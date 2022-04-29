S. HILL 2, HALLSVILLE 1: HALLSVILLE — Easton Ballard worked eight strong innings on the hill, striking out eight, walking two and giving up one earned run, and the Spring Hill Panthers edged the Hallsville Bobcats, 2-1, in a tune up game.
Marshall Lipsey and Brennan Ferguson had two hits apiece, and Ferguson and Ballard drove in runs for Spring Hill.
Landon Bowden struck out 13, walked two and did not allow an earned run in six innings on the hill for Hallsville. Ethan Miller tripled and singled, and Hagen Carver drove in a run for the Bobcats.
MT. PLEASANT 9, P. TREE 1: MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Tigers closed out the regular season with a 9-1 win over the Pine Tree Pirates on Friday.
The Pirates, needing a win and some help to make the playoffs, got a home run from Collin Estes for their lone run of the game. Max Gidden and Cruz Cox added singles for the Pirates, and Gidden also drew a pair of walks.
Collin Estes struck out two with no walks in four innings. Nick Crouch and Matthew Lummus also worked an inning apiece for the Pirates.
T. HIGH 5, MARSHALL 1: TEXARKANA — Nathan Steele and Luke Smith combined on a four-hitter, and Jacob Yowell banged out three hits for the Tigers as Texas High earned a 5-1 win over Marshall.
Steele fanned seven and walked one in five innings, and Smith struck out three with no walks in two frames.
Carlos Hill singled and drove in a run for Marshall in the loss. Campbell White struck out two, walked three and allowed two earned runs in six innings to shoulder the pitching setback.
P. GROVE 13, GILMER 3: TEXARKANA — J.M. Long homered and drove in three runs, Blake Jennings doubled twice and plated one run and the Pleasant Grove Hawks notched a 13-3 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes.
Alex Galvan added a pair of RBI for Pleasant Grove, and Brenton Clark doubled, singled twice and drove in a run. Aidan Murray got the pitching win for the Hawks.
Aaron Stanley doubled twice, singled and drove in a run in the loss for Gilmer. Dillon Henson had two hits in the loss, and Stanley shouldered the pitching loss.
PARIS 18, PITTSBURG 8: PITTSBURG — Adam Clement homered twice and drove in five runs to lead the Paris Wildcats past the Pittsburg Pirates, 18-8.
Brayden Bolton launched a pair of home runs and drove in four runs for Pittsburg. Bolton also singled. Ty Price tripled and drove in a run, and Jaxson Ramsey had two doubles and two RBI. Collin Brown chipped in with an RBI.
W. OAK 5, N. DIANA 0: DIANA — White Oak did all of its scoring damage in two innings, scoring twice in the top of the first and adding three in the fourth, on the way to a 5-0 win over New Diana.
Landon Anderson worked a complete-game shutout for the Roughnecks, striking out five and walking two. Gavyn Bzdil homered and drove in three runs for White Oak. Breyden White doubled, singled three times and drove in a run, and Gavyn Jones had a double and a single.
Austin Kerns tripled and singled in the loss for New Diana. Ethan Adkisson struck out two with no walks in 3.1 innings, and Kerns fanned one with four walks in 3.2 frames.
TROUP 8, E. FIELDS 5: TROUP — Troup built a 8-1 lead and held off a late Elysian Fields rally to earn an 8-5 win.
Elysian Fields, which scored four times in the top of the sixth, got a double from Jase Alaniz, two hits and an RBI from Kip Lewis, two hits apiece from Jase Greenslate and Judson Illingworth and a single and two RBI from Lannon Collum. Brody Parker and Lawson Swank also drove in runs.
Brody Parker fanned two and walked four in 3.1 innings to take the loss on the mound. Lewis struck out four with two walks in 2.2 innings.
Bradley Adams had two hits and an RBI for Troup. Tucker Howell also drove in a run. Bracey Cover struck out two with no walks in a complete-game win on the hill for the Tigers.