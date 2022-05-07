S. HILL 4, PITTSBURG 1: Conner Smeltzer worked six strong innings on the mound for the Panthers, and Spring Hill completed a sweep of a Class 4A bi-district playoff series with a 4-1 win over Pittsburg on Saturday at Panther Field.
Smeltzer struck out three and gave up one earned run on two hits in six innings. Marshall Lipsey pitched a scoreless seventh.
At the plate, Jax Stovall doubled, and Jordan Hodges, Wyatt McFadin and Ben Puckett all drove in runs for the Panthers. Spring Hill did all of its scoring damage in a four-run sixth inning.
Landon Graham doubled and Drew Lawton drove in a run in the loss for Pittsburg. John Cummings struck out one, walked two and gave up four earned runs in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
KILGORE 3, P. GROVE 2: MARSHALL - Jake Thompson doubled in the top of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 deadlock and lead Kilgore to its second 3-2 win of the day as the Bulldogs rallied to win a Class 4A bi-district series against Pleasant Grove.
Pleasant Grove won the opener on Friday, but Kilgore earned a 3-2 win early in the day Saturday and captured the series with another 3-2 win in the deciding battle.
With the score knotted at 2-2 in the seventh, Chris Ervin and Jason Silvey singled, but Ervin was cut down at third on a bunt. Thompson then delivered a double to plate Silvey, and the Bulldogs made it stand.
Todd House had a pair of doubles, and Ervin, House and Thompson all had two hits. Tate Truman also drove in a run. Chase Lewis worked 4.2 innings on the hill, striking out one and giving up one earned run. Matthew Conner pitched 2.1 scoreless frames.
In the earlier game, Truman had two hits and Thomas Hattaway drove in a run for Kilgore. Colby Wilkerson struck out five and walked one, giving up one earned run in five innings for the pitching win. Chase Lewis fanned two and walked two in two scoreless innings on the hill.
CARTHAGE 9, ROBINSON 1: CARTHAGE - Noah Paddie homered, doubled twice, singled and drove in five runs for Carthage as the Bulldogs completed a Class 4A bi-district sweep of Robinson with a 9-1 win.
Javarian Roguemore homered, singled and drove in two runs for the Bulldogs, and Ty Chambers chipped in with an RBI. Braeden Wade worked 5.2 innings, giving up no earned runs on two hits. Matthew Smith pitched a scoreless 1.1 frames.
W. OAK 10, HARLETON 9: TYLER - The White Oak Roughnecks rallied from deficits of 5-0 and 9-7 to earn a 10-9 win over Harleton and sweep a Class 3A bi-district series on Saturday.
The Roughnecks trailed 9-7 heading to the top of the seventh before scoring twice to tie it and then winning it with a run in the top of the ninth.
Colton Millwood had three hits and two RBI, Gavyn Jones two hit and two RBI and Landon Anderson and Dylan Creager two hits and an RBI apiece for the Roughnecks. Tyler Puckett, Noah Carter and Alex Scott all chipped in with RBI.
Gavin Bzdil and Gavyn Jones both struck out five and walked one, Bzdil in four innings and Jones in three. Davis Toliver pitched two innings for the Roughnecks.
Taber Childs drove in two runs and Dylan Armstrong and Gage Shirts had two hits and an RBI apiece in the loss for Harleton. Braden Hopkins also drove in a run. Hopkins, Shirts and Blake Weaver all doubled.
Carson Wallace took the pitching loss. He struck out three, walked three and gave up three earned runs in three innings. Hopkins worked four innings, striking out three, walking one and giving up three earned runs. Shaun Booth walked three and struck out one in two innings.
SABINE 8, TROUP 2: LINDALE - Jace Burns struck out 12 in a complete-game outing on the mound, Caden Richardson drove in three runs with a couple of hits from the top of the lineup and the Sabine Cardinals rolled to an 8-2 win over Troup to complete a sweep of a Class 3A bi-district series.
Burns walked just one and gave up one earned run for the Cardinals. At the dish, Matt Huey had two hits and two RBI, and Carter Patterson drove in two runs.
TATUM 3, H. SPRINGS 0: HUGHES SPRINGS - The Tatum Eagles scored lone runs in three different frames to back a dominant pitching performance from Reese Milam on the way to a 3-0 win over Hughes Springs and a sweep of a Class 3A bi-district playoff series.
Milam struck out 13, walked two and allowed no runs on two hits in six innings. Aiden Anthony worked a hitless inning, striking out one. At the plate, Mason Whiddon doubled and singled, Truitt Anthony had three hits and an RBI and Ashby Anthony singled and drove in a run for the Eagles.
Patrick Boyd and Quinton Singletary had the lone hits for Hughes Springs, both singles.
W. RUSK 2, N. DIANA 0: BULLARD - After dropping the series opener on Friday, the West Rusk Raiders came back with a pair of wins on Saturday at Brook Hill - winning 9-1 and 2-0 - to win a Class 3A bi-district playoff series against New Diana.
In the 2-0 win, Carson McCarthy and Will Jackson both worked on the mound. McCarthy struck out two with no walks and Jackson fanned two with three walks. Jimmie Harper homered and singled, and Xander Mason had two hits for the Raiders.
Jacob Newland fanned four and walked two, giving up one earned run, in the loss for New Diana. John Lutrell doubled and singled, and Hunter Gleason and Ethan Adkisson had two hits apiece.
In the 9-1 win on Saturday, Clayton Keith and Xander Mason tripled and Harper and Jackson both doubled for the Raiders. Mason and Keith had three hits and two RBI apiece. Jackson added two hits and an RBI. Bryant Mason had two hits, and Cole Jackson, Harper and Jaxon Farquhar all drove in runs. Harper struck out five, walked three an did not allow an earned run in seven innings.
Austin Kerns doubled and singled, Lutrell had two hits and Elliott Foreman drove in a run for New Diana.
LATE FRIDAY
P. GROVE 4, KILGORE 3: MARSHALL - The Pleasant Grove Hawks built a 4-0 lead after five innings and held off a late Kilgore rally to earn a 4-3 win in game one of a Class 4A best-of-three bi-district series.
Heath Lafleur struck out seven, walked two and gave up three earned runs in a complete-game loss for Kilgore. Lafleur also tripled and drove in three runs. Jason Silvey added two hits for the Bulldogs.
SABINE 7, TROUP 0: LINDALE - Matt Huey turned in a dominant performance on the mound for Sabine, and the Cardinals opened a Class 3A bi-district series with a 7-0 win over Troup.
Huey struck out nine, walked three and gave up just two hits in seven innings. At the plate, Colt Sparks doubled, singled twice and drove in a run. Kile Stripland added a double and an RBI. Caden Richardson finished with two hits, and Zach Donovan drove in a run.
HAWKINS 13, CAYUGA 6: RUSK - The Hawkins Hawks built a 4-1 advantage early and then used a nine-run fourth to put things away in a 13-6 win over Cayuga to open a Class 2A bi-district series.
Bryce Burns doubled twice, singled and drove in five runs to lead the way at the plate for Hawkins. Julian Frazier added a double. Dristun Pruitt had three hits and two RBI from the top spot in the lineup. Aiden Colley and Braden Adams finished with two hits and an RBI apiece. Jeramy Torres singled and drove in three runs. Micah Staruska had two hits, and Dawson Pruitt drove in one run. Frazier earned the pitching win. Burns worked three innings, striking out five and walking two. Adams fanned three in three innings, and Frazier struck out two in a scoreless frame.
B. SANDY 14, FRANKSTON 8: GRAND SALINE - Big Sandy pounded out 13 hits and used a big eight-run sixth inning to take control of things on the way to a 14-8 win over Frankston in a Class 2A bi-district series opener.
Caden Bixler and Brayden Brown had three hits and two RBI apiece for Big Sandy. Canyon Minter, Kayden Smith and Luke Ollive all drove in two runs, and Tyson Tapley, Jake Johnson and Gabriel Bachert all added RBI for the Wildcats. Bachert struck out three with one walk and no runs allowed in 2.1 innings for the pitching win.