HALLSVILLE 2, LEGACY 1: TYLER — Hallsville pushed across a run in the top of the fifth to break a 1-1 deadlock, earning a 2-1 victory over Tyler Legacy and giving head coach Scott Mitchell his 500th career coaching win.
Mitchell now has a record of 500-220-1, including a 484-190-1 record at Hallsville.
Brayden Walker had two hits, including a double, from the top of the order for Hallsville, and Sawyer Dunagan drove in both Bobcat runs. Carson Blakeley struck out five, walked two and allowed one earned run in four innings on the hill. Landon Bowden fanned two and walked two in two scoreless frames.
HALLSVILLE 19, S. SPRINGS 0: TYLER — After a scoreless first, the Hallsville Bobcats poured it on Saturday — scoring 10 in the second and nine in the third on the way to a 19-0 win over Sulphur Springs.
Noah Jumper doubled, singled and drove in six runs to lead the way offensively for the Bobcats. Brian Farnham and Matt Houston both had doubles and drove in two runs apiece. Brayden Walker, Sawyer Dunagan, Conner Stewart, Tyler Lee, Brayden Hodges and Logan Jones all collected RBI for Hallsville. Hodges, Andrew Mohler and Garrett Smith all pitched an inning, with Mohler and Smith striking out two apiece and Hodges recording one punchout. The Bobcats did not walk a batter.
LONGVIEW 11, LC-M 1: WHITEHOUSE — Dakalon Taylor homered and drove in three runs, Justin Beltran and Jordan Allen collected three hits apiece and the Longview Lobos moved to 5-0 on the young season with an 11-1 win over Little Cypress-Mauriceville.
Allen tripled and doubled, Connor Cox tripled and Braden Nikel added a double for the Lobos. Beltran, Gabe Flores, Cox, Trenton Bush, Allen, Nikel and Alton Gatson all drove in runs.
Trenton Bush worked five full innings for the pitching win, striking out four, walking one and giving up one earned run on two hits.
S. HILL 8, P. TREE 4: Spring Hill made the most of three hits and seven Pine Tree walks to earn an 8-4 win over the Pirates on Saturday.
Brennan Ferguson doubled, and Colin Martin, Marshall Lipsey and Jordan Hodges drove in runs for Spring Hill. Lipsey earned the pitching win, working 1.1 scoreless innings.
Dakylan Johnson doubled and drove in a run and Wade Fell and Camden McEntire had RBI in the loss for Pine Tree.
Spring Hill also dropped a 5-1 decision to Jefferson on Saturday.
Jax Stovall had three hits, Blake Barlow singled and drove in a run and Martin doubled in the loss for the Panthers.
Luke McMullen and Knox Tomlinson doubled, and Tomlinson had an RBI for Jefferson. Bryce Clark struck out six and walked on in five innings for Jefferson. Lipsey fanned five and walked one, giving up one earned run in three innings for the Panthers.
MARSHALL 6, HARLETON 4: MARSHALL — The Marshall Mavericks overcame a 4-0 deficit to earn a 6-4 win over Harleton, with leadoff hitter Garrett Cotten singling twice and driving in three runs from the top of the order.
Dallan Shaw and Dylan Thurmon also drove in runs for the Mavericks. Hayden Kelehan struck out five and walked one, giving up no earned runs in five innings.
In a 14-1 loss to Pleasant Grove, Henry Roth drove in a run for Marshall.
Tucker Anderson doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs and Cason Head had a double, single and three RBI for Pleasant Grove.
Harleton’s Jojo Clark finished went 2-for-3. Braden Hopkins was 2-for-2 with one walk and one RBI. Nolan Wisdom went 1-of-3 with one RBI and one stolen base.
GLENBROOK 4, CARTHAGE 3: MARSHALL — A three-run second inning and a late run in the sixth proved to be the difference for Glenbrook in a 4-3 win over Carthage.
Todd Register, Brooks Brewster and Sawyer Smith drove in runs for Carthage in the loss.
HENDERSON 4, LC-M 3: WHITEHOUSE — Henderson scored twice in the fourth to keep it close, and won it with lone runs in the fifth and sixth in a 4-3 victory over Little Cypress-Mauriceville.
Dalton Modisette had two hits to lead the way for the Lions at the plate. Cole Bradley struck otu four with no walks in four innings. Quentin Moon got the win, fanning two, walking two and giving up no runs in two innings of work.
In a 5-1 loss to Whitehouse, J.T. Howard and Moon both doubled, and Cole Bradley collected two singles.
W. OAK 9, ATHENS 5: BULLARD — Dylan Carrell and Dylan Creager drove in two runs apiece,and the White Oak Roughnecks overcame a 4-0 deficit early for a 9-5 win over Athens.
Tyler Puckett doubled and singled for the Roughnecks, and Graham Young, Gavyn Jones, Cayson Siegley and Noah Carter all drove in runs. Puckett struck out three in 3.2 innings, and Breyden White fanned one in 2.1 innings of work.
In a 3-1 win over Central Heights, Jones struck out six, walked two and did not allow an earned run in five innings for the pitching win.
Carrell singled and drove in a run for the Roughnecks.
The Roughnecks were also no-hit by Central Heights on Saturday in a 5-0 loss. Max Tramel pitched for White Oak, striking out three, walking two and giving up three earned runs in seven innings.
GILMER 5, ATHENS 4: Gilmer scored four times in the first and once in the second, holding on for a 5-4 win over Athens.
Hunter Wynne had two hits and scored twice from the leadoff spot for Gilmer, and Aaron Stanley drove in two runs. Kaleb Fitzgerald, Skyler Hall and Keshun Jimmerson all drove in runs for the Buckeyes. Aaron Stanley struck out two in 3.2 innings on the hill.
N. DIANA 8, ENNIS 7: CHINA SPRING — New Diana scored seven runs in the top of the fourth and then held on for an 8-7 win over Ennis.
Elliot Foreman doubled, and Peyton Brewer drove in two runs for the Eagles. Ethan Adkisson, Zachary Malone and Logan Simmons all added RBI for New Diana. Adkisson worked 4.1 innings on the mound, striking out one, walking two and giving up two earned runs.
E. FIELDS 6, PARKWAY 5: Elysian Fields overcame a 5-3 deficit with three runs in the top of the seventh, earning a 6-5 win over Parkway.
Ryan Wilkerson homered and drove in two runs for Elysian Fields. Noah Grubbs banged out three hits. J.D. Ballard had two hits and three RBI, and Logan Presley finished with two hits and an RBI. Wilkerson also earned the pitching win, striking out six with one walk and two earned runs allowd in 3.2 innings.
The Yellowjackets also dropped a 12-0 decision to Haughton, Louisiana — being held hitless in the contest.
The game was called after three innings.
HARMONY 10, U. GROVE 0: HARMONY — Cooper Wadding and Riley Patterson combined on a four-hit shutout, Hunter Eitel drove in two runs and scored twice from the top of the order and Harmony rolled past Union Grove, 10-0.
Wadding struck out two, walked three and gave up two hits in 3.2 innings to earn the win. Patterson fanned five with no walks in 2.1 frames.
Kyle Henry doubled for harmony, and Wadding, Haden Johnson, Braxton Baker and Patterson all drove in runs.
Carter Smith, Hunter Cannon, Cooper Vestal and Aubrey Woodard had the hits for Union Grove.
DAINGERFIELD 7, L-KILDARE 3: The Daingerfield Tigers collected nine hits and did not make an error on defense in a 7-3 win over Linden-Kildare.
The Tigers were paced at the plate by Jayden Wallace, Braxton Jimmerson and Ty Bird, who all had two hits and an RBI. Austin Fomby and Lathan Sauceda both doubled, and Sauceda, Fomby and Levi Allen drove in runs. Burd struck out five and walked two in four innings.
The Tigers also notched wins over Bland (12-0) and the Kilgore JV (11-4).
Against Bland, Fomby and Wallace both homered, with Wallace driving in two runs. Dee Lewis and Caleb Nixon tripled, and Nixon, Jimmerson and Sauceda all doubled. Nixon and Lewis had two hits apiece, and Quinn Webb drove in two runs. Jimmerson struck out five and walked two in four innings for the pitching win.
Wallace tripled and drove in a run, Lewis doubled and drove in one and Nixon added a double and two RBI against the Kilgore JV. Webb added two RBI, and Fomby drove in one. Lewis struck out seven and walked three in four innings on the hill.
GARY 13, CHRS 6: HEMPHILL — Jayden Cockerham doubled and drove in two runs, Jasper Mills had two hits and two RBI and Gary notched a 13-6 win over Christian Home Educators Fellowship.
Delton Lamborn, Cody Baugher, Ty Ransom and Jordan Brown all drove in runs for the Bobcats. David Stephens earned the pitching win.
in a 9-3 loss to Hemphill, Cockerham doubled and singled and David Stephens had a single and two RBI.
RUSK 9, W. RUSK 1: RUSK — Landon Gates, J.D. Thompson and Zach Blackman all drove in two runs, and Mason Cirkel had two hits and an RBI for Rusk in a 9-1 win over West Rusk. Zach Blackman worked two innings on the mound for the pitching win, striking out one and walking two. Wade Williams fanned three and walked one in two frames.
Will Jackson drove in the lone run for West Rusk.