S. HILL 7, PITTSBURG 3: PITTSBURG — Marshall Lipsey homered, Josiah Mackey and Ben Puckett drove in two runs apiece for the Panthers and Spring Hill opened a Class 4A bi-district best-of-three playoff series on the road with a 7-3 win over Pittsburg.
The series moves to Longview and Spring Hill’s home field today at 10 a.m.
Mackey and Puckett both had tow hits for the Panthers, and Easton Ballard drove in a run.
Ballard worked 6.1 innings on the mound for the pitching win. He struck out six, walked two and gave up two earned runs. Lipsey pitched the final 2/3 of an inning.
Brayden Bolton doubled twice, singled and drove in a run for Pittsburg. Dalton Hall had two hits and two RBi, and Ty Price chipped in with a hit. Price struck out two and walked four in three innings, and Landon Huggins fanned four and walked four in four frames.
HALLSVILLE 5, HUNTSVILLE 4: HALLSVILLE — Camden Sanford homered and drove in two runs, Carson Blakeley went the distance on the hill for the Bobcats and Hallsville opened a Class 5A bi-district best-of-three playoff series with a 5-4 win over Huntsville.
The series moves to Huntsville on Saturday for a 2 p.m. game.
Sawyer Dunagan and Garrett Smith added RBI for Hallsville, which finished with three hits. Blakeley struck out six, walked three and gave up one earned run on three hits.
CARTHAGE 5, ROBINSON 2: ROBINSON — Noah Paddie homered and singled, and five Bulldogs drove in runs as Carthage opened a Class 4A bi-district best-of-three series with a 5-2 win over Robinson.
The series will resume at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Carthage.
Javarian Roquemore tripled and drove in a run for Carthage. Brooks Brewster added a double and an RBI, and Todd Register and Ty Chambers chipped in with RBI for the Bulldogs. Brewster struck out six, walked five and allowed two earned runs in five innings. Matthew Smith fanned one in a scoreless two frames.
W. OAK 8, HARLETON 3: TYLER — Alex Scott doubled and drove in two runs for White Oak, and the Roughnecks opened a Class 3A bi-district best-of-three series with an 8-3win over Harleton at Legacy High School.
The series resumes at 2 p.m. on Saturday back at Legacy.
Gavyn Jones singled twice for the Roughnecks. Tyler Puckett and Dylan Creager added doubles, and Puckett and Landon Anderson drove in runs. Puckett worked five innings on the hill, striking out four and walking five while giving up two earned runs. Anderson fanned one and walked one in two scoreless innings.
Carson Wallace doubled and drove in a run for Harleton. Taber Childs struck out one, walked three and gave up one earned run in five innings pithed for the Wildcats.
N. DIANA 8, W. RUSK 5: BULLARD — The New Diana Eagles opened a Class 3A bi-district best-of-three series against West Rusk with an 8-5 win on Friday.
The series resumes at 1 p.m. Saturday back at Brook Hill High School.
Peyton Brewer homered, singled and drove in two runs to pace the offense for New Diana. Hunter Gleason tripled and drove in ar un, and John Lutrell had a pair of doubles, a single and an RBI. Cohle Sherman and Jacob Newland also drove in runs. Dylan Anthony struck out three and walked five in four innings, and Austin Kerns fanned three with no walks in three frames for New Diana.
Jimmie Harper doubled, Will Jackson had three hits, Cole Jackson singled and drove in two runs and Jaxon Farquhar drove in a run for West Rusk. Three Raiders — Bryant Mason, Farquhar and Will Jackson — saw action on the hill for the Raiders.
TATUM 8, H. SPRINGS 3: TATUM — Camron Redwine tripled twice and drove in three runs, Truitt Anthony added two hits and two RBI and the Tatum Eagles opened a Class 3A best-of-three bi-district playoff series with an 8-3 win over Hughes Springs.
The series moves to Hughes Springs at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Reese Milam, Landen Tovar and Cayden Tatum all drove in runs for Tatum. Tovar fanned six with one walk and no earned runs allowed in six innings. Milam struck out two in his 2/3 of an inning of work on the hill.
Pat Boyd singled twice and Bryce Ratley drove in two runs in the loss for Hughes Springs. Zach Moore took the pitching loss.
HARMONY 3, ATLANTA 2: MOUNT PLEASANT — Tucker Tittle fanned nine and allowed one earned run on no hits in 6.1 innings as the Harmony Eagles moved to the area round of the playoffs with a 3-2 bi-district win over Atlanta.
Will Young pitched the final 2/3 of an inning for the Eagles, who moved to 19-9 with the win.
Boston Seahorn and Cooper Wadding both doubled, and Tanner Tittle drove in two runs for the Eagles. Riley Patterson also collected an RBI.
BECKVILLE 4, M. MILL 2: WINNSBORO — Lance White struck out six, walked one and allowed two earned runs in a complete-game win for Beckville as the Bearcats opened a Class 2A best-of-three bi-district series with a 4-2 win over Martin’s Mill.
The Bearcats closed out the series with a 13-3 win in the second game.
In game one, White helped his own cause on offense with a triple and RBI. Tyler Bryan doubled and drove in two runs, Aiden Brantley added an RBI and Matt Barr and Karter Jones had two hits apiece.
In the second game, Bryan tripled, singled and drove in two runs. Brantley added two doubles, two singles and five RBI. White doubled, singled twice and drove in a run, and Ryan Harris banged out three hits and drove in three runs.
Brantley struck out six with no walks and two earned runs allowed for the pitching win in six innings.
U. GROVE 4, KERENS 2: GRAND SALINE — Hunter Cannon singled and drove in two runs, Colton Cowan and Cooper Vestal had two hits and an RBI apiece and the Union Grove Lions opened a Class 2A best-of-three bi-district series with a 4-2 win over Kerens.
The teams will meet back at Grand Saline at 5 p.m. to conclude the series.
Cole Barkley doubled, singled and scored two runs for the Lions (14-4). Jacob Griffin chipped in with a double. Tyler Barkley struck out five, walked three and allowed no earned runs in six innings for the pitching win. Rylan Roberts worked a scoreless frame for the Lions.
U. HILL 7, NECHES 4: TYLER — Daniel Dunn and Saige Hendrix collected two hits and two RBI apiece, and the Union Hill Bulldogs opened a Class A bi-district best-of-three playoff series with a 7-4 win over Neches.
The Bulldogs swept the series with a 13-11 win in the second game.
Matthew Massingill struck out four, walked three and allowed two earned runs on four hits in a complete-game win for the Bulldogs in game one.
In game two, Saige Hendrix had two singles and four RBI, Logan Dunn drove in two runs and Wyatt Orsburn and Matthew Massingill drove in runs for the Bulldogs. Logan Dunn struck out three and walked two in 6.1 innings, and Daniel Dunn fanned two and walked two in 2/3 of an inning.