LeTourneau’s Conrad-Vernon Field now lies dormant. It hasn’t seen a baseball game in over three weeks. The much-anticipated three-game series with McMurry was shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The disappointment was certain as it would be a season interrupted for longtime LeTourneau baseball coach Robin Harris and his Yellowjacket squad.
For the multi-talented Will Bradshaw, the season’s sudden-stoppage was particularly regretful. The 2016 Longview High graduate found himself in the midst of outstanding senior season for LETU.
Bradshaw, who has played every position but catcher, was having a career year for the Yellowjackets when officials drew the curtain on all spring sports.
“I was really excited going into this year. It’s always been a huge dream of mine to continue playing after college. I knew if I put in the work I’d have a chance to keep playing,” said Bradshaw, who was recruited primarily as a shortstop, but wound up playing in the outfield and coming out the bullpen.
Bradshaw scored very high marks with Harris, who considered him to be a top-flight recruit.
“Will is probably the best athlete I’ve ever had at LeTourneau. He’s got just a great attitude, is very well-liked and a tremendous teammate,” lauded Harris, who has been head baseball coach at LETU for 14 years.
“He’s very coachable and definitely someone you can depend on. It’s not a stretch at all to say he’s one of the best players in the American Southwest Conference. If stays healthy and gets on a roll, there’s really no stopping him.”
Bradshaw battled lower back injuries at Longview and endured shoulder problems in college. He had Tommy John surgery following his freshman season at LeTourneau.
Making the transition from his natural position of shortstop, where he earned all state honors at Longview, to the outfield seemed to work best for the 6-4, 210-pound Bradshaw. His numbers were on the rise as the Yellowjackets started playing their best baseball of the young season.
“I’d decided to stop pushing myself so hard and really enjoy my senior season season. Baseball should be fun and I relaxed,” Bradshaw said. “I was really having a blast and enjoying myself, then it was just cut short. We were all set to play McMurry and they called it about an hour before it was to start.”
Bradshaw had remarkable numbers and led the Yellowjackets with a .431 average. He had a team-bests 28 hits, 22 runs scored and four triples. He shared the team lead in doubles (5) and RBI (17). His 41 total bases were also tops.
On the mound, Bradshaw established himself as strength out of the bullpen for the Jackets. His numbers, while small sample, were very effective. He made four appearances, worked five innings, notched a save and fanned five with a spotless 0.00 earned run average.
On Monday the NCAA extended eligibility for student-athletes impacted by COVID-19 to include students in their last year of eligibility. This was welcomed news for Bradshaw.
“I’m excited to have another year of eligibility. That does change things. I’m getting married this summer and my fiancee has a residency after her master’s program,” said Bradshaw, who himself is an engineering major. “Whenever we get it all figured out where her residency will be, I’ll begin to look for any options around there to continue to playing. There’s a possibility I could still end up back at LeTourneau if she has her residency somewhere in East Texas.”