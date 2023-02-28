LONGVIEW 2, HUDSON 1: HUDSON — The Longview Lobos made the most of three hits and a solid pitching performance from Kieffer Doxey to edge the Hudson Hornets, 2-1, in a nine-inning contest on Monday.
The win moves the Lobos to 5-1 on the season.
The Lobos got a double from Taylor Tatum to lead off the top of the ninth. He moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a single by Drew Flores, who lined a 2-2 pitch into centerfield for the game-winning RBI.
Tatum also singled in the first, swiped second and third and came home on an errant throw.
Doxey worked 6.1 innings, giving up three hits, walking one and striking out 11. Cole Ramey pitched out of a one-out jam with a runner on second in the seventh inning, and then worked a 1-2-3 ninth for the win.
Longview is set to participate in the Border Battle in Texarkana this weekend. The Lobos will face Camden Fairfield at 3:30 p.m. and Fort Smith Northside at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and El Dorado at 3 p.m. and Arkansas High at 5 p.m. on Friday.
LIBERTY-EYLAU 10, P. TREE 6: TEXARKANA — Liberty-Eylau answered Pine Tree’s three-run first with four in the bottom of the inning, and later scored four times in the fourth on the way to a 10-6 win over the Pirates.
Max Gidden doubled and singled in the loss for Pine Tree. Colin Estes, Caden Donley and Brooks Brown all drove in runs. Gidden worked 3.2 innings on the mound, striking out two and walking six. Brown walked one in 2.1 innings.
HALLSVILLE 6, S. HILL 2: HALLSVILLE — Blake Cox tripled, singled twice and scored twice for Hallsville, and the Bobcats used a three-run fourth inning to take control of things in a 6-2 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Tuesday.
Trentan Johnson added a triple and an RBI for Hallsville, and Sawyer Dunagan, Ashton Garza and Laker McPherson all singled and drove in runs. Landon Bowden chipped in with an RBI.
Jake Seal worked 4.1 innings on the hill for Hallsville, striking out one, walking two and allowing no runs on one hit. Grayson Werth fanned three with three walks in 2.2 innings.
For the Panthers, Cayson Wilkins tripled and drove in both runs, and Carson Tidwell, Wyatt McFadin and Nick Morton collected singles.
Conner Smeltzer struck out two and walked six in three innings. Austin Bonner fanned three with no walks in 2.1 innings, and McFadin had two strikeouts and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.
BYRD 14, MARSHALL 0: SHREVEPORT — C.E. Byrd High School scored eight times in the third inning to break open a close game on the way to a 14-0 win over Marshall.
Luke LaBouve, Bryce Alexander and Eli Emery all singled for Marshall in the loss. Logan Presley took the loss on the mound, striking out two, walking two and giving up one earned run in two innings.
ATLANTA 7, N. DIANA 5: DIANA — Atlanta built a 6-2 lead and held on late to hand the New Diana Eagles a 7-5 setback on Tuesday.
The Eagles, who got two RBI apiece from Jacob Newland and Austin Kerns in the loss, scored three times in the bottom of the seventh. Kerns homered and doubled for the Eagles. Elliott Foreman and Logan Simmons added doubles, and Trent Pepper drove in a run.
Six New Diana pitchers took to the mound in the game.
H. SPRINGS 33, P. PEWITT 4: OMAHA — The Hughes Springs Mustangs banged out 22 hits on the way to a 33-4 win over Paul Pewitt.
Kord Johnson homered, singled and drove in five runs for the Mustangs. Chris Collins tripled, doubled and had three RBI. E.J. Searcy doubled twice, singled and led the way with six RBI, and Trapper Golden, Trevor Bolden, Trenton Pemberton and Dalton Hicks all doubled. Golden finished with three hits and two RBI, Bryce Ratley two hits and an RBI, Jake Pearson an RBI, Pemberton two hits and three RBI, Hicks two hits and an RBI, Tanner Westmoreland a single and four RBI and Walker Duke two hits.
Hicks, one of four Mustang pitchers used, worked one inning and got the win. He struck out three and walked one.
HOOKS 8, JEFFERSON 7: HOOKS — Hooks rallied from a 7-0 deficit to earn an 8-7 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs.
Brayden Clark singled twice and drove in two runs in the loss for Jefferson. Knox Tomlinson, Judsen Carter and Landen Mitchell all drove in runs. Clark struck out four and walked five in four innings.
O. CITY 14, J. BOWIE 1: ORE CITY — Colby Plasterer singled and drove in three runs, Easton Pena added two hits and two RBI and the Ore City Rebels rolled to a 14-1 win over James Bowie.
Lee Alford, Gage Cavenaugh, Jordan Escamilla and Jaydyn Freeman all doubled for the Rebels, who scored nine times in the fourth to break the game open. Pena, Blake Coppedge and Alford all had two hits, and Escamilla, Coppedge, Caleb Davidson, Cavenaugh, Freeman and Alford drove in runs.
Chase Mullens went five innings on the mound for the win, striking out eight, walking two and giving up one earned run on three hits.
HARLETON 10, BECKVILLE 1: HARLETON -Tanner Tate doubled, singled and drove in four runs to lead the offensive attack, and Carson Wallace and Braden Hopkins combined for nine strikeouts on the hill as Harleton earned a 10-1 win over Beckville.
Mason Clark added two hits and two RBI for Harleton. Dylan Armstrong singled twice, and Cameron Johnson, Peyton Murray and Hopkins all drove in runs.
Wallace struck out six with four walks in five innings, and Hopkins fanned three with one walk in a couple of innings.
Cason Dodson and Brady Davis singled in the loss for Beckville. Aiden Brantley struck out three with two walks and no earned runs allowed in 2.2 innings. Baker Seegers and Davis also pitched for the Bearcats.
CARLISLE 7, U. GROVE 6: PRICE — The Carlisle Indians scored five times in the bottom of the third to rally for a 7-6 win over the Union Grove Lions.
Kendal Sartain and Cason Cowan had the lone hits for Union Grove. Porter Yohn struck out four and walked six in three innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
B. SANDY 18, OVERTON 9: OVERTON — The Big Sandy Wildcats banged out 10 hits and took advantage of 17 walks on the way to an 18-9 win against the Overton Mustangs.
Kalab Remedies, Tyson Tapley, Kayden Smith and Logan Ollive all had two hits for Big Sandy, with Smith and Hunter Reneau doubling. Smith and Reneau had three RBI apiece. Bradon Brown and Remedies had two RBI apiece, and Ollive, Whitson Cox and Jake Johnson all drove in runs.
Smith struck out seven and walked three in 3.1 innings. Tapley fanned nine and walked three in three frames, and Johnson had one punch out for the Wildcats.
Isaiah Hawkins and Sawyer Rogers both tripled in the loss for Overton. Braxton Harper, Hawkins, Bryson Bobbitt and Rogers had two hits apiece. Hawkins drove in two runs, and Bryce Still, Rylan Holleman and Rogers drove in runs.
Harper, Still and Caden Thornton all pitched for Overton. Harper struck out three in 3.2 innings, and Thornton fanned four in 2.1 innings.
ET HOMESCHOOL 16, CHCS 4: Connor Pendergast singled three times and drove in three runs, and the East Texas Homeschool Chargers pulled away with a nine-run second inning for a 16-4 win over Christian Heritage Classical School.
Josh Dragoo doubled, singled and drove in a run for ET Homeschool. Dade Goforth added a double and an RBI. Ethan Gallant tripled and drove in two runs. John Robles had a double and an RBI. Lance Hall tripled, and Beau Thompson, Gracyn Trimble, Luke Goforth and Cole Sloan all drove in runs.
Sloan pitched 3.2 innings, striking out eight, walking two and allowing no earned runs. Thompson fanned one and walked three in 1.1 innings.