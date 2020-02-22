LONGVIEW
MASCOT: Lobos
COACH: Jim Goldman
2019 RECORD: 13-15-1
DISTRICT: 11-6A (Tyler Lee, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Mesquite, North Mesquite, Mesquite Horn)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Keaton King (.353, 14 RBI; 3-2, 1 save, 3.98 ERA) … Micah King (.320, 13 RBI) … Trent Bush (.240; 2-0, 3.86 ERA) … Justin Beltran (.255) … Gabe Flores (.320; 0-1, 2 saves, 4.23 ERA) … Alton Gatson … Connor Cox … Gage Bellatti (1-1, 4.90 ERA) … Jared Mondragon (.280; 1 save) … Drew Beltran … Cason Orr … Cadon Orr … Cooper Mayes … Braden Nickel … Dekylon Taylor … Jacorey Valentine … Parker Cox … Devin Isaac
LOOKS GOOD: “Pitching depth and the amount of players with a lot of 6A varsity experience and a lot of innings now under their belt. We’ve got a great mix of older and younger players who have played a lot of baseball.” — Goldman
NEEDS WORK: “We have got to find a catcher. We lost our top two catchers, Blake Martin and Kris Shumaker, from a year ago.” — Goldman
DID YOU KNOW: Goldman is four wins away from No. 500 in his coaching career (496-370-3) … King has signed with Grayson College
PINE TREE
MASCOT: Pirates
COACH: Trevor Petersen
2019 RECORD: 12-14
DISTRICT: 16-5A (Hallsville, Jacksonville, Marshall, Lufkin, John Tyler, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: D.J. Freeman … Keelan Turner … Camden McEntire … Luke Oxsheer … Trenton Wayne … Wade Fell … Connor Carrell … Jayden Smith … Blake Couch
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Case Buchanan … Cole Sullins … Cruz Cox … Brekken Braswell … Colten Dinkelman ... Cody Janner
LOOKS GOOD: “We return several players from our 2019 campaign. Through our first few scrimmages, we have looked good at the plate and defensively.” — Petersen
NEEDS WORK: “We need to continue to improve with our approach at the plate, making routine plays and our mound depth.” — Petersen
DID YOU KNOW: Fell earned first team all-district and second team All-East Texas honors last season … The Pirates will face crosstown rival Longview on March 21 at LeTourneau University
HALLSVILLE
MASCOT: Bobcats
COACH: Scott Mitchell
2019 RECORD: 25-6-1
DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Marshall, Lufkin, Whitehouse, Nacogdoches, Jacksonville, John Tyler)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Easton Loyd (.459, HR, 9 doubles, 9 triples, 18 RBI, 40 runs, 13 SB) … Zach Daniel (.357, 25 RBI; 2-0, 6.46 ERA) … Blake Ware (.380, 7 doubles, 20 RBI, 17 runs) … Hagen Mangum (.263, 18 RBI, 18 runs) … Nolan Cox (.273, 12 RBI; 1-0, 10 strikeouts, 0.00 ERA in 9 IP) … Connor Reed (.280, 5 RBI, 18 runs) … Tyler Lee (.370, HR, 17 RBI, 13 runs; 1-1, 0.88 ERA, 15 strikeouts in 8 IP) … Jeb Drewery (7-2, 2.85 ERA, 53 strikeouts in 51.2 IP … Trenton Smith (2-0, 2.33 ERA, 17 strikeouts in 18 IP) … Matthew Houston (.298, 14 RBI) … Jayden Torrans … Ryan Bunch … Colby McPherson … Conner Stewart … Kurt Wyman … Brayden Walker … Noah Jumper
LOOKS GOOD: “We have a lot of questions to answer, but we feel the players we need to answer those questions are in our program, with many of these players returning from our 25-6-1 season. The future looks bright again in Hallsville.” — Mitchell
NEEDS WORK: “We must do the little things such as play small ball, situational hit and improve our baserunning. These are areas we should see improvement in as the year continues.” — Mitchell
DID YOU KNOW: Mitchell, starting his 24th season overall, has a career record of 484-217-1 – including a 468-187-1 record in 21 seasons at Hallsville. He is the school’s all-time winningest baseball coach … Loyd has signed with Sam Houston State University … Cox has signed with ETBU … Lee has given a verbal pledge to Texas A&M … Drewery has given a verbal pledge to Texas State … 59 Bobcats have gone on to play college baseball under Mitchell, and former Bobcats Justin Slaten (Texas Rangers, third round), Connor Reich (Chicago White Sox, 31st round) went in this past summer’s MLB amateur draft … The Bobcats have been to the playoffs 12 years in a row, winning eight district championships in that span … Mitchell, who serves as an associate scout for the Tampa Bay Rays, has never had a losing season since coming to Hallsville in 1999
MARSHALL
MASCOT: Mavericks
COACH: Derek Dunaway
DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, John Tyler)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Roderick Hyter … Jarius Mitchell … Payton McMullen … Caleb Valentine … Hayden Kelehan … Jim Weaver … Garrett Cotten
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Jarrett Phillips … Dylan Thurmon … Brayden Robbins … Jonah Padilla … Dante Enriquez … Henry Roth … Andrew Phillips … Jacob Oden
LOOKS GOOD: “Great team chemistry. Everyone is buying into the philosophies and ideas the coaches are teaching.” — Dunaway
NEEDS WORK: “The little things in every aspect of the game.” — Dunaway
DID YOU KNOW: Dunaway is 122-109 in his career, including an 82-72 record at Marshall
LUFKIN
MASCOT: Panthers
COACH: John Cobb
2019 RECORD: 20-11
DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, John Tyler, Whitehouse)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: A.J. Bonacci … Shaun Bowers … Nick Mosley … Cy Murphy … Brett Riggs … Tre Odom … Spencer Alexander … Julio Flores
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Reid Hensley … Alex Luna … Camren Scott … Coby Dejesus … Sam Flores … Hunter Ditsworth
LOOKS GOOD: “We will have a lot of competition for spots on the diamond. Hopefully that makes us better than last year.” — Cobb
NEEDS WORK: “We need to figure out who is going to be on the mound when district gets here. Who is going to get the district innings? We also need to find who are leaders are going to be in the dugout. We have to find our chemistry before the playoffs start.” – Cobb
JOHN TYLER
MASCOT: Lions
COACH: Blaine Spradley
2019 RECORD: 2-25
DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, John Tyler, Whitehouse)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Jamari Cole … Angel Sarmiento … Nick Johnson … Giezi Rosales … Aldo Martinez … Eli Sanchez … C.J. Grace … KaDarius Tave
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Keelan Davis … Devonte Ross
LOOKS GOOD: “We should be significantly better defensively this year.” — Spradley
NEEDS WORK: “We need to think through offensive situations better.” — Spradley
LINDALE
MASCOT: Eagles
COACH: Rich Sanguinetti
2019 RECORD: 23-10
DISTRICT: 15-5A (Texas High, Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant, Greenville, Royse City)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Brandon Burckel … Matt Aubuchon … Sebastian Coulter … Mason Hammonds … Slaton Dudley
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Sam Peterson … Luke Poe … Aaron Wolfe
DID YOU KNOW: Lindale has won district championships in two of the past three seasons
MOUNT PLEASANT
MASCOT: Tigers
COACH: Drew Conley
2019 RECORD: 14-11-2
DISTRICT: 15-5A (Lindale, Texas high, Sulphur Springs, Royse City, Greenville)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Pater Noah (.435, 3 HR, 9 doubles, 9 RBI, 21 runs, 10 SB) … Logan Dunn (4-2; .294 average) … Kaleb Thompson (.357, 6doubles, 23 RBI, 24 runs) … Noah Bristow (4-5, 2.80 ERA; .284 average) … Brock Cooper (.347, .438 OB percentage; 1-0, 2 saves) … Tyke Fluellen (.309) … Colby Hunnicutt … Colby Luck … Tyler Luck … Taylor Nelson
LOOKS GOOD: “We are very excited about the 2020 season. Last year we ended in a three-way tie for the third spot in the district, and we did not get in. The good news is that we are returning everyone from last year’s team and they have been working hard all fall to make sure we are not in that spot again.” — Conley
DID YOU KNOW: Conley has 114 wins in his career and is 27-21-2 at Mount Pleasant
SPRING HILL
MASCOT: Panthers
COACH: Keith Touchstone
2019 RECORD: 24-12-1
DISTRICT: 16-4A (Kilgore, Bullard, Gilmer, Henderson, Chapel Hill, Cumberland Academy)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Caden Noah (.354, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 4 HR, 27 RBI, 23 runs; 7-4, 1.70 ERA, 124 strikeouts) … Hunter Hollan (7-4, 1.95 ERA, 126 strikeouts) … Trent Gregson (.271, 5 doubles, 7 RBI, 33 runs) … Dylan Hutchison (.286, 7 doubles, HR, 14 RBI, 24 runs) … Logan Avant (.327, 6 doubles, 19 RBI, 14 runs) … Colin Martin (.342, 7 doubles, 17 RBI, 29 runs) … Ethan Tidwell (.300, 4 doubles, 20 RBI, 17 runs) … Marshall Lipsey (.342, 3 doubles, 17 RBI, 14 runs) … Ryan Lepire (.326, 16 RBI, 18 runs) … Jonas Roberts (222 innings caught, 23 caught stealing, .997 fielding percentage)
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Jordan Hodges … Ethan Foster … Alex Brown
LOOKS GOOD: “Going into the season, we look really well on the mound. We return our catcher behind the plate who caught 222 innings, and defensively we are going to make the routine play.” — Touchstone
NEEDS WORK: “We need to help our pitchers out at the plate by producing more runs in their efforts on the bump.” — Touchstone
DID YOU KNOW: Hollan (Texas A&M), Noah (Texas) and Gregson (Central Arkansas) have all signed national letters-of-intent … Touchstone has 115 career coaching wins and is 37-26 at Spring Hill … Spring Hill will be playing at a new baseball complex this season featuring a turf infield
KILGOREMASCOT: Bulldogs
COACH: Eugene Lafitte
2019 RECORD: 32-8
DISTRICT: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Bullard, Henderson, Gilmer, Chapel Hill, Cumberland Academy)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Chase Hampton … Jayce McFarland … Brayden Johnson … Sam Witt … Spencer Thompson … Karson Gee … Dalton McElyea … Donovon Adkins … Cade Pippen
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Kyle Wheeler … Bryce Long … Hunter Pipak … Chris Ervin
LOOKS GOOD: “Pitching and defense will be our strong point.” — Lafitte
NEEDS WORK: “Scoring runs and finding the correct chess pieces for the season.” — Lafitte
DID YOU KNOW: Lafitte has a 332-91 record overall, including a 59-14 record at Kilgore … Hampton was 12-3 on the mound a year ago with a 1.55 ERA, 159 strikeouts and 34 walks in 85.1 innings, and he is 20-4 over the past two seasons. He has signed with Texas Tech … Johnson, who has signed with A&M-Texarkana, was 5-1 on the hill last season … Kilgore advanced to the UIL State Baseball Tournament last season for the first time since 1972
HENDERSON
MASCOT: Lions
COACH: Dakota Alexander
2019 RECORD: 5-16
DISTRICT: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Bullard, Gilmer, Chapel Hill, Cumberland Academy)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Caleb Medford … Collin Everett … Cole Bradley … Brady Odom … Cade Spivey … Brady Johnson … Chase Towe
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Tobiaus Jackson … Qutntin Moon … Christian Brown
LOOKS GOOD: “With eight returning seniors, we have the opportunity for some guys to step into some big leadership roles.” — Alexander
NEEDS WORK: “After graduating three senior starters last year, we have some positions that will be an open competition. I look forward to seeing our kids put their best foot forward each day to win a spot.” — Alexander
DID YOU KNOW: Medford was a first team all-district utility player last season
CHAPEL HILL
MASCOT: Bulldogs
COACH: Clayton Haltom
2019 RECORD: 8-13
DISTRICT: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Henderson, Bullard, Gilmer, Cumberland Academy)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Ty Keys … Dalton Line … Dillon Line … Sean Gentry
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Will Parker … Khalan Griffin … Kobe Coker … Austin Vega
LOOKS GOOD: “The Bulldogs will have a lot of new faces this year, a good mix of seniors coming back to baseball and underclassmen are expected to contribute.” — Haltom
NEEDS WORK: “Reps and more reps. We have a lot of inexperienced players that need to play as much as we can.” — Haltom
DID YOU KNOW: Haltom is in his first season as head coach at Chapel Hill
CARTHAGE
MASCOT: Bulldogs
COACH: John Goodwin
2019 RECORD: 27-7-1
DISTRICT: 20-4A (Center, Hudson, Huntington, Jasper)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Jackson Blissett … Mason Bobo … Brandon McNeely … Connor Davis … Noah Anderson … Dylan Leach … Si Schumacher … Sawyer Smith … Timmy Smith … Javarian Roquemore
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Devin Barron … Tyler Castillo … Kaleb Chandler
LOOKS GOOD: “Position player experience, understanding their at bats and how to score runs from that experience.” — Goodwin
NEEDS WORK: “Mentality on the mound, depth on the mound, understanding baserunning situations, toughness as a team, executing team defense.” — Goodwin
DID YOU KNOW: Goodwin has a career record of 94-48
PLEASANT GROVE
MASCOT: Hawks
COACH: Riley Fincher
2019 RECORD: 26-6
DISTRICT: 15-4A (Liberty-Eylau, Paris, Pittsburg, North Lamar)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Jackson Cobb … Ben Harmon … Marshall Cox … Tucker Anderson … Andrew LeGrand
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Alex Galvan … Josh Brown
DID YOU KNOW: Fincher has an overall record of 184-52, including a 140-25 mark at Pleasant Grove … Cobb will play his college baseball at Arkansas
WHITE OAK
MASCOT: Roughnecks
COACH: Skylar Stagner
2019 RECORD: 22-10
DISTRICT: 16-3A (Arp, Gladewater, Harmony, Sabine, Troup, West Rusk, Winona)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Micah Gibson (11-3, 1,17 ERA, 95 strikeouts) … Gavin Bzdil (5-1, 2.64 ERA, 62 strikeouts) … Graham Young (.379, 18 RBI, 32 runs) … Dylan Carrell (.384, 26 RBI, 16 runs) … Blake Barlow (16 RBI, 15 runs)
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Jacob Laughlin … Jack Gense … Bryce Payne
LOOKS GOOD: “From the end of last season and so far this season our guys have been willing to continually work hard and develop as baseball players. Our guys we return have matured and taken a more active leadership role and halve helped to push the younger/new guys on varsity to reach a certain standard that we try to achieve in games, but more importantly during practices. How we practices is how we play.” — Stagner
NEEDS WORK: “Fully understanding that all of the small details matter and they matter every time. These little things could include how we warm up to throw, running on and off the field between innings, how we run down the baseline, mentally being zone in every pitch even when it is not a pitch we are physically involved in.” — Stagner
DID YOU KNOW: Stagner has a 128-50-1 record as a coach
SABINE
MASCOT: Cardinals
COACH: Michael Mayfield
DISTRICT: 16-3A (White Oak, Winona, Troup, Arp, West Rusk, Harmony, Gladewater)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Landon McKinney (.400, 31 RBI, 30 runs) … A.J. Gresham (.385, 15 RBI, 26 runs, 4 HR) … Kord Laird (.284, 19 RBI, 14 runs) … Tanner Hardee (.316, 8 RBI, 6 runs) … Alex Galyean (.292, 19 RBI, 22 runs) … Jace Burns (.254, 18 RBI, 21 runs) … Carter Patterson (.303, 13 RBI, 26 runs) … Caden Richardson (.286)
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Weston Pritchard … Kile Stripland … Caden Loveless
LOOKS GOOD: “Pitching and defense.” — Mayfield
NEEDS WORK: “Hitting with runners in scoring position.” — Mayfield
DID YOU KNOW: McKinney was named the Longview News-Journal’s All-East Texas Offensive MVP in football this past season … Laird has signed with Texas A&M-Texarkana
HARMONY
MASCOT: Eagles
COACH: Ronnie McNeel
2019 RECORD: 30-9
DISTRICT: 16-3A (White Oak, Troup, Sabine, Gladewater, West Rusk, Arp, Winona)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Gage Goddard … Hunter McNeel … Trent Hart … Evan Patterson … Blayze Phillips … Matthew Scott … Kyle Jones
LOOKS GOOD: “Work ethic and team camaraderie.” — McNeel
NEEDS WORK: “Finding the right group of guys to replace the players we lost to graduation.” — McNeel
DID YOU KNOW: Harmony won a state championship 30 years ago … Texas A&M University head baseball coach Rob Childress is a 1986 Harmony graduate … The Eagles reached the regional finals for the sixth time in school history last season and the first time in 16 years … Harmony has played baseball for 41 years and has made the playoffs 28 times
GLADEWATER
MASCOT: Bears
COACH: Jeff Hodges
2019 RECORD: 11-11-1
DISTRICT: 16-3A (White Oak, Arp, Harmony, Sabine, Troup, West Rusk, Winona)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Robert Hodges (.429, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 2 HR, 27 runs, 20 RBI, 27 SB; 52 strikeouts)
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Elijah Kates … Dennis Allen … Austin Moran
LOOKS GOOD: “Pitching and defense. I think we will be pretty solid defensively. We should have enough arms to carry us deep into ballgames, and we have guys playing in spots where they are comfortable.” — Hodges
NEEDS WORK: “We have to get better on offense. We must improve on moving runners around and scoring when we get our opportunities.” — Hodges
DID YOU KNOW: Gladewater’s baseball and softball fields wereonce practice fields for football
WINONA
MASCOT: Wildcats
COACH: Blaine Shackelford
2019 RECORD: 2-23
DISTRICT: 16-3A (White Oak, Harmony, West Rusk, Troup, Arp, Sabine, Gladewater)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Peyton Snow (.356, 54 SB) … David Lindsey (.240, 20 SB) … Caden Wharton … Julio Zuniga … Latarian Anderson … Colby McFarland … Mason Hornamen
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Jesse Jones … Chris Zuniga
LOOKS GOOD: “Speed. Lots of speed returning. Depth.” — Shackelford
NEEDS WORK: “Situational hitting, scoring runners in scoring position.” — Shackelford
DID YOU KNOW: According to Shackelford, at the end of the regular season last year, Snow led the nation in stolen bases
NEW DIANA
MASCOT: Eagles
COACH: Bernie Martinez
2019 RECORD: 21-11
DISTRICT: 15-2A (Hughes Springs, Elysian Fields, Tatum, Jefferson, Waskom, Ore City, Daingerfield)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Cade Medlin … Austin Green … Cody Stanley … Darren Manes … Isaiah Martinez … Addison Holt … Cooper Holland
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Mason Muller … Zach Malone … Elliot Foreman
LOOKS GOOD: “Best pitching staff I have ever had at any level, high school and college.” — Martinez
NEEDS WORK: “We need to be more consistent with our overall team offense, because with our pitching and defense if we can score the chances are great we can win. Another area would be our mental toughness/mindset. I believe our greatest downfall last postseason is that they were too concerned about what people would think or say if they lost, so they played not to lose instead of playing to win. That is the wrong mindset.” — Martinez
DID YOU KNOW: New Diana pitching coach Brandon Muller, a former Pine Tree standout, was once featured in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd” for striking out 21 batters in seven innings in a 7-0 win over Jefferson in 1991
ELYSIAN FIELDS
MASCOT: Yellowjackets
COACH: Sean Struwe
2019 RECORD: 15-11
DISTRICT: 15-3A (New Diana, Hughes Springs, Waskom, Tatum, Jefferson, Ore City, Daingerfield)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Jonathan Ramsey (.239; 1-1, 0.67 ERA) … Justice Gooch (.264; 3-4, 2.70 ERA) … Carson Holland (.231, .467 OB percentage) … Noah Grubbs (.950 fielding percentage) … JD Ballard (1-0, 4.32 ERA) … Ryan Wilkerson (.344) … Jackson Illingworth (.319, 4 triples; 5-0, 1.56 ERA, 31 strikeouts) … Landon Swank (.360, 1-1)
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Logan Presley
LOOKS GOOD: “We feel good about the fact we have most of our pitching returning. We should have quite a few guys who can get on the mound and compete and throw strikes. Also looking forward to seeing us be able to turn the lineup over and little bit more this season.” — Struwe
NEEDS WORK: “Making sure we pay attention to the little things and improve upon them.” — Struwe
DID YOU KNOW: Struwe has a 65-47 coaching record
HUGHES SPRINGS
MASCOT: Mustangs
COACH: Brandon Green
2019 RECORD: 23-7
DISTRICT: 15-3A (Daingerfield, New Diana, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Ore City, Tatum, Waskom)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Andrew Gaul … Cooper Perry … Tyson Daigle … Corey Johns … Cameron Johns … Gabe Fortune … Jace Ratley … Layn Hawkins
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Waylon Goodson … Chase Brown … Eric Dennis … Zach Moore … Brayden Williams … Denver Carpenter
LOOKS GOOD: “Pitching and defense.” — Green
NEEDS WORK: “Consistent hitting.” — Green
WASKOM
MASCOT: Wildcats
COACH: Joe Williams
2019 RECORD: 11-13
DISTRICT: 15-3A (Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, New Diana, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Ore City, Tatum)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Paxton Keeling (3.69 Era, 61 strikeouts) … Kye Willet (.280, 14 RBI, 16 runs) … Josh Reeves
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Jonathan Branch … Arris Wilson
LOOKS GOOD: Keeling and Banch should be a quality 1-2 pitcher during district play. Both guys are lefties, upper 70s to low 80s.” — Williams
NEEDS WORK: “We lost seven starters off last year’s teams and five of our six arms from last year. We will need some young and inexperienced guys to step up and take on much larger roles this year.” — Williams
DID YOU KNOW: Waskom has not been to the playoffs in baseball since 1989
TATUM
MASCOT: Eagles
COACH: Dustin Russell
2019 RECORD: 12-12
DISTRICT: 15-3A (Hughes Springs, Waskom, Daingerfield, New Diana, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Ore City)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Luke Lister (.441, .588 OB percentage) … Klein Bradbury (.394, .529 OB percentage) … Logan Foster (.338) … Reese Milam (.471; .385 ERA) … Mason Whiddon (.254) … K.J. Acevedo (.390, 14 SB) … Garrett Friend (.263) … Anthony Kirkpatrick … Jayden Boyd … Kendric Malone … Aidan Anthony
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Landen Tovar … Camron Redwine
LOOKS GOOD: “The Eagles will bring back every starter from the 2019 season. With the strong leadership of our senior class, the Eagles are looking to come ingo the 2020 season ready to make a stamp on District 15-3A and putting Tatum Eagle baseball on the map as one of the most competitive teams in the state of Texas.” — Russell
NEEDS WORK: “Playing crisp, clean defense consistently throughout the year is what we will be striving to improve form last season.” — Russell
DID YOU KNOW: Russell and assistant coach Brandon Milam were state champion catchers for Carthage High School. Assistant Adam Tubbleville is a Tatum graduate and catcher with a state championship in football. All three played baseball at the collegiate level, and Milam played professionally
ORE CITY
MASCOT: Rebels
COACH: Brandt Plasterer
DISTRICT: 15-3A (New Diana, Jefferson, Hughes Springs, Waskom, Elysian Fields, Tatum, Daingerfield)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Allen Nigreville (.368) … Micah Pugh (.311; 3.68 ERA) … Christian Lacy … Jarrett Tutt … Ty Freeman (85 strikeouts; .298 average in 2018) … Aaron Nigreville (.418; .519 OB percentage, 22 SB in 2018) … Lane Burks (41 strikeouts, 3.45 ERA in 2018) … Ernesto DeSantiago (.308 in 2018)
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Juan Garcia
LOOKS GOOD: “Pitching and overall team speed.” — Plasterer
NEEDS WORK: “Defense and situational hitting.” — Plasterer
DID YOU KNOW: Freeman, Nigreville, Burks and DeStnaiago all mist last season with injuries
NEW BOSTON
MASCOT: Lions
COACH: Daniel Thompson
2019 RECORD: 10-10
DISTRICT: 14-3A (Atlanta, Redwater, Queen City, Paul Pewitt, Hooks, DeKalb)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Brian Reid … Kyle Atkinson … Tyler Strain … Matt Dunn … Caden Glass … Caleb Moffat … Stone Williams
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Landon Yeatman … Decarius Coats … Gabe McCarty … Caiden Jackson
LOOKS GOOD: “All the returning players have been part of back-to-back playoff teams, so experience is there.” — Thompson
NEEDS WORK: “The bats really need to be coming around by March for us to fight for a playoff spot.” — Thompson
ATLANTA
MASCOT: Rabbits
COACH: David Hooten
2019 RECORD: 20-10
DISTRICT: 14-3A (Redwater, Hooks, New Boston, DeKalb, Queen City, Paul Pewitt)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Max Ebarb (.413; 53 strikeouts, 3.65 ERA) … Kade Wood (.366; 0.91 ERA) … Hunter Allen (6-1, 1.40 ERA) … Kolby Mason (.369, 13 RBI) … Jackson Warren (.266, 18 runs) … Kelby Smith (.317, 14 RBI) … Cooper McClure (.300)
LOOKS GOOD: “Pitching should be really good with three main pitchers returning and seven of nine returning starters.” — Hooten
NEEDS WORK: “We need to replace several key outfielders.” — Hooten
DID YOU KNOW: Allen was the district’s Pitcher of the Year in 2019, and McClure earned Newcomer of the Year in the district
MINEOLA
MASCOT: Yellowjackets
COACH: Russell Bowker
2019 RECORD: 12-13
DISTRICT: 12-3A (Edgewood, Grand Saline, Rains, Quitman, Lone Oak, Alba-Golden)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Cole Castleberry (.371, 6 doubles, 5 triples, 24 RBI, 23 SB , 25 runs; 5-4, 2.63 ERA, 45 strikeouts) … Dalton Rogers (.351, 7 doubles, 2 triples, HR, 14 RBI, 32 runs, 26 SB) … Riley Fowler … Jacob Dabbs … Caleb Gant … Jack Heard … Thomas Hooten
DID YOU KNOW: Bowker has a 93-81-2 coaching record
HARLETON
MASCOT: Wildcats
COACH: D.J. Beck
2019 RECORD: 17-9
DISTRICT: 19-2A (Hawkins, Union Grove, Carlisle, Beckville, Overton, Union Hill, Big Sandy)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Ethan Cooner (.324; 5-1, 1.08 ERA) … Kobe Ferguson (.339, 18 RBI) … Hunter Wallace (.398, 12 RBI) … Blake Stanley (6-2, 1.06 ERA) … Drew Stafford (.251, 13 RBI) … JoJo Clark (.379, 22 RBI; 3-2, 0.88 ERA) … Taber Childs (.326, 12 RBI) … Luke Wright (.333, 13 RBI)
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Corbin Sanders … Carson Raibourn … Blake Weaver
LOOKS GOOD: “Our returning experience and leadership.” — Beck
NEEDS WORK: “We need to work on the offensive side of things, focusing on putting together more quality at bats as a team.” — Beck
DID YOU KNOW: Wallace will play football at ETBU next fall … Childs was the Longview News-Journal’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year in football this past seaosn
BECKVILLE
MASCOT: Bearcats
COACH: Jason Causey
2019 RECORD: 9-9
DISTRICT: 19-2A (Harleton, Union Grove, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle, Big Sandy, Union Hill)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Tyler Bryan … Ryan Harris … Colter Klingler … Karter Jones
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Lance White … Daxton Etheredge … Colby Davidson … Cason Dodson
LOOKS GOOD: “They have been working hard and are excited about the upcoming season. If we can stay healthy, I think we will surprise some people.” — Causey
NEEDS WORK: “We are young and relatively inexperienced. We need to grow up and mature together. We still have a lot of roles that need to be determined. We just need to continue working hard and see what happens.” — Causey
DID YOU KNOW: Causey has a 132-27 record as a coach, all at Beckville, and he led the Bearcats to a state title in 2018
UNION GROVE
MASCOT: Lions
COACH: Chad Halcumb
2019 RECORD: 19-7
DISTRICT: 19-2A (Beckville, Harleton, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle, Big Sandy, Union Hill)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Kooper Smith … Noah Mayhan … Carson Daniels … Matthew Bower … Cannon Cowan … Carter Smith
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Cameron Johnson … Kenneth Johnson … Josh Rhodes … Connor Ellis … Josh Kessler … Tyler Barkley … Hunter Cannon
LOOKS GOOD: “Our defense will be young in a couple of spots, but overall pitching and defense should be our strength with the players we have returning.” — Halcumb
NEEDS WORK: “I think finding our identity early on the offensive side. Our players will need to understand and adapt to different roles on the offensive side. Situational hitting will be a big focus early and executing more consistently to help generate more runs.” — Halcumb
DID YOU KNOW: Smith has given a verbal pledge to the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain … The Lions started the 2019 season with 13 straight wins
HAWKINS
MASCOT: Hawks
COACH: Derrick Conde
2019 RECORD: 17-8
DISTRICT: 19-2A (Beckville, Harleton, Union Grove, Overton, Carlisle, Big Sandy, Union Hill)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Zach Conde … Paeton Smith … David Mullins … Jayden Dacus
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Braden Adams … Julian Frazier
LOOKS GOOD: “I feel our pitching will be good. Hopefully we can continue to throw strikes, which was a huge part of our success last year.” — Conde
NEEDS WORK: “We need to limit our strikeouts at the plate.” — Conde
UNION HILL
MASCOT: Bulldogs
COACH: Mitchell Bunn
2019 RECORD: 6-20
DISTRICT: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Overton, Beckville, Carlisle, Union Grove, Harleton, Hawkins)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Trevor Tidball … Zak Hatcher … Randy Griffith
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Brantley Murray … Billy Cessna … Daniel Dunn
OVERTON
MASCOT: Mustangs
COACH: Jakob Cunningham
2019 RECORD: 9-13
DISTRICT: 19-2A (Beckville, Big Sandy, Carlisle, Harleton, Hawkins, Union Grove, Union Hill)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Cole Marshall
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Derrick Ishee
LOOKS GOOD: “We are going to be young, but there should be some good, young talent to work with.” — Cunningham
NEEDS WORK: Some younger players are going to be in important roles.” — Cunningham
LINDEN-KILDARE
MASCOT: Tigers
COACH: John Roberts
2019 RECORD: 21-10
DISTRICT: 17-2A (Rivercrest, Maud, McLeod, James Bowie, Detroit, Avery0
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Nic Kunze … Deuce Schuler … Mason Johnson … Colt Neville … Chase Bynum … Hunter Crenshaw
LOOKS GOOD: “Experience and continuity. We have been to the playoffs the last five years, and with making a run to the state tournament last year our kids have been able to play a lot of baseball and know what it takes to be successful.” — Roberts
NEEDS WORK: “We graduated three of the four main pitchers last year, so we are going to have to have kids that have pitched in the past but in lesser roles step up and take on the challenges.” — Roberts
DID YOU KNOW: In last year’s playoff run, the Tigers played in an elimination game in every round of the postseason except one
ALTO
MASCOT: Yellowjackets
COACH: Derrick Jenkins
2019 RECORD: 13-13
DISTRICT: 22-2A (Douglass, Groveton, Cushing, Centerville, Kennard, Wells)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Todd Duplichain (.397, 27 runs, 11 RBI, 9 extra base hits) … Will Dixon (.356, 23 runs, 13 RBI) … Foster Hall (2-4, 3.56 ERA, 62 strikeouts, 57 IP) … Cody Watson (5-3, 2.19 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 44.2 IP)
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Carter Pursley … Jackson Duplichain
LOOKS GOOD: “We have a lot of experience returning this season. Pitching has a chance to be strong this year as we are returning the top two guys in Hall and Watson.” — Jenkins
NEEDS WORK: “As a team last year, we didn’t make the routine plays on defense. We have a group that struggled last year, but has the ability to grow in this part of the game.” — Jenkins
DID YOU KNOW: Jenkins has a 292-123-2 record as a coach. He led both White Oak and Whitehouse to the UIL State Tournament twice
JACK STALLARD