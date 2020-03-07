TEXARKANA
■ HAMILTON 3, LONGVIEW 2: TEXARKANA — A two-run seventh by Arkansas’ Lake Hamilton Gray Wolves enabled them to rally for a 3-2 win over the Longview Lobos here Saturday.
Longview assumed a 1-0 lead in the first and regained the upperhand with a single in the sixth. The 2-1 lead evaporated for the Lobos in Hamilton’s last at bat.
The Lobos outhit Hamilton 5-3 as Gabe Flores had two singles. Trenton Bush drove in a run for Longview, while Justin Beltran, Connor Cox and DeKalon Taylor added singles.
King and Beltran accounted for six Ks on the bump.
Carson Harris went the distance for Hamilton and fanned eight.
OIL BELT
■ C. HEIGHTS 5, PINE TREE 3: KILGORE — A four-run first proved too much to overcome for the Pine Tree Pirates in their 5-3 setback against Central Heights Saturday at Kilgore’s Oil Belt Classic.
Both teams tallied three hits each.
Cade Godfrey, Michael Perry and Camron Buettner all singled and drove in runs for Central Heights, while Keelan Turner, Wade Fell and Connor Carroll had base knocks for the Bucs.
Fell tripled and Carrell plated a pair of runs.
Jackson Glymph went the distance for the Blue Devils and got the decision.
■ NEW DIANA 9, KILGORE 1: KILGORE — Three spots in the first, third and fifth paved the way for a 9-1 New Diana Eagle win over the Kilgore Bulldogs here Saturday afternoon.
Austin Green, who started on the hill and went all the way, collected two hits from his lead spot and that included a run-scoring double. Isaiah Martinez got a two-run single and Addison Holt drove in a run for the victors.
Eliot Foreman, like Green, collected a couple hits.
Chase Hampton paced Kilgore in defeat with a triple and single.
SPRING HILL
■ MOUNT PLEASANT 9, MARSHALL 0: Runs weren’t to be found Saturday as the Marshall Mavericks endured a 9-0 beating from the Mount Pleasant Tigers.
The big blow came in a 9-run third by the Tigers.
Caleb Valetine singled and Jim Weaver slapped a double for the only Marshall base knocks.
LINDALE
■ HALLSVILLE 10, LINDALE 0: LINDALE — Jeb Drewery andn Brayden Hodges combined for a 6-strikeout no-hit performance as the Hallsville Bobcats crusied to a 10-0 win over the Lindale Eagles.
The Bobcats got cranked up in the first with three runs and proceeded to post tallies in the third, fourth and fifth. Easton Loyd and Walker each collected two hits. Both of Walker’s were doubles.
Walker and Tyler Lee each plated a pair, while Loyd, Zack Daniel and Kurt Wyman all picked up RBI.
GRAND SALINE
■ WHITE OAK 7, GRAND SALINE 3: GRAND SALINE — Gavyn Jones was in command on the bump for the White Oak Roughnecks as he scattered four hits and fanned eight in a 7-3 win over Grand Saline.
Jacob Laughlin managed a pair of knocks, while Gavin Bzdil doubled, singled and pushed across three runs in the victory.
■ HUGHES SPRINGS 11, EDGEWOOD 3: GRAND SALINE — The Hughes Springs’ bats heated up with a four-spot in the fourth and five more in the sixth as the Mustangs ran off with a 11-3 win over Edgewood.
Gabe Fortune, Corey Johns and Cooper Perry all clubbed doubles in the win. Perry, along with Tyson Daigle and Andrew Gaul, finished with two base hits. Johns and Daigle along with Fortune and Waylon Goodson drove in two runs apiece.
Layne Hawkins got the mound verdict for the Ponies.
CARLISLE
■ CARLISLE 7, HEAT 2: PRICE — Zach Harrison belted a 2-run dinger as the Carlisle Indians used a 5-spot in the fifth to defeat the Longview HEAT 7-2 in the Carlisle Tournament.
The Indians got multiple hits from Levi Gholson and Grady Jones, who doubled in a couple runs.
Victor Camacho and John Mallory combined for 9 Ks in the win.
The HEAT had singles scattered between Ethan Galland, Dade Goforth and Major Taylor.
UNION GROVE
■ SABINE 11, UNION GROVE 5: UNION GROVE — Jace Burns had a double, triple and one RBI as the Sabine Cardinals broke a 3-3 tie in the third with two in the fourth and put the game on ice with six fifth for an 11-5 victory over Union Grove.
Burns was joined by Kord Laird and Caden Loveless with multiple hits for the Red Birds. Loveless and Laird each pushed across two runs in the win for Sabine.
Alex Galyean got the win with only two hits surrendered. He walked five and fanned six.
Carson Daniels’ two-run double was a highlight for the Lions.
■ HAWKINS 8, WEST RUSK 4: UNION GROVE — The top three batters in Hawkins’ lineup drove in two runs each as the Hawks benefited from a big 7-run fourth in their 8-4 win over West Rusk.
Paeton Smith, Jayden Dacus and Zach Conde all plated a pair in the win. Dacus and Conde got multiple hits that included a double from Conde.
David Mullins added a pair of RBI to the winning effort. Julian Frazier started and got the win with five Ks.
GARY
■ BECKVILLE 7, JOAQUIN 2: GARY — The Beckville Bearcats spotted Joaquin a 1-0 lead and exploded for seven scores in the third to ultimately take a 7-2 decision.
Lance White, who got the pitching win in relief, laced a couple hits to lead the Beckville attack. Tyler Bryan posted two RBI with his lone base knock, while Colby Davidson also pushed across a run with his single.
■ GARRISON 12, BECKVILLE 0: GARY — The Beckville Bearcats could only muster two hits in their 12-0 loss to the Garrison Bulldogs.
Garrison piled up all its runs in the first three innings to score the decisive knockout blow.
Evan Allen doubled for Beckville, while Daxton Ethredge had the other hit.
■ ORE CITY 10, COMO-PICKTON 5: GARY — Aaron Nigreville struckout nine and had a double at the dish leading the Ore City Rebels to a 10-5 win over Como-Pickton.
The Rebels wasted little time jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the top half of the first.
Lane Burks aided the Ore City cause with a single, double and three RBI.
TYLER
■ BROWNSBORO 11, GLADEWATER 4: TYLER — In the battle of bears, it was Brownsboro that prevailed 11-4 over Gladewater.
Brownsoboro outhit Gladewater 10-4 and scored in every inning but the second.
Gladewater had four hits among four players. Hayden Turnage, who had two RBI, doubled and Garrett Glenn tripled. Tanner Gothard and Austin Moran each singled. Glenn and Gothard picked up the other two RBI.
■ ALBA-GOLDEN 12, WINONA 2: TYLER — Posting runs in every inning of play, the Alba-Golden Eagles soared to a 12-2 win over the Winona Wildcats.
The three Wildcat hits were collected by Peyton Snow, Julio Zuniga and Caden Wharton. Zuniga had a double and scored a run, while Wharton plated a run in the loss.
NACOGDOCHES
■ TATUM 7, PITTSBURG 6: NACOGDOCHES — Thanks to a four-run fifth, the Tatum Eagles were able to hang on for a 7-6 win over the Pittsburg Pirates Saturday afternoon.
Reese Milam led the way with three hits including a triple. He also drove in two runs. Klein Bradbury double and plated a run, while Logan Foster an KL Acevedo also pushed across runs.
ALTO
■ POLLOK 8, JEFFERSON 1: ALTO — The hits were scarce for the Jefferson Bulldogs in a 8-1 loss to Central Pollok here Saturday.
Caden Rutz and Baylor Varnell scracthed for singles in the losing effort.
Pollok’s Bryce Case collected three hits, three RBI and a couple doubles. Dylan Cloonan had a single and triple with two runs scored for the victorious Bulldogs.
MINDEN
■ E. FIELDS 9, MINDEN 6: MINDEN — The Elysian Fields Yellowjackets rallied from a 5-1 deficit to take out Minden in a 9-6 decision.
EF pounded out a dozen hits as JD Ballard’s two doubles paved the way to victory. Ballard finished with three hits and four RBI.
Jonathan Ramsey had a couple hits and pushed across two runs, while Noah Grubbs, Justice Gooch, Kyle Storey and Kevin Lansing all bagged multiple base hits.
Minden got two hits apiece from Trenton Mclaughlin and Beau Branch.
COLLEGE
■ LETU EARNS A SWEEP: LeTourneau’s baseball team swept a doubleheader from Mary Hardin-Baylor Saturday to win all three games in the weekend series.
The YellowJackets beat the Crusaders, 6-5, in the first game and 8-0 in the second game. LETU improved to 9-7 overall, 6-3 in the American Southwest Conference. UHMB fell to 5-8 overall and 2-7 in the league.
In the first game, LETU took a 3-1 lead in the first inning following an RBI double to left-center by Weston McKinley and Matt Lowery’s run-scoring single up the middle. The Crusaders answered back with runs in the second and fourth to tie it. Taylor Neil’s RBI single through the left side knotted the game at 3-3.