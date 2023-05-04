MADISONVILLE - The Spring Hill Panthers rallied from an early deficit to tie things late, but a disastrous sixth inning led to a 9-1 Madisonville win and puts the Panthers in a must-win situation in a Class 4A Region III bi-district playoff series.
Spring Hill drops to 21-7-2 with the loss, while Madisonville moves to 14-13 with the win. The series resumes on Saturday, with the Panthers hosting things to finishing things off. First pitch for Game is set for 1 p.m., with a third game to follow if needed.
Cayden Maxwell went the distance on the hill for Madisonville. He struck out eight, walked five and did not allow an earned run in seven innings.
Spring Hill sent five pitchers to the mound, with Conner Smeltzer taking the loss. He struck out six, walked seven and gave up two earned runs in five innings. Jax Stovall, Landon Bartell, Austin Bonner and Wyatt McFadin all pitched for the Panthers.
Spring Hill managed just one hit off Maxwell, a single by Grant Burton. Cade Hathorn singled twice and drove in a run for Madisonville.
Madisonville took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, using two walks to open the inning and a hit batsman after two outs were recorded to load the bases for Cutter Smith - who also drew a walk to force in the first run of the game.
Spring Hill threatened in the top of the second when Trent Thompson and Carson Tidwell walked with one out and McFadin drew a two-out walk to load the sacks before Maxwell ended the threat with a punch out.
The Panthers finally broke through with a run in the top of the sixth.
Stovall was hit by a pitch to start the inning, moving to second on a sacrifice bunt by Travis Allen. Burton's single moved Stovall to third, and Josiah Mackey walked to load the bases before Stovall hustled home on a passed ball to tie things at 1-1.
Madisonville then erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth, using three hits, four errors, three walks and two hit batsmen to build a commanding 9-1 lead.
Spring Hill got one runner on base in the top of the seventh when Austin Bonner drew a two-out walk, but a groundout ended the contest.