S. HILL 4, VAN 0: Easton Ballard struck out 10 and held Van to one hit in a six-inning gem, leading the Spring Hill Panthers to a 4-0 win.
Ballard walked three on the day and threw 54 of his 82 pitches for strikes.
At the dish, Jax Stovall and Ethan Foster had two hits apiece, with Foster doubling. Blake Barlow, Ballard and Whitten Bowles all drove in runs for the Panthers.
P. TREE 6, PITTSBURG 0: Keelan Turner banged out three hits from the leadoff spot, driving in two runs and scoring once as Pine Tree blanked Pittsburg, 6-0.
Turner tripled for the Pirates. Dakylan Johnson and Case Buchanan had two hits apiece, and Cruz Cox and Hunter Gleason drove in a run apiece.
Wade Fell struck out eight and walked two, giving up just three hits in six innings for the pitching win.
P. TREE 11, JEFFERSON 3: D.J. Freeman collected three hits, Dakylan Johnson and Nikema Williams had two hits and an RBI apiece and Pine Tree rolled past Jefferson, 11-3.
Freeman, Williams and Cole Sullins all doubled for the Pirates. Keelan Turner, Wade Fell, Connor Carrell and Camden McEntire all drove in runs. Hunter Gleason earned the pitching win. He struck out two in 1.1 innings. Matthew Lummus fanned three and walked three with no runs allowed in two frames.
HALLSVILLE 9, LINDALE 0: TYLER — A pair of four-run innings and solid pitching from two Bobcats led Hallsville to a 9-0 win over Lindale.
Landon Bowden struck out seven and walked tow in four innings, and Trenton Smith struck out one with no walks or hits allowed in his inning of work for Hallsville.
Conner Stewart and Kurt Wyman both doubled for Hallsville, with Wyman adding a single and driving in a run and Stewart plating a pair of runs. Brayden Walker drove in two runs, and Logan Jones and Sawyer Dunagan added an RBI apiece.
KILGORE 3, BISHOP LYNCH 0: WHITEHOUSE — Dalton McElyea struck out five with no walks, scattering five hits in five innings as Kilgore notched a 3-0 win over Bishop Lynch.
McElyea helped his own cause at the dish with a double, single and run scored. Heath Lafluer had a couple of RBI for the Bulldogs, and Donovan Adkins chipped in with two hits.
MARSHALL TOURNAMENT: Marshall’s game vs. Pleasant Grove was called off due to lightning on Thursday.
Today’s schedule has Marshall vs. Carthage at 11 a.m., Pleasant Grove vs. Harleton at 1:30 p.m., Pleasant Grove vs. Glenbrook at 4 p.m. and Marshall vs. Glenbrook at 6:30 p.m.
CARTHAGE 8, HARLETON 4: MARSHALL — Three Bulldog pitchers combined on a one-hitter, and Sawyer Smith drove in two runs with a pair of hits for Carthage in an 8-4 win over Harleton.
Braden Smith struck out two with no walks and no earned runs allowed in three innings. Tyler Castillo and Brooks Brewster pitched an inning apiece.
Javarian Roquemore doubled twice and drove in a run for Carthage. Brewster had two hits and an RBI, and Craig McNew, Connor Cuff and Jakerrian Roquemore all drove in runs.
CARTHAGE 7, P. GROVE 1: MARSHALL — Sawyer Smith homered and drove in three runs, Brooks Brewster added a double and two RBI and Carthage notched a 7-1 win over Pleasant Grove.
Braden Smith added a triple for Carthage. Braeden Wade struck out two and walked three in five innings for the pitching win.
HARLETON 5, GLENBROOK 2: MARSHALL — Cobrin Sanders drove in two runs, and Kaden Short and Dylan Armstrong combined to toss a three-hitter at Glanbrook as Harleton notched a 5-2 win.
Short worked 3.2 innings, giving up two earned runs. Armstrong pitched a hitless, scoreless 1.1 frames with two strikeouts and no walks.
Blake Weaver and Hunter Shirts also drove in runs for Harleton.
N. DIANA 19, CLIFTON 2: CHINA SPRING — Peyton Brewer and Ethan Adkisson worked two innings apiece, combining to strike out seven while allowing one hit in a 19-2 New Diana win over Clifton.
Brewer fanned four and Adkisson struck out three.
The Eagles pounded out 17 hits in three innings, including two doubles and two RBI from Darren Manes. Elliot Foreman, Jacob Newland, John Lutrell and Zachary Malone all added doubles. Adkisson had three hits and two RBI, Malone and Lutrell two hits and three RBI apiece, Landon Chapman two hits and two RBI and Foreman and Newland two hits and an RBI apiece.
SABINE 12, TATUM 1: LIBERTY CITY — Caden Loveless, Carter Patterson and Holton Pepper had two hits apiece, Alex Galyean and Richardson both drove in two runs and Sabine rolled past Tatum, 12-1.
Jace Burns, Galyean and Richardson all doubled for the Cardinals. Loveless, Patterson, Matt Huey and Kile Stripland drove in runs. Burns struck out five with no walks and one earned run allowed in five innings for the pitching win.
Reese Milan had the lone RBI in the loss for Tatum.
SABINE 2, FARMERSVILLE 1: LIBERTY CITY — Carter Patterson delivered a walk off RBI single with one out in the bottom of the sixth to lead Sabine past Farmersville, 2-1.
Alex Galyean and Patterson both doubled for the Cardinals. Galyean had three hits and scored twice from the top of the lineup, and Matt Huey drove in a run. Huey struck out seven, walked one and allowed one earned run in five innings for the pitching win.
P. PEWITT 10, TATUM 8: LIBERTY CITY — Paul Pewitt pushed across six runs in the third and held on for a 10-8 win over the Tatum Eagles.
Dayton Grumber doubled and drove in three runs and Hayden Green and Tanor Mines had two RBI apiece for Paul Pewit.
Camron Redwine doubled and drove in a run in the loss for Tatum. Landen Tovar had two RBI, and Truitt Anthony, Garrett Friend, Mason Whiddon and Caden Bensom all drove in runs.
Grumber worked three innings for the pitching win. Friend fanned six in the loss for Tatum.
TROUP 9, U. GROVE 2: HARMONY — Troup erupted for seven runs in the second inning on the way to a 9-2 win over Union Grove.
Cannon Cowan and Carter Smith both doubled for Union Grove. Smith, Matthew Bower and Cowan all had two hits, with Smith and Hunter Cannon driving in a run apiece.
BECKVILLE 13, WASKOM 4: JOAQUIN — Colby Davidson collected two hits and drove in three runs, Daxton Etheredge and Colter Klingler had two RBI apiece and Beckville rolled to a 13-4 win over Waskom.
Tyler Bryan doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Elijah Ramsey added an RBI. Davidson earned the pitching win, striking out six and walking one with no runs allowed in two innings.
BECKVILLE 8, FRANKSTON 7: JOAQUIN — Brady Davis and Tyler Bryan drove in two runs apiece for Beckville, which scored four in the first and three in the third on the way to an 8-7 win over Frankston.
Evan Allen, Daxton Etheredge and Colby Davidson all drove in runs for the Bearcats. Davidson and Davis both had doubles. Bryan earned the pitching win. He fanned three and walked three in 1.1 innings. Davidson struck out four in two frames.
E. FIELDS 11, BENTON 10: BENTON, La. — Elysian Fields built a big lead early and held on for an 11-10 win over Benton, Louisiana.
Logan Presley had three hits and scored twice from the top of the lineup for Elysian Fields, which led 11-3 after four innings. Ryan Wilkerson had two hits and an RBI. J.D. Ballard, Campbell White and Kip Lewis drove in two runs apiece, and Jackson Illingworth chipped in with an RBI.
Four Yellowjackets saw action on the hill. Ballard worked 3.1 innings, striking out two and walking four.
G. SALINE 8, S-ROSSER 0: GRAND SALINE — Jase Melton struck out 11, walked one and tossed a one-hit shutout at Scurry-Rosser in an 8-0 Grand Saline win.
Brett Kindle and Cooper Brown had two hits and an RBI apiece for the Indians. Melton, Jace Mercer, Sam Currey, Bryce Holland and Nic Parker all drove in runs.
In a 3-2 win over Chapel Hill, Kindle had three hits and an RBI and Carson Fisher singled, doubled and drove in a run for the Indians. Melton also drove in a run.
Kindle struck out five and walked three in five innings for the pitching win. Andrew Hawkins fanned two with no walks.
WINONA 11, DETROIT 4: ALBA — Mason Horneman and Jesse Jones both doubled for Winona, with Payton Snow and Julio Zuniga driving in two runs apiece in an 11-4 Winona win over Detroit.
Caden Wharton, Jones, Jaxon Lundley, Horneman and Colby McFarland all drove in runs for the Wildcats. Jones worked 2.2 innings, striking out four and walking one, to earn the pitching win.