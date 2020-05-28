Spring Hill recently honored the 2020 class with a special Senior Night banquet. Pictured is the Panther outfield (top) of Craig Hunnicutt, Trent Gregson, Ethan Tidwell and Caden Noah; the infield (middle) of Dylan Hutchinson, Logan Avant, Trent Gregson, Ryan Lepire, Colby Noah, Luke Guarisco and Jonas Roberts; and the pitching staff (bottom) of Dylan Hutchinson, Logan Avant, Jonas Roberts, Trent Gregson, Hunter Hollan and Caden Noah.

 