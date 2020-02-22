LONGVIEW

MASCOT: Lobos

COACH: Jim Goldman

2019 RECORD: 13-15-1

DISTRICT: 11-6A (Tyler Lee, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Mesquite, North Mesquite, Mesquite Horn)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Keaton King (.353, 14 RBI; 3-2, 1 save, 3.98 ERA) … Micah King (.320, 13 RBI) … Trent Bush (.240; 2-0, 3.86 ERA) … Justin Beltran (.255) … Gabe Flores (.320; 0-1, 2 saves, 4.23 ERA) … Alton Gatson … Connor Cox … Gage Bellatti (1-1, 4.90 ERA) … Jared Mondragon (.280; 1 save) … Drew Beltran … Cason Orr … Cadon Orr … Cooper Mayes … Braden Nickel … Dekylon Taylor … Jacorey Valentine … Parker Cox … Devin Isaac

LOOKS GOOD: “Pitching depth and the amount of players with a lot of 6A varsity experience and a lot of innings now under their belt. We’ve got a great mix of older and younger players who have played a lot of baseball.” — Goldman

NEEDS WORK: “We have got to find a catcher. We lost our top two catchers, Blake Martin and Kris Shumaker, from a year ago.” — Goldman

DID YOU KNOW: Goldman is four wins away from No. 500 in his coaching career (496-370-3) … King has signed with Grayson College

PINE TREE

MASCOT: Pirates

COACH: Trevor Petersen

2019 RECORD: 12-14

DISTRICT: 16-5A (Hallsville, Jacksonville, Marshall, Lufkin, John Tyler, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: D.J. Freeman … Keelan Turner … Camden McEntire … Luke Oxsheer … Trenton Wayne … Wade Fell … Connor Carrell … Jayden Smith … Blake Couch

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Case Buchanan … Cole Sullins … Cruz Cox … Brekken Braswell … Colten Dinkelman ... Cody Janner

LOOKS GOOD: “We return several players from our 2019 campaign. Through our first few scrimmages, we have looked good at the plate and defensively.” — Petersen

NEEDS WORK: “We need to continue to improve with our approach at the plate, making routine plays and our mound depth.” — Petersen

DID YOU KNOW: Fell earned first team all-district and second team All-East Texas honors last season … The Pirates will face crosstown rival Longview on March 21 at LeTourneau University

HALLSVILLE

MASCOT: Bobcats

COACH: Scott Mitchell

2019 RECORD: 25-6-1

DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Marshall, Lufkin, Whitehouse, Nacogdoches, Jacksonville, John Tyler)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Easton Loyd (.459, HR, 9 doubles, 9 triples, 18 RBI, 40 runs, 13 SB) … Zach Daniel (.357, 25 RBI; 2-0, 6.46 ERA) … Blake Ware (.380, 7 doubles, 20 RBI, 17 runs) … Hagen Mangum (.263, 18 RBI, 18 runs) … Nolan Cox (.273, 12 RBI; 1-0, 10 strikeouts, 0.00 ERA in 9 IP) … Connor Reed (.280, 5 RBI, 18 runs) … Tyler Lee (.370, HR, 17 RBI, 13 runs; 1-1, 0.88 ERA, 15 strikeouts in 8 IP) … Jeb Drewery (7-2, 2.85 ERA, 53 strikeouts in 51.2 IP … Trenton Smith (2-0, 2.33 ERA, 17 strikeouts in 18 IP) … Matthew Houston (.298, 14 RBI) … Jayden Torrans … Ryan Bunch … Colby McPherson … Conner Stewart … Kurt Wyman … Brayden Walker … Noah Jumper

LOOKS GOOD: “We have a lot of questions to answer, but we feel the players we need to answer those questions are in our program, with many of these players returning from our 25-6-1 season. The future looks bright again in Hallsville.” — Mitchell

NEEDS WORK: “We must do the little things such as play small ball, situational hit and improve our baserunning. These are areas we should see improvement in as the year continues.” — Mitchell

DID YOU KNOW: Mitchell, starting his 24th season overall, has a career record of 484-217-1 – including a 468-187-1 record in 21 seasons at Hallsville. He is the school’s all-time winningest baseball coach … Loyd has signed with Sam Houston State University … Cox has signed with ETBU … Lee has given a verbal pledge to Texas A&M … Drewery has given a verbal pledge to Texas State … 59 Bobcats have gone on to play college baseball under Mitchell, and former Bobcats Justin Slaten (Texas Rangers, third round), Connor Reich (Chicago White Sox, 31st round) went in this past summer’s MLB amateur draft … The Bobcats have been to the playoffs 12 years in a row, winning eight district championships in that span … Mitchell, who serves as an associate scout for the Tampa Bay Rays, has never had a losing season since coming to Hallsville in 1999

MARSHALL

MASCOT: Mavericks

COACH: Derek Dunaway

DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, John Tyler)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Roderick Hyter … Jarius Mitchell … Payton McMullen … Caleb Valentine … Hayden Kelehan … Jim Weaver … Garrett Cotten

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Jarrett Phillips … Dylan Thurmon … Brayden Robbins … Jonah Padilla … Dante Enriquez … Henry Roth … Andrew Phillips … Jacob Oden

LOOKS GOOD: “Great team chemistry. Everyone is buying into the philosophies and ideas the coaches are teaching.” — Dunaway

NEEDS WORK: “The little things in every aspect of the game.” — Dunaway

DID YOU KNOW: Dunaway is 122-109 in his career, including an 82-72 record at Marshall

LUFKIN

MASCOT: Panthers

COACH: John Cobb

2019 RECORD: 20-11

DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, John Tyler, Whitehouse)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: A.J. Bonacci … Shaun Bowers … Nick Mosley … Cy Murphy … Brett Riggs … Tre Odom … Spencer Alexander … Julio Flores

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Reid Hensley … Alex Luna … Camren Scott … Coby Dejesus … Sam Flores … Hunter Ditsworth

LOOKS GOOD: “We will have a lot of competition for spots on the diamond. Hopefully that makes us better than last year.” — Cobb

NEEDS WORK: “We need to figure out who is going to be on the mound when district gets here. Who is going to get the district innings? We also need to find who are leaders are going to be in the dugout. We have to find our chemistry before the playoffs start.” – Cobb

JOHN TYLER

MASCOT: Lions

COACH: Blaine Spradley

2019 RECORD: 2-25

DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, John Tyler, Whitehouse)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Jamari Cole … Angel Sarmiento … Nick Johnson … Giezi Rosales … Aldo Martinez … Eli Sanchez … C.J. Grace … KaDarius Tave

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Keelan Davis … Devonte Ross

LOOKS GOOD: “We should be significantly better defensively this year.” — Spradley

NEEDS WORK: “We need to think through offensive situations better.” — Spradley

LINDALE

MASCOT: Eagles

COACH: Rich Sanguinetti

2019 RECORD: 23-10

DISTRICT: 15-5A (Texas High, Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant, Greenville, Royse City)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Brandon Burckel … Matt Aubuchon … Sebastian Coulter … Mason Hammonds … Slaton Dudley

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Sam Peterson … Luke Poe … Aaron Wolfe

DID YOU KNOW: Lindale has won district championships in two of the past three seasons

MOUNT PLEASANT

MASCOT: Tigers

COACH: Drew Conley

2019 RECORD: 14-11-2

DISTRICT: 15-5A (Lindale, Texas high, Sulphur Springs, Royse City, Greenville)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Pater Noah (.435, 3 HR, 9 doubles, 9 RBI, 21 runs, 10 SB) … Logan Dunn (4-2; .294 average) … Kaleb Thompson (.357, 6doubles, 23 RBI, 24 runs) … Noah Bristow (4-5, 2.80 ERA; .284 average) … Brock Cooper (.347, .438 OB percentage; 1-0, 2 saves) … Tyke Fluellen (.309) … Colby Hunnicutt … Colby Luck … Tyler Luck … Taylor Nelson

LOOKS GOOD: “We are very excited about the 2020 season. Last year we ended in a three-way tie for the third spot in the district, and we did not get in. The good news is that we are returning everyone from last year’s team and they have been working hard all fall to make sure we are not in that spot again.” — Conley

DID YOU KNOW: Conley has 114 wins in his career and is 27-21-2 at Mount Pleasant

SPRING HILL

MASCOT: Panthers

COACH: Keith Touchstone

2019 RECORD: 24-12-1

DISTRICT: 16-4A (Kilgore, Bullard, Gilmer, Henderson, Chapel Hill, Cumberland Academy)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Caden Noah (.354, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 4 HR, 27 RBI, 23 runs; 7-4, 1.70 ERA, 124 strikeouts) … Hunter Hollan (7-4, 1.95 ERA, 126 strikeouts) … Trent Gregson (.271, 5 doubles, 7 RBI, 33 runs) … Dylan Hutchison (.286, 7 doubles, HR, 14 RBI, 24 runs) … Logan Avant (.327, 6 doubles, 19 RBI, 14 runs) … Colin Martin (.342, 7 doubles, 17 RBI, 29 runs) … Ethan Tidwell (.300, 4 doubles, 20 RBI, 17 runs) … Marshall Lipsey (.342, 3 doubles, 17 RBI, 14 runs) … Ryan Lepire (.326, 16 RBI, 18 runs) … Jonas Roberts (222 innings caught, 23 caught stealing, .997 fielding percentage)

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Jordan Hodges … Ethan Foster … Alex Brown

LOOKS GOOD: “Going into the season, we look really well on the mound. We return our catcher behind the plate who caught 222 innings, and defensively we are going to make the routine play.” — Touchstone

NEEDS WORK: “We need to help our pitchers out at the plate by producing more runs in their efforts on the bump.” — Touchstone

DID YOU KNOW: Hollan (Texas A&M), Noah (Texas) and Gregson (Central Arkansas) have all signed national letters-of-intent … Touchstone has 115 career coaching wins and is 37-26 at Spring Hill … Spring Hill will be playing at a new baseball complex this season featuring a turf infield

KILGOREMASCOT: Bulldogs

COACH: Eugene Lafitte

2019 RECORD: 32-8

DISTRICT: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Bullard, Henderson, Gilmer, Chapel Hill, Cumberland Academy)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Chase Hampton … Jayce McFarland … Brayden Johnson … Sam Witt … Spencer Thompson … Karson Gee … Dalton McElyea … Donovon Adkins … Cade Pippen

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Kyle Wheeler … Bryce Long … Hunter Pipak … Chris Ervin

LOOKS GOOD: “Pitching and defense will be our strong point.” — Lafitte

NEEDS WORK: “Scoring runs and finding the correct chess pieces for the season.” — Lafitte

DID YOU KNOW: Lafitte has a 332-91 record overall, including a 59-14 record at Kilgore … Hampton was 12-3 on the mound a year ago with a 1.55 ERA, 159 strikeouts and 34 walks in 85.1 innings, and he is 20-4 over the past two seasons. He has signed with Texas Tech … Johnson, who has signed with A&M-Texarkana, was 5-1 on the hill last season … Kilgore advanced to the UIL State Baseball Tournament last season for the first time since 1972

HENDERSON

MASCOT: Lions

COACH: Dakota Alexander

2019 RECORD: 5-16

DISTRICT: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Bullard, Gilmer, Chapel Hill, Cumberland Academy)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Caleb Medford … Collin Everett … Cole Bradley … Brady Odom … Cade Spivey … Brady Johnson … Chase Towe

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Tobiaus Jackson … Qutntin Moon … Christian Brown

LOOKS GOOD: “With eight returning seniors, we have the opportunity for some guys to step into some big leadership roles.” — Alexander

NEEDS WORK: “After graduating three senior starters last year, we have some positions that will be an open competition. I look forward to seeing our kids put their best foot forward each day to win a spot.” — Alexander

DID YOU KNOW: Medford was a first team all-district utility player last season

CHAPEL HILL

MASCOT: Bulldogs

COACH: Clayton Haltom

2019 RECORD: 8-13

DISTRICT: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Henderson, Bullard, Gilmer, Cumberland Academy)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Ty Keys … Dalton Line … Dillon Line … Sean Gentry

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Will Parker … Khalan Griffin … Kobe Coker … Austin Vega

LOOKS GOOD: “The Bulldogs will have a lot of new faces this year, a good mix of seniors coming back to baseball and underclassmen are expected to contribute.” — Haltom

NEEDS WORK: “Reps and more reps. We have a lot of inexperienced players that need to play as much as we can.” — Haltom

DID YOU KNOW: Haltom is in his first season as head coach at Chapel Hill

CARTHAGE

MASCOT: Bulldogs

COACH: John Goodwin

2019 RECORD: 27-7-1

DISTRICT: 20-4A (Center, Hudson, Huntington, Jasper)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Jackson Blissett … Mason Bobo … Brandon McNeely … Connor Davis … Noah Anderson … Dylan Leach … Si Schumacher … Sawyer Smith … Timmy Smith … Javarian Roquemore

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Devin Barron … Tyler Castillo … Kaleb Chandler

LOOKS GOOD: “Position player experience, understanding their at bats and how to score runs from that experience.” — Goodwin

NEEDS WORK: “Mentality on the mound, depth on the mound, understanding baserunning situations, toughness as a team, executing team defense.” — Goodwin

DID YOU KNOW: Goodwin has a career record of 94-48

PLEASANT GROVE

MASCOT: Hawks

COACH: Riley Fincher

2019 RECORD: 26-6

DISTRICT: 15-4A (Liberty-Eylau, Paris, Pittsburg, North Lamar)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Jackson Cobb … Ben Harmon … Marshall Cox … Tucker Anderson … Andrew LeGrand

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Alex Galvan … Josh Brown

DID YOU KNOW: Fincher has an overall record of 184-52, including a 140-25 mark at Pleasant Grove … Cobb will play his college baseball at Arkansas

WHITE OAK

MASCOT: Roughnecks

COACH: Skylar Stagner

2019 RECORD: 22-10

DISTRICT: 16-3A (Arp, Gladewater, Harmony, Sabine, Troup, West Rusk, Winona)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Micah Gibson (11-3, 1,17 ERA, 95 strikeouts) … Gavin Bzdil (5-1, 2.64 ERA, 62 strikeouts) … Graham Young (.379, 18 RBI, 32 runs) … Dylan Carrell (.384, 26 RBI, 16 runs) … Blake Barlow (16 RBI, 15 runs)

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Jacob Laughlin … Jack Gense … Bryce Payne

LOOKS GOOD: “From the end of last season and so far this season our guys have been willing to continually work hard and develop as baseball players. Our guys we return have matured and taken a more active leadership role and halve helped to push the younger/new guys on varsity to reach a certain standard that we try to achieve in games, but more importantly during practices. How we practices is how we play.” — Stagner

NEEDS WORK: “Fully understanding that all of the small details matter and they matter every time. These little things could include how we warm up to throw, running on and off the field between innings, how we run down the baseline, mentally being zone in every pitch even when it is not a pitch we are physically involved in.” — Stagner

DID YOU KNOW: Stagner has a 128-50-1 record as a coach

SABINE

MASCOT: Cardinals

COACH: Michael Mayfield

DISTRICT: 16-3A (White Oak, Winona, Troup, Arp, West Rusk, Harmony, Gladewater)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Landon McKinney (.400, 31 RBI, 30 runs) … A.J. Gresham (.385, 15 RBI, 26 runs, 4 HR) … Kord Laird (.284, 19 RBI, 14 runs) … Tanner Hardee (.316, 8 RBI, 6 runs) … Alex Galyean (.292, 19 RBI, 22 runs) … Jace Burns (.254, 18 RBI, 21 runs) … Carter Patterson (.303, 13 RBI, 26 runs) … Caden Richardson (.286)

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Weston Pritchard … Kile Stripland … Caden Loveless

LOOKS GOOD: “Pitching and defense.” — Mayfield

NEEDS WORK: “Hitting with runners in scoring position.” — Mayfield

DID YOU KNOW: McKinney was named the Longview News-Journal’s All-East Texas Offensive MVP in football this past season … Laird has signed with Texas A&M-Texarkana

HARMONY

MASCOT: Eagles

COACH: Ronnie McNeel

2019 RECORD: 30-9

DISTRICT: 16-3A (White Oak, Troup, Sabine, Gladewater, West Rusk, Arp, Winona)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Gage Goddard … Hunter McNeel … Trent Hart … Evan Patterson … Blayze Phillips … Matthew Scott … Kyle Jones

LOOKS GOOD: “Work ethic and team camaraderie.” — McNeel

NEEDS WORK: “Finding the right group of guys to replace the players we lost to graduation.” — McNeel

DID YOU KNOW: Harmony won a state championship 30 years ago … Texas A&M University head baseball coach Rob Childress is a 1986 Harmony graduate … The Eagles reached the regional finals for the sixth time in school history last season and the first time in 16 years … Harmony has played baseball for 41 years and has made the playoffs 28 times

GLADEWATER

MASCOT: Bears

COACH: Jeff Hodges

2019 RECORD: 11-11-1

DISTRICT: 16-3A (White Oak, Arp, Harmony, Sabine, Troup, West Rusk, Winona)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Robert Hodges (.429, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 2 HR, 27 runs, 20 RBI, 27 SB; 52 strikeouts)

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Elijah Kates … Dennis Allen … Austin Moran

LOOKS GOOD: “Pitching and defense. I think we will be pretty solid defensively. We should have enough arms to carry us deep into ballgames, and we have guys playing in spots where they are comfortable.” — Hodges

NEEDS WORK: “We have to get better on offense. We must improve on moving runners around and scoring when we get our opportunities.” — Hodges

DID YOU KNOW: Gladewater’s baseball and softball fields wereonce practice fields for football

WINONA

MASCOT: Wildcats

COACH: Blaine Shackelford

2019 RECORD: 2-23

DISTRICT: 16-3A (White Oak, Harmony, West Rusk, Troup, Arp, Sabine, Gladewater)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Peyton Snow (.356, 54 SB) … David Lindsey (.240, 20 SB) … Caden Wharton … Julio Zuniga … Latarian Anderson … Colby McFarland … Mason Hornamen

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Jesse Jones … Chris Zuniga

LOOKS GOOD: “Speed. Lots of speed returning. Depth.” — Shackelford

NEEDS WORK: “Situational hitting, scoring runners in scoring position.” — Shackelford

DID YOU KNOW: According to Shackelford, at the end of the regular season last year, Snow led the nation in stolen bases

NEW DIANA

MASCOT: Eagles

COACH: Bernie Martinez

2019 RECORD: 21-11

DISTRICT: 15-2A (Hughes Springs, Elysian Fields, Tatum, Jefferson, Waskom, Ore City, Daingerfield)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Cade Medlin … Austin Green … Cody Stanley … Darren Manes … Isaiah Martinez … Addison Holt … Cooper Holland

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Mason Muller … Zach Malone … Elliot Foreman

LOOKS GOOD: “Best pitching staff I have ever had at any level, high school and college.” — Martinez

NEEDS WORK: “We need to be more consistent with our overall team offense, because with our pitching and defense if we can score the chances are great we can win. Another area would be our mental toughness/mindset. I believe our greatest downfall last postseason is that they were too concerned about what people would think or say if they lost, so they played not to lose instead of playing to win. That is the wrong mindset.” — Martinez

DID YOU KNOW: New Diana pitching coach Brandon Muller, a former Pine Tree standout, was once featured in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd” for striking out 21 batters in seven innings in a 7-0 win over Jefferson in 1991

ELYSIAN FIELDS

MASCOT: Yellowjackets

COACH: Sean Struwe

2019 RECORD: 15-11

DISTRICT: 15-3A (New Diana, Hughes Springs, Waskom, Tatum, Jefferson, Ore City, Daingerfield)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Jonathan Ramsey (.239; 1-1, 0.67 ERA) … Justice Gooch (.264; 3-4, 2.70 ERA) … Carson Holland (.231, .467 OB percentage) … Noah Grubbs (.950 fielding percentage) … JD Ballard (1-0, 4.32 ERA) … Ryan Wilkerson (.344) … Jackson Illingworth (.319, 4 triples; 5-0, 1.56 ERA, 31 strikeouts) … Landon Swank (.360, 1-1)

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Logan Presley

LOOKS GOOD: “We feel good about the fact we have most of our pitching returning. We should have quite a few guys who can get on the mound and compete and throw strikes. Also looking forward to seeing us be able to turn the lineup over and little bit more this season.” — Struwe

NEEDS WORK: “Making sure we pay attention to the little things and improve upon them.” — Struwe

DID YOU KNOW: Struwe has a 65-47 coaching record

HUGHES SPRINGS

MASCOT: Mustangs

COACH: Brandon Green

2019 RECORD: 23-7

DISTRICT: 15-3A (Daingerfield, New Diana, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Ore City, Tatum, Waskom)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Andrew Gaul … Cooper Perry … Tyson Daigle … Corey Johns … Cameron Johns … Gabe Fortune … Jace Ratley … Layn Hawkins

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Waylon Goodson … Chase Brown … Eric Dennis … Zach Moore … Brayden Williams … Denver Carpenter

LOOKS GOOD: “Pitching and defense.” — Green

NEEDS WORK: “Consistent hitting.” — Green

WASKOM

MASCOT: Wildcats

COACH: Joe Williams

2019 RECORD: 11-13

DISTRICT: 15-3A (Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, New Diana, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Ore City, Tatum)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Paxton Keeling (3.69 Era, 61 strikeouts) … Kye Willet (.280, 14 RBI, 16 runs) … Josh Reeves

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Jonathan Branch … Arris Wilson

LOOKS GOOD: Keeling and Banch should be a quality 1-2 pitcher during district play. Both guys are lefties, upper 70s to low 80s.” — Williams

NEEDS WORK: “We lost seven starters off last year’s teams and five of our six arms from last year. We will need some young and inexperienced guys to step up and take on much larger roles this year.” — Williams

DID YOU KNOW: Waskom has not been to the playoffs in baseball since 1989

TATUM

MASCOT: Eagles

COACH: Dustin Russell

2019 RECORD: 12-12

DISTRICT: 15-3A (Hughes Springs, Waskom, Daingerfield, New Diana, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Ore City)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Luke Lister (.441, .588 OB percentage) … Klein Bradbury (.394, .529 OB percentage) … Logan Foster (.338) … Reese Milam (.471; .385 ERA) … Mason Whiddon (.254) … K.J. Acevedo (.390, 14 SB) … Garrett Friend (.263) … Anthony Kirkpatrick … Jayden Boyd … Kendric Malone … Aidan Anthony

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Landen Tovar … Camron Redwine

LOOKS GOOD: “The Eagles will bring back every starter from the 2019 season. With the strong leadership of our senior class, the Eagles are looking to come ingo the 2020 season ready to make a stamp on District 15-3A and putting Tatum Eagle baseball on the map as one of the most competitive teams in the state of Texas.” — Russell

NEEDS WORK: “Playing crisp, clean defense consistently throughout the year is what we will be striving to improve form last season.” — Russell

DID YOU KNOW: Russell and assistant coach Brandon Milam were state champion catchers for Carthage High School. Assistant Adam Tubbleville is a Tatum graduate and catcher with a state championship in football. All three played baseball at the collegiate level, and Milam played professionally

ORE CITY

MASCOT: Rebels

COACH: Brandt Plasterer

DISTRICT: 15-3A (New Diana, Jefferson, Hughes Springs, Waskom, Elysian Fields, Tatum, Daingerfield)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Allen Nigreville (.368) … Micah Pugh (.311; 3.68 ERA) … Christian Lacy … Jarrett Tutt … Ty Freeman (85 strikeouts; .298 average in 2018) … Aaron Nigreville (.418; .519 OB percentage, 22 SB in 2018) … Lane Burks (41 strikeouts, 3.45 ERA in 2018) … Ernesto DeSantiago (.308 in 2018)

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Juan Garcia

LOOKS GOOD: “Pitching and overall team speed.” — Plasterer

NEEDS WORK: “Defense and situational hitting.” — Plasterer

DID YOU KNOW: Freeman, Nigreville, Burks and DeStnaiago all mist last season with injuries

NEW BOSTON

MASCOT: Lions

COACH: Daniel Thompson

2019 RECORD: 10-10

DISTRICT: 14-3A (Atlanta, Redwater, Queen City, Paul Pewitt, Hooks, DeKalb)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Brian Reid … Kyle Atkinson … Tyler Strain … Matt Dunn … Caden Glass … Caleb Moffat … Stone Williams

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Landon Yeatman … Decarius Coats … Gabe McCarty … Caiden Jackson

LOOKS GOOD: “All the returning players have been part of back-to-back playoff teams, so experience is there.” — Thompson

NEEDS WORK: “The bats really need to be coming around by March for us to fight for a playoff spot.” — Thompson

ATLANTA

MASCOT: Rabbits

COACH: David Hooten

2019 RECORD: 20-10

DISTRICT: 14-3A (Redwater, Hooks, New Boston, DeKalb, Queen City, Paul Pewitt)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Max Ebarb (.413; 53 strikeouts, 3.65 ERA) … Kade Wood (.366; 0.91 ERA) … Hunter Allen (6-1, 1.40 ERA) … Kolby Mason (.369, 13 RBI) … Jackson Warren (.266, 18 runs) … Kelby Smith (.317, 14 RBI) … Cooper McClure (.300)

LOOKS GOOD: “Pitching should be really good with three main pitchers returning and seven of nine returning starters.” — Hooten

NEEDS WORK: “We need to replace several key outfielders.” — Hooten

DID YOU KNOW: Allen was the district’s Pitcher of the Year in 2019, and McClure earned Newcomer of the Year in the district

MINEOLA

MASCOT: Yellowjackets

COACH: Russell Bowker

2019 RECORD: 12-13

DISTRICT: 12-3A (Edgewood, Grand Saline, Rains, Quitman, Lone Oak, Alba-Golden)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Cole Castleberry (.371, 6 doubles, 5 triples, 24 RBI, 23 SB , 25 runs; 5-4, 2.63 ERA, 45 strikeouts) … Dalton Rogers (.351, 7 doubles, 2 triples, HR, 14 RBI, 32 runs, 26 SB) … Riley Fowler … Jacob Dabbs … Caleb Gant … Jack Heard … Thomas Hooten

DID YOU KNOW: Bowker has a 93-81-2 coaching record

HARLETON

MASCOT: Wildcats

COACH: D.J. Beck

2019 RECORD: 17-9

DISTRICT: 19-2A (Hawkins, Union Grove, Carlisle, Beckville, Overton, Union Hill, Big Sandy)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Ethan Cooner (.324; 5-1, 1.08 ERA) … Kobe Ferguson (.339, 18 RBI) … Hunter Wallace (.398, 12 RBI) … Blake Stanley (6-2, 1.06 ERA) … Drew Stafford (.251, 13 RBI) … JoJo Clark (.379, 22 RBI; 3-2, 0.88 ERA) … Taber Childs (.326, 12 RBI) … Luke Wright (.333, 13 RBI)

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Corbin Sanders … Carson Raibourn … Blake Weaver

LOOKS GOOD: “Our returning experience and leadership.” — Beck

NEEDS WORK: “We need to work on the offensive side of things, focusing on putting together more quality at bats as a team.” — Beck

DID YOU KNOW: Wallace will play football at ETBU next fall … Childs was the Longview News-Journal’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year in football this past seaosn

BECKVILLE

MASCOT: Bearcats

COACH: Jason Causey

2019 RECORD: 9-9

DISTRICT: 19-2A (Harleton, Union Grove, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle, Big Sandy, Union Hill)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Tyler Bryan … Ryan Harris … Colter Klingler … Karter Jones

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Lance White … Daxton Etheredge … Colby Davidson … Cason Dodson

LOOKS GOOD: “They have been working hard and are excited about the upcoming season. If we can stay healthy, I think we will surprise some people.” — Causey

NEEDS WORK: “We are young and relatively inexperienced. We need to grow up and mature together. We still have a lot of roles that need to be determined. We just need to continue working hard and see what happens.” — Causey

DID YOU KNOW: Causey has a 132-27 record as a coach, all at Beckville, and he led the Bearcats to a state title in 2018

UNION GROVE

MASCOT: Lions

COACH: Chad Halcumb

2019 RECORD: 19-7

DISTRICT: 19-2A (Beckville, Harleton, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle, Big Sandy, Union Hill)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Kooper Smith … Noah Mayhan … Carson Daniels … Matthew Bower … Cannon Cowan … Carter Smith

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Cameron Johnson … Kenneth Johnson … Josh Rhodes … Connor Ellis … Josh Kessler … Tyler Barkley … Hunter Cannon

LOOKS GOOD: “Our defense will be young in a couple of spots, but overall pitching and defense should be our strength with the players we have returning.” — Halcumb

NEEDS WORK: “I think finding our identity early on the offensive side. Our players will need to understand and adapt to different roles on the offensive side. Situational hitting will be a big focus early and executing more consistently to help generate more runs.” — Halcumb

DID YOU KNOW: Smith has given a verbal pledge to the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain … The Lions started the 2019 season with 13 straight wins

HAWKINS

MASCOT: Hawks

COACH: Derrick Conde

2019 RECORD: 17-8

DISTRICT: 19-2A (Beckville, Harleton, Union Grove, Overton, Carlisle, Big Sandy, Union Hill)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Zach Conde … Paeton Smith … David Mullins … Jayden Dacus

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Braden Adams … Julian Frazier

LOOKS GOOD: “I feel our pitching will be good. Hopefully we can continue to throw strikes, which was a huge part of our success last year.” — Conde

NEEDS WORK: “We need to limit our strikeouts at the plate.” — Conde

UNION HILL

MASCOT: Bulldogs

COACH: Mitchell Bunn

2019 RECORD: 6-20

DISTRICT: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Overton, Beckville, Carlisle, Union Grove, Harleton, Hawkins)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Trevor Tidball … Zak Hatcher … Randy Griffith

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Brantley Murray … Billy Cessna … Daniel Dunn

OVERTON

MASCOT: Mustangs

COACH: Jakob Cunningham

2019 RECORD: 9-13

DISTRICT: 19-2A (Beckville, Big Sandy, Carlisle, Harleton, Hawkins, Union Grove, Union Hill)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Cole Marshall

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Derrick Ishee

LOOKS GOOD: “We are going to be young, but there should be some good, young talent to work with.” — Cunningham

NEEDS WORK: Some younger players are going to be in important roles.” — Cunningham

LINDEN-KILDARE

MASCOT: Tigers

COACH: John Roberts

2019 RECORD: 21-10

DISTRICT: 17-2A (Rivercrest, Maud, McLeod, James Bowie, Detroit, Avery0

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Nic Kunze … Deuce Schuler … Mason Johnson … Colt Neville … Chase Bynum … Hunter Crenshaw

LOOKS GOOD: “Experience and continuity. We have been to the playoffs the last five years, and with making a run to the state tournament last year our kids have been able to play a lot of baseball and know what it takes to be successful.” — Roberts

NEEDS WORK: “We graduated three of the four main pitchers last year, so we are going to have to have kids that have pitched in the past but in lesser roles step up and take on the challenges.” — Roberts

DID YOU KNOW: In last year’s playoff run, the Tigers played in an elimination game in every round of the postseason except one

ALTO

MASCOT: Yellowjackets

COACH: Derrick Jenkins

2019 RECORD: 13-13

DISTRICT: 22-2A (Douglass, Groveton, Cushing, Centerville, Kennard, Wells)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Todd Duplichain (.397, 27 runs, 11 RBI, 9 extra base hits) … Will Dixon (.356, 23 runs, 13 RBI) … Foster Hall (2-4, 3.56 ERA, 62 strikeouts, 57 IP) … Cody Watson (5-3, 2.19 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 44.2 IP)

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Carter Pursley … Jackson Duplichain

LOOKS GOOD: “We have a lot of experience returning this season. Pitching has a chance to be strong this year as we are returning the top two guys in Hall and Watson.” — Jenkins

NEEDS WORK: “As a team last year, we didn’t make the routine plays on defense. We have a group that struggled last year, but has the ability to grow in this part of the game.” — Jenkins

DID YOU KNOW: Jenkins has a 292-123-2 record as a coach. He led both White Oak and Whitehouse to the UIL State Tournament twice

JACK STALLARD

