SABINE 7, KILGORE 6: KILGORE - Kord Laird tripled in two runs in the top of the seventh inning, and the Sabine Cardinals rallied for a 7-6 win over Kilgore at Driller Park.
After both teams scored a run in the first, Kilgore answered Sabine's four-run second with five in the bottom half and it stayed that way until Laird delivered what proved to be the game-winner in the seventh.
Alex Galyean had two hits and an RBI. Tanner Hardee finished with two hits, and Kile Stripland, Landon McKinney and Holton Pepper had RBI for the Cardinals. McKinney had a double.
Galyean struck out two and walked two in 1.1 innings for the win. Matt Huey fanned five in 5.2 innings.
Kilgore was led at the dish by Chase Hampton, who went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Jayce McFarland and Hunter Pipak had a hit and two RBI apiece. Karson Gee doubled and drove in a run, and Brayden Johnson added a double.
Johnson struck out five and walked one in three innings. Heath Lafluer fanned one and walked two in four innings of work.
GLADEWATER 3, MOUNT VERNON 2: GLADEWATER - Hayden Turnage doubled in a couple of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Gladewater Bears walked off with a 3-2 win over Mount Vernon on Tuesday.
The Bears trailed 2-1 heading to the seventh before a walk a single and a hit batsman loaded the bases for Turnage.
Devin Walker had two hits and drove in the other run for the Bears.
Robert Hodges went the distance on the mound for Gladewater, striking out 12 and walking three.
HUGHES SPRINGS 4, L-KILDARE 0: HUGHES SPRINGS - Three Mustangs combined on a three-hit shutout, and Cooper Perry drove in two runs for Hughes Springs in a 4-0 win over Linden-Kildare.
Perry fanned six and walked one in four innings for the pitching win. Tyson Daigle struck out two in an inning, and Zach Moore had three punchouts in two innings.
Andrew Gaul doubled for the Mustangs.
ELYSIAN FIELDS 10, CENTER 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Elysian Fields broke a scoreless deadlock with two runs in the third, and then piled it on with three in the fourth and five in the fifth in a 10-0 win over Center.
Logan Presley had two RBI, and Carson Holland, Jonathan Ramsey and Noah Grubbs drove in a run apiece for Elysian Fields, which had just four hits but took advantage of eight Center errors and six walks.
Ramsey earned the pitching win. He fanned six and walked two in two innings. Ryan Wilkerson had two strikeouts in 1.2 innings, and Jackson Illingworth struck out three in 1.1 innings.
UNION GROVE 7, TIMPSON 1: UNION GROVE - After spotting Timpson a run in the top of the first, the Union Grove Lady Lions took control - scoring the next seven runs and coasting to a 7-1 win.
Cameron Johnson was a spark from the leadoff spot with two hits, including a triple, and two RBI. Kenneth Johnson added two hits and two RBI, and Tyler Barkley also drove in a run.
Kooper Smith worked 4.1 innings on the hill for the win, striking out seven, walking one and giving up no earned runs.
LATE MONDAY
HENDERSON 8, ATHENS 2: ATHENS - A five-run inning broke open a close game, and the Henderson Lions pulled away for an 8-2 win over Athens.
Brady Odom tripled, doubled and drove in two runs to pace the Lions on offense. Alan Pollard and Luke Briscoe added two hits apiece, and Brisco, Dalton Modisette, Brady Johnson and Collin Everitt all drove in runs.
Johnson struck out six, walked three and did not allow a hit or a run in two innings for the pitching win. Quentin Moon fanned three in three innings, and Everitt struck out two in two frames.
NEW DIANA 6, WHITE OAK 0: WHITE OAK - New Diana took a 2-0 lead in the second and later scored three in the sixth to put the game away in a 6-0 victory over White Oak.
The Roughnecks managed two hits - singles from Josh Covington and Dylan Creager
HARMONY 11, GILMER 1: HARMONY - Trent Hart collected three hits, Hart and Kyle Jones drove in two runs apiece and the Harmony Eagles earned an 11-1 win over Gilmer.
Hunter Eitel tripled, singled and drove in a run for the Eagles. Hunter McNeel had two hits, and Kyle Henry added an RBI.
Gage Goddard struck out nine, walked three and allowed one earned run on two hits in four innings to earn the mound victory. Cooper Waddling fanned two in two innings.
Kaleb Fitzgerald had an RBI, and Grant Couture doubled in the loss for Gilmer.
HARLETON 20, JEFFERSON 10: JEFFERSON - Taber Childs had three hits and drove in four runs, Blake Weaver collected three RBI and Harleton opened the season with a 20-10 win over Jefferson.
Childs, Weaver and Drew Stafford all doubled for Harleton. Stafford added a single and an RBI, and Kobe Ferguson, Jojo Clark and Luke Wright all drove in runs.
Ethan Cooner struck out six and walked one in 3.1 innings to earn the pitching win.
CARLISLE 10, CROCKETT 0: PRICE - Zach Harrison and John Mallory combined on a one-hit shutout over five innings, Levin Gholson drove in three runs and the Carlisle Indians opened the season with a 10-0 win over Crockett.
Harrison struck out six with no walks in three innings, and Mallory fanned four with one walk in two frames.
Braydon Grigsby and Casey Yoquelet both doubled for Carlisle. Gholson and Yoquelet had two hits apiece. Harrison and Yoquelet drove in two runs apiece, and Grigsby and Seth Chote both plated runs for the Indians.