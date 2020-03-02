■ SABINE 11, QUEEN CITY 2: LINDEN — The Sabine Cardinals closed out the Linden-Kildare Tournament with an 11-2 rout of Queen City.
After a scoreless first, the Cardinals scored twice in the second, third and fourth frames, added four in the fifth and tacked on a run in the sixth.
Jace burns tripled, doubled and drove in two runs for the Cardinals. Alex Galyearn and A.J. Gresham both doubled, with Galyean adding a single and Gresham driving in a run. Kord Laird, Carter Patterson and Caden Loveless chipped in with two hits and an RBI apiece.
Galyean worked five innings on the mound for the win, striking out 10 and walking two. Coltin Reed pitched a scoreless inning.
■ BRAHMAS GO 3-1: HARMONY — The Paul Pewitt Brahmas went 3-1 over the weekend at the Harmony Tournament, defeating Jefferson (9-8), Quitman (9-8) and New Boston (4-0) and falling to Harmony (10-0).
In the win over New Boston for third-place in the tournament, senior Kade Lawings tossed a no-hitter with six strikeouts. Tyler Edmonson had two hits, and Tanor Mines and Dayton Grandberry drove in two runs apiece for the Brahmas.
Against Quitman, Colby Frost pitched a complete game. Mines had two hits and Dalton Vissering and Vines doubled and drove in runs.
Granberry, Rhys Kelley and Kolby Kelley combined to pitch a one-hitter against Jefferson. Lawings, Hayden Green and Mines had two hits apiece.
Haydon Green made his varsity but against Harmony, giving up two hits in 3.1 innings.
■ G. SALINE GOES 3-2: GRAND SALINE — The Indians defeated Gladewater (11-2), Scurry-Rosser (8-0) and Central heights (11-1) and fell to Mount Vernon and Troup (6-4) over the weekend at the Grand Saline/Rains Tournament.
Against Gladewater, Jase Melton, Cam Lowe and Bryce Smith had multiple hit games and Aubrey Barnes earned the pitching win.
Dylan Steinbach, Smith, Grant Lewis and Lowe had hits for the Indians in the loss to Mount Vernon, and Melton had three hits in the loss to Troup.
Against Scurry-Rosser, Melton fired a no-hitter with nine strikeouts, and Bryce Smith had three hits to pace the offense.
Steinbach struck out one and allowed on run in five innings for the pitching win against Central Heights. Gavin Foster, Cam Lowe and Brandon Holland had multiple hits for the Indians.
