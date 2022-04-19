T. HIGH 3, LONGVIEW 2: TEXARKANA — Texas High walked off with a 3-2 win over the Longview Lobos on Tuesday, scoring once in the bottom of the seventh on a walk, stolen base, bunt and throwing error.
The Lobos trailed 2-0 heading to the sixth before scoring twice to knot the score at 2-2. Taylor Tatum reached on an one-out error and later scored on a passed ball, and Drew Flores walked with the bases full to push in another run. Tatum, Connor Cox and Al Gatson had the only hits for Longview.
Landyn Grant worked 3-2 innings on the hill, striking out four, walking five and giving up two earned runs.
S. HILL 11, CUMBERLAND 1: Conner Smeltzer and Brennan Ferguson combined on a five-inning one-hitter, and Jordan Hodges doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Spring Hill in the Panthers’ 11-1 win over Cumberland Academy.
Smeltzer struck out six, walked three and did not allow a hit in three innings. Ferguson fanned four with two walks and one earned run allowed in two frames.
Marshall Lipsey and Emory Allen had two hits and an RBI apiece for Spring Hill. Easton Ballard doubled, and Ben Puckett and Jax Stovall drove in runs.
HALLSVILLE 10, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL — Carson Blakeley was dominant on the mound, tossing a non-hitter at Marshall and striking out 13 along the way as Hallsville notched a 10-0 win over the Mavericks.
Blakeley walked three and threw 59 of his 98 pitches for strikes.
At the dish, Logan Jones banged out three hits — including a double — and drove in four runs for Hallsville. Sawyer Dunagan, Matt Houston, Ethan Miller and Carter Rogas all doubled for the Bobcats. Rogas had three hits, Dunagan and Garrett Smith drove in two runs apiece and Miller added an RBI.
Garrett Cotten struck out four and waked four in five innings for Marshall.
KILGORE 8, LINDALE 1: LINDALE — Colby Wilkerson pitched a complete game, scattering three hits, striking out three and walking one, and Chris Ervin doubled, singled and drove in two runs from the top spot in the order as Kilgore romped to an 8-1 win over Lindale.
Wilkerson and Jake Thompson added two hits and an RBI apiece for Kilgore, and Jason Silvey chipped in with a single and an RBI.
Luke Waggoner doubled and singled and Miles Keith drove in a run in the loss for Lindale.
N. LAMAR 12, GILMER 2: PARIS — Jackson Brasseaux tossed a two-hit gem at Gilmer, striking out 13 and walking four in five innings to lead North Lamar to a 12-2 win over the Buckeyes.
Dillon Henson doubled and Aaron Stanley singled for the only Gilmer hits. Henson struck out seven and walked eight in four innings on the hill for the Buckeyes.
CARTHAGE 11, PALESTINE 1: PALESTINE — Connor Cuff tripled twice, single and drove in three runs, Javarian Roguemore and Noah Paddie added two RBI apiece and the Carthage Bulldogs recorded an 11-1 win over Palestine.
Todd Register and Ty Chambers added RBI for Carthage. Roquemore had two hits and also went the full five innings for the pitching win. He struck out nine and walked three, giving up one earned run.
PITTSBURG 11, LIBERTY-EYLAU 2: TEXARKANA — Pittsburg banged out 13 hits, including triples from Drew Lawton and Ty Price and doubles from John Cummings, Landon Graham, Dalton Hall and Jaxson Ramsey, on the way to an 11-2 win over Liberty-Eylau.
Cummings, Graham, Hall and Lawton all had two hits. Landon Huggins and Lawton drove in two runs each, and Christian Bates, Graham and Hall added an RBI apiece.
Cummings worked 5.2 innings on the mound for the pitching win. He fanned seven and walked four. Huggins struck out two and walked one in 1.1 innings.
W. OAK 16, O. CITY 2: WHITE OAK — Breyden White and Gavin Bzdil combined for four hits and seven RBI to lead the White Oak Roughnecks past Ore City, 16-2.
Bzdil doubled, singled and drove in three and White had two hits and four RBI. Max Tramel added a double and three RBI, Cason Wells two RBI and Tyler Puckett and Noah Carter an RBI apiece.
Gavyn Jones struck out nine, walked one and gave up two hits in four innings.
Allen Nigreville collected three hits and drove in a run in the loss for Ore City. Jordan Escamilla also had an RBI.
GLADEWATER 2, H. SPRINGS 1: HUGHES SPRINGS — Tanner Gothard earned the pitching win and also drove in a run for Gladewater as the Bears edged Hughes Springs, 2-1.
Gothard struck out six, walked one and gave up an earned run on eight hits in a complete game on the hill. His hit was the lone base knock for the Bears against Zach Moore, who fanned 13 and walked one. Trapper Golden doubled and Pat Boyd had two hits in the loss for the Mustangs.
SABINE 1, N. DIANA 0: DIANA — Carter Patterson walked with the bases loaded in the top of the 10th for the lone run of the game, and the Sabine Cardinals edged the New Diana Eagles, 1-0.
A single and two walks loaded the bases for Patterson. Alex Galyean and Jace Burns had two hits apiece for the Cardinals, and Matt Huey and Payton McBride combined for the shutout. Huey struck out 12 and walked two, scattering five hits in six innings. McBride fanned six with no walks or hits allowed in four frames.
Jacob Newland doubled and singled in the loss for New Diana. Ethan Adkisson struck out eight, walked one and allowed no runs on four hits in eight innings. Dylan Abernathy struck out four and walked five in two frames.
TATUM 11, ARP 0: TATUM — Reese Milam shut Arp’s offense down on two hits over five innings, striking out eight and walking two, and Camron Redwine and Truitt Anthony drove in three runs apiece for the Eagles as Tatum notched an 11-0 win.
Aidan Anthony and Redwine both doubled for the Eagles. Aidan Anthony, Landen Tovar and Ashby Anthony all had two hits and an RBI, and Levi Lister and Caden Tatum chipped in with an RBI.
W. RUSK 14, JEFFERSON 1: JEFFERSON — Will Jackson doubled twice, singled and drove in a run, Jimmie Harper added a single and three RBI and the West Rusk Raiders rolled to a 14-1 win over Jefferson.
Cole Jackson added a double and single for the Raiders. Jaxon Farquhar and Bryant Mason had two hits and two RBI apiece. Xander Mason singled twice and drove in a run, and Clayton Keith, Ty Harper and Carson Bobbitt all drove in runs.
HARLETON 14, WASKOM 0: WASKOM — Taber Childs fanned nine, walked one and limited Waskom to one hit in five innings, and he helped himself at the plate with a home run, two singled and four RBI as Harleton notched a 14-0 win.
Braden Hopkins also went deep for Harleton, driving in two runs. Cameron Johnson had two his and an RBI, Carson Brown a single and two RBI and Gage Shirts, Dylan Dunagan and Hunter Shirts an RBI apiece.
TROUP 3, E. FIELDS 2: TROUP — Colby Turner struck out nine, walked two and allowed two earned runs in a complete game, and the Troup Tigers edged Elysian Fields, 3-2.
Blake Merritt homered and drove in both runs in the loss for Elysian Fields. Judson Illingworth added a double, and David Hutson collected two hits. Merritt struck out three, walked three and gave up two earned runs on five hits in the pitching loss.
PRAIRILAND 4, HARMONY 1: HARMONY — Caleb Jameson worked six strong innings on the hill for Prairiland, striking out six, walking three and giving up no earned runs on three hits in a 4-1 win over Harmony.
Braydan Nichols drove in two runs to pace Prairiland on offense.
Cooper Wadding had two hits in the loss for Harmony. Tanner tittle and Riley Patterson chipped in with a single apiece. Will Young and Tucker Tittle both pitched three innings, and both struck out three and walked two.
OVILLA 23, ST. MARY’S 0: Andrew Herndon tossed a one-hitter and struck out seven to lead Ovilla Christian to a 23-0 win over St. Mary’s.
John Brogan singled and stole a base in the loss for St. Mary’s.
RUSK 8, HUDSON 0: RUSK — J.D. Thompson fanned eight with no walks, giving up two hits in a complete game, and Trey Devereaux, Will Dixon and Wade Williams all drove in runs for Rusk in an 8-0 win over Hudson.
Dixon, Devereaux and Thompson all doubled, and Thompson and Mason Cirkel had two hits apiece for Rusk.
LATE MONDAY
CHCS 11, DALLAS FBA 5: Nathan Long collected three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs for the Sentinels, and Christian Heritage Classical School notched an 11-5 win over Dallas First Baptist Academy.
Luke Land earned the pitching win for the Sentinels, who scored pushed across seven runs in the sixth to take a commanding lead. Land struck out 11 and scattered four hits in five innings to move to 4-1 on the mound. Nathan Long struck out three and allowed two hits in two frames.
Cade Brumit added two hits and an RBI for CHCS, now 9-2 overall and 5-1 in district play. Trey Stone, Jake Mauldin and Eli Roraback all chipped in with a hit and an RBI.
ET HOMESCHOOL 13, CHAAMP 3: Connor Pendergast banged out three hits, drove in two runs and scored three times as the East Texas Homeschool Chargers rolled past CHAAMP, 13-3.
Josh Dragoo doubled, singled, drove in two runs and scored three times, and Ethan Gallant added two hits, two RBI and two runs scored for the Chargers. Beau Thompson, Aaron Eckedt, Topher Searcy and Luke Goforth all drove in runs. Goforth struck out four, walked two and allowed an earned run on four hits in 4.2 innings for the pitching win.