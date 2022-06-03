FORNEY – Spring Hill’s early lead didn’t last against Celina for the second straight day, and the Panthers’ 2022 baseball season concluded at the Class 4A Region II championship series finale.
The Spring Hill Panthers were defeated 11-2 in Friday’s game three at North Forney High School, and finish the year with a 33-5 record, while Celina will take a 32-4-1 mark to next week’s state tournament at The University of Texas at Austin’s UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
“These boys gave me two years of great baseball, and I’m going to miss these seven seniors I had,” said Spring Hill head baseball coach Trevor Petersen. “I know they’re going to do special things and be great men.”
Spring Hill had a fast start to the game. It started when starting pitcher Brennan Ferguson forced a quick one-two-three top of the first inning.
Then, the Panthers' bats went to work in the bottom of the first. Marshall Lipsey drew a leadoff walk and Jax Stovall was hit by a pitch during the next at-bat. Easton Ballard followed with a RBI double that scored Lipsey, and Josiah Mackey’s intentional walk loaded the bases. Then, Jordan Hodges’ RBI single sent Stovall home for an early 2-0 advantage.
Celina started to turn the tide in the next two innings. Ty Marthiljohni walked with no outs in the second, and was replaced on the bases by pinch runner Jose Mendez. Caden Mitchell’s RBI single scored Mendez to make it a 2-1 game, and Zack Henderson came home for the game-tying run in the third on RJ Ruais’ sacrifice groundout.
Spring Hill was kept off the scoreboard in the second and third innings because Celina starting pitcher Noah Bentley started to heat up. He struck out six Panther batters between the first three innings, but was unexpectedly replaced on the mound after he allowed a walk to Conner Smeltzer in the bottom of the fourth.
Henderson was handed the ball, and quickly forced a flyout. Lipsey reached first base on a fielder’s choice that caused Smeltzer’s out at second base, and later advanced all the way to third base on a throwing error. But, the inning ended when Spring Hill was unable to drive him in.
Ferguson struck out three batters in four innings, but his pitching outing came to an end when he hit Sean Rabe with a pitch, and allowed a steal with no outs in the top of the fifth. The inning didn’t get any easier because relief pitcher Wyatt McFadin allowed a walk to Ruais. Then, he hit Bentley with a pitch to load the bases, and walked Jackson Rooker to allow Rabe’s go-ahead Celina run.
The Bobcats’ lead grew when Ruais and Bentley scored on back-to-back Spring Hill errors, and Reid Crook’s RBI walk scored Rooker.
McFadin’s time on the mound came to an end, and Lipsey took over the pitching duties. Rabe provided a RBI single that scored Major Brignon and gave Celina a 7-2 edge, but Lipsey finally got Spring Hill out of the inning with a strikeout during Ruais’ at-bat.
Celina then wrapped up its series-advancing win with four runs in the top of the sixth. Brignon’s sacrifice groundout scored Bentley, Mitchell followed with a two-run home run, and Henderson added a RBI double that scored Campbell Coon.