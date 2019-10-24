LIBERTY CITY — Versatile senior Kord Laird, an all-district selection in two positions over the past two seasons, will head into his final year at Sabine High School having locked up his athletic and academic future.
Laird, who has played four positions for Sabine during his career, signed a national letter-of-intent with Texas A&M-Texarkana on Thursday during a ceremony at the high school’s fieldhouse.
“Kord is a versatile player with lots of potential,” Sabine head baseball coach Michael Mayfield said. “They like him as a first baseman, but he also played outfield and third base for us and has pitched some.”
Laird hit .284 as a junior last season during a 15-9 campaign for the Cardinals. He had three doubles, 19 RBI and 14 runs scored. As a sophomore in 2018, he hit .224 with 19 RBI and four stolen bases and had a 3.38 earned run average in 10.1 innings pitched as the Cardinals finished 9-11-1.
Laird has earned second team all-district honors as an outfielder and first baseman.
Mayfield said signing early should help Laird focus on the upcoming season with one less distraction.
“I think it’ll give him confidence and let him just focus on his senior year,” Mayfield said. “He can just go out and play baseball now.”
Texas A&M-Texarkana is an NAIA program that competes in the Red River Athletic Conference along with Texas College, Wiley, Houston-Victoria, Huston-Tillotson, Jarvis, LSU-Alexandria, LSU-Shreveport, Our Lady of the Lake and Southwest.
The Eagles, who will be playing just their fifth season of baseball in the spring, were 27-29 overall and 14-13 in the RRAC last season. They finished 33-30 in 2016, 32-2 in 2017 and 35-19 in 2018.