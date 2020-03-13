LATE FRIDAY BASEBALL
■ NEEDVILLE 3, KILGORE 2: JASPER — Needville pushed across single runs in the third, fourth and seventh innings to hand Kilgore a 3-2 setback.
Chase Hampton and Jayce McFarland both doubled for Kilgore in the loss. McFarland added a single and drove in a run, and Hampton chipped in with a single. Sam Witt, Brayden Johnson, Hunter Pipak and Kyle Wheeler all added singles for the Bulldogs.
Johnson struck out four and walked two in five innings.
■ HAWKINS 13, GLADEWATER 4: HAWKINS — Paeton Smith doubled and drove in three runs from the top of the lineup, David Mullins added a double, single and two RBI and Hawkins notched a 13-4 win over Gladewater.
Bryce Burns and Kevin Durnal both doubled fro the Hawks, with durnal and Logan MrDak driving in runs.
Burns struck out seven and walked two in four innings of work. Durnal fanned one and walked one in 2/3 of an inning.
K’Havia Reese, Hayden Turnage and Austin Moran all doubled in the loss for Gladewater. Moran had two hits and two RBI, and Reese also drove in two runs.
SOFTBALL
■ CARTHAGE 16, PALESTINE 0: PALESTINE — Caroline Baldree homered, tripled and drove in four runs, Kinsley Ingram banged out four hits and drove in three and Carthage rolled to a 16-0 win over Palestine.
Ingram and Brooke Johnson both doubled for the Lady Dawgs. Kat Barentine had three hits and an RBI. Natalee Dinnerville drove in two runs with three hits. Brooke Johnson added three RBI, and Karsyn Isbell and Roo Harrison plated runs.
Baldree’s home run was a grand slam to highlight a 10-run third inning.
Isbell struck out eight with no walks and one hit allowed in three innings. Harrision fanned five and walked tow in two innings.
FROM STAFF REPORTS