Spring Hill baseball standout Hunter Hollan has announced he’ll play baseball next season at one of the top junior college programs in the nation.
Hollan, who had originally signed to play at Texas A&M last November, will instead suit up for San Jacinto College after discussing his options with the Aggies’ coaching staff. The move was brought on by the uncertainty of the status of players staying with or moving on from Texas A&M due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NCAA Division I Council voted in March to allow college athletes in spring sports an extra season of eligibility after having their 2020 season shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Major League Baseball’s decision to reduce its amateur draft from 40 rounds down to five also played a role Hollan’s decision to forgo A&M and take the JUCO route.
Reducing the MLB draft means a lot more draft-eligible juniors will be returning to college, while a lot more high school stars projected to be drafted will instead enroll in college.
“The final nail in the coffin for me deciding not to go to Texas A&M was the MLB’s five-round draft. You got to think of all the upperclassmen that might be on the edge of being drafted,” Hollan explained. “They’d have seven to eight guys coming back with two to three years experience on me. I can’t go down there and outwork experience. So the plan is to go to San Jac and hopefully get a lot of innings in the fall and spring. I plan to just keep grinding and keep getting after it.”
Hollan had the opportunity to visit the San Jacinto-North campus a few weeks ago on his way back home from a trip to Galveston. San Jac recruiting coordinator Eric Weaver was first to reach out to Hollan after learning of his decision to not attend A&M.
“I’ve watched Hunter play the past couple of summers in summer ball. At that time he was committed to A&M and, obviously, we had no interest,” Weaver recalled. “But when we found out things had changed, I reached out to Hunter and that kind of got the ball rolling.”
A hard-throwing, 6-5 southpaw, Hollan started his high school career in Hallsville, going 6-2 with a 3.14 earned run average, 42 strikeouts and 16 walks in 42.1 innings pitched in 2018.
He moved to Spring Hill for his junior season, carving out a 6-4 record with a 1.95 ERA, 126 strikeouts and just 21 walks in 82.1 innings.
“A player the caliber of Hunter is always someone we’d have interest in. But we knew he was going to A&M. It was one of those things that “hey, if anything happens, we’re here.” I got to visit with him and his family and they are great people,” Weaver said. “For us to get a player of his caliber is obviously a win-win for us, knowing he could pitch for anybody in the country. We’re just very fortunate he chose us.”
His senior season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he was 1-1 with a 1.26 ERA, 17 strikeouts and three walks in 16.2 innings of work for the Panthers.
“This was nothing against A&M, I love Texas A&M. It’s just San Jac was a better option for me and my family. I’m competitive and I love pitching and I love grinding. I want to go to San Jac and be the best. I can’t wait to see what happens after San Jac,” Hollan said. “They reached out to me first when I decided to go JUCO. But the clincher in me deciding was a chance to work with Woody Williams, who played 15 years in the big leagues and he’s their pitching coach. There’s not a better person to learn from than Woody Williams.”
In his first outing of the 2020 season, Hollan worked 5.2 innings, giving up one earned run while striking out eight and walking one in a loss to Haughton, Louisiana. He went six innings in a 3-0 win over Carthage in his next start, fanning seven and walking one.
In his final game of the shortened season, Hollan got a no decision in a 5-4 loss to A&M Consolidated. He worked five innings, giving up two earned runs while fanning two and walking one.
San Jacinto is one of the top junior college programs in the nation, having won five national championships while earning 26 JUCO World Series berths. In 2020, the Gators were off to a 21-6 start overall and had won all 12 of their Region XIV Conference South Division games.
The Gators play in the South Division along with Alvin, Wharton, Blinn, Galveston and Laredo.