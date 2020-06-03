Tatum's Luke Lister will continue his athletic and academic career at the next level, taking his game and a No. 3 class ranking to the University of Texas at Dallas in the fall.
Lister, an A honor roll student throughout his high school career, was a first team all-district and honorable mention All East Texas selection from his shortstop position as a junior.
His senior season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lister played in 19 games for Tatum as a sophomore, driving in two runs, scoring seven times and pitching 1.1 innings.
He hit at a .453 clip for the Eagles as a junior in 2019, adding six doubles, two triples, 11 RBI, 30 runs scored and swiping eight bases. He also struck out 22 batters in 36 innings pitched.
Tatum played just 11 games in 2020, and Lister was hitting .250 with two doubles, a triple, six RBI, 15 runs scored and five stolen bases before the season came to an abrupt end. He had a 2.33 earned run average and struck out six in 12 innings on the mound.
UT Dallas was 11-5 overall and 8-1 in the American Southwest Conference when the 2020 season ended. The Comets compete in the ASC along with Concordia, Ozarks, LeTourneau, Belhaven, Louisiana College, Howard Payne, Sul Ross, Hardin-Simmons, East Texas Baptist University, Mary Hardin-Baylor and McMurry.