run in five innings.
Davis Tollier had two singles and Jones singled and drove in a run for White Oak in the loss to Brook Hill. Y’Barbo doubled in the loss. Noah Fritsche struck out five and walked six in 3.2 innings.
MARSHALL: The Mavericks dropped a 10-3 decision to North DeSoto.
Jud Illingworth doubled, singled and drove in two runs and Luke LaBouve added a single and an RBI for Marshall. Logan Presley took the pitching loss, working 2.1 innings while striking out none and giving up two walks.
In an 11-5 loss to Captain Shreve, Illingworth had a double, single and three RBI, Presley a double and a single, Logan Shepard a single and Dallan Shaw and Shepard an RBI apiece. Caden Noblit worked 4.1 innings with one strikeout and three walks.
SABINE: The Sabine Cardinals rolled to a 12-0 win over Redwater and dropped a 5-4 decision to Hooks on Friday.
Against Redwater, Cade Silvertooth tripled and drove in two runs, and Payton McBride and Colt Sparks banged out three hits apiece. McBride and Connor Tucker drove in two runs apiece, and Sparks, Hudson Pepper and Dalton Taylor added RBI. Pepper struck out four, walked four and did not allow a run on three hits in three innings. Zach Donovan fanned four with two walks and no runs or hits allowed in two frames.
Against Hooks, McBride and Sparks doubled. McBride had two hits and an RBI, and Sparks drove in one run. McBride took the pitching loss, striking out four and walking five in four innings.
NEW DIANA: The Eagles defeated Grandview 10-4 and fell to Brock, 6-3 on Friday.
Against Grandview, Elliott Foreman and Canon Willeford both doubled, and Hayden Thomas had three hits and an RBI. Austin Kerns, Foreman and Willeford all drove in two runs, and Jacob Newland and Peyton Brewer added RBI. Ivan Benoit struck out seven, walked one and allowed no earned runs in five innings.
In the loss to Brock, Foreman and Newland doubled, with Newland also adding a single and Hayden Thomas, Logan Simmons and Landon Holly driving in runs.
GILMER: In a 6-5 loss to Winnsboro, Aron Bell tripled, and Harrison Lofton and Brayden Pate doubled for Gilmer. Travis Collie had two hits and three RBI, Dylan Griffin two hits and an RBI, Lofton two hits and Brady Mormon an RBI. Dillon Henson struck out seven and walked seven in three innings.
In an 11-6 win over Mount Vernon, Henson, Lofton and Bell all tripled and Griffin doubled for the Buckeyes. Griffin and Landyn Thompson had three hits apiece, and Lofton, Henson and Bell added two hits apiece. Lofton drove in three runs, Henson, Bell and Griffin two apiece and Klein Lindsey and Collie one apiece. Lindsey pitched four innings for the win, striking out two and walking one.
TATUM: In a 3-2 loss to Woodville, Camron Redwine homered and drove in two runs for the Eagles. Truitt Anthony worked five strong innings on the mound, striking out seven with two walks and no runs allowed.
WEST RUSK: In a 3-2 win over Eustace, Will Jackson and Jason Reasoner had a double and a single apiece, with Jackson, Kullen Tavarez and Braylen Porter driving in runs. Tavarez struck out five with no walks or earned runs allowed in six innings.
In an 8-0 loss to Van, Jackson tripled and singled to pace the offense. Garrett Sipes took the pitching loss. Jackson also worked 2.1 innings, striking out four with no walks.
In a 10-1 loss to Grand Saline, Jackson doubled and drove in a run. Carson McCarthy struck out one and walked two in 3.1 innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
HUGHES SPRINGS: Trapper Golden tripled and drove in four runs, and the Hughes Springs Mustangs notched a 7-1 win over Cumberland Academy.
Trenton Pemberton, Chris Collins and Jake Pearson all doubled for the Mustangs. Bryce Ratley, Pemberton and Collins all drove in runs. Pemberton got the pitching win, striking out two with no walks and one unearned run allowed in four innings.
HARLETON: In a 5-1 win over Westwood, Shawn Booth doubled twice and drove in a run and Carson Wallace added a double, single and two RBI for the Wildcats. Dylan Armstrong also added an RBI. Braden Hopkins struck out three with one walk and no runs allowed in five innings, and Armstrong fanned five with one walk and one earned run allowed in two frames.
In a 13-6 win over ET Homeschool, Gage Shirts and Braden Hopkins had two hits apiece, and Cameron Johnson, Carson Wallace and Mason Clark all collected two RBI for the Wildcats. Johnson and Wallace doubled, and Shirts, Tanner Tate, Peyton Murray, Evan Vance and Dylan Armstrong all drove in runs. Murray struck out two with no walks in 3.2 innings.
In an 18-1 win over Ore City, Dylan Armstrong singled twice and drove in three runs and Gage Shirts added a single and three RBI for the Wildcats. Carson Wallace and Braden Hopkins drove in two runs apiece, and Caleb Correa, Cameron Johnson, Mason Clark, Peyton Murray and Shawn Booth all got into the RBI act. Johnson struck out four and walked three, giving up no earned runs in four innings.
UNION GROVE: In an 11-1 loss to East Texas Homeschool, Jax Daniels and Kayden Day had two hits apiece and Day drove in a run for the Lions. Jacob Griffin worked 3.1 innings on the mound, striking out one, walking two and giving up two earned runs. Andrew Jacobus struck out two, walked two and allowed five earned runs in 1.1 innings.
ORE CITY: In a 4-0 win over Union Grove, Eason Pena doubled, singled and drove in two runs to lead the Rebels to victory. Caleb Davidson and Cudder Reynolds drove in runs for the Rebels, and Chase Mullens worked 4.1 strong innings on the mound — striking out five, walking one and giving up no runs on two hits.
In an 18-1 loss to Harleton, Jaydyn Freeman and Colby Plasterer had the lone hits for the Rebels, with Plasterer driving in a run.
BECKVILLE: In a 12-0 win over Palestine Westwood, Brock White doubled and drove in three runs, and Daxton Etheredge and Brody Downs had two RBI apiece for Beckville. Etheredge doubled and singled, Downs singled twice, White had a double and single and Cason Dodson, Aiden Harris, Brady Davis and Baker Seegers all drove in runs. Dodson went five innings on the hill, striking out three and walking one.
In a 6-3 win over Ore City, Harris tripled and drove in a run, Etheredge added a single and two RBI and Brantley and Seegers drove in runs for the Bearcats. Brantley struck out 12 with no walks or earned runs allowed in six innings on the hill.
ET HOMESCHOOL: The East Texas Homeschool Chargers used a four-RBI day from Ethan Gallant on the way to an 11-1 win over Union Grove.
Gallant had three hits, all singles. Luke Goforth doubled, singled twice and drove in a run, and Dade Goforth doubled and drove in two runs. Josh Dragoo struck out eight with one walk and one earned run allowed in five innings for the pitching win.
In a 13-6 loss to Harleton, Connor Pendergast had two hits and two RBI, and Gallant, Grason Young and Luke Goforth all drove in runs for the Chargers. John Robles fanned two and walked four in five innings.
GARY: The Gary Bobcats notched 12-2 and 9-4 wins over Winona on Friday.
In the 12-4 win, the Bobcats scored nine in the first inning. Mason Smith and Ben Stephens had multiple hits for Gary, with Smith going 3-for-4 at the dish. Smith earned the pitching win, striking out seven with no walks over four innings.
In the 9-4 win, Kohl Woodfin had three hits to pace the offense, adding three stolen bases to his big night. He also picked up the pitching win, giving up four runs on four hits in two innings with one strikeout. Tucker Grubbs recorded the last nine outs to earn the save.
CollegeLETU: In Clarksville, Arkansas, Carter Amarantos had a grand slam and six RBIs to lead the LeTourneau baseball team to a 13-8 victory in game one of Friday’s doubleheader at Ozarks in Clarksville. Ozarks took game two, 16-0.
It was the ASC opener for both LeTourneau (5-4, 1-1 ASC) and Ozarks (2-8, 1-1 ASC) and the series was adjusted to play two games on Friday with the finale set for Saturday (12 p.m.).
Amarantos had six RBIs in the opener. LeTourneau had 13 hits in the contest as Kyle Maysonave went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs. Cole Thompson and Ethan Wood also had two hits apiece.
Landon Stocks (2-0) did not allow a hit until the fourth inning as he stretched his no-hit streak to 9.1 innings. Stocks ultimately picked up the win after going 4.2 innings and allowing four runs on five hits with two strikeouts. Dylan Cortes tossed the final 2.1 innings out of the bullpen.
In game two, Andrew Klingenstein had two of LeTourneau’s five hits in the loss. Aman Patel (1-2) picked up the loss for LeTourneau. Hayden Norris threw two scoreless innings in relief.