Class 4AL-EYLAU 3, KILGORE 1: TEXARKANA — Gage Bellatti fanned seven with no walks, giving up one unearned run on seven hits in seven innings for Liberty-Eylau as the Leopards opened a best-of-three bi-district series with a 3-1 win over Kilgore.
The teams are scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. tonight at Kilgore’s Driller Park to finish the series.
Kilgore finished with seven hits, including a double and a single by Cade Pippen. Kyle Wheeler had two hits and drove in the lone Bulldog run.
Chase Lewis struck out one, walked two and gave up just one earned run in six innings to shoulder the loss for Kilgore.
Class 2ABECKVILLE 13, FRANKSTON 7: RUSK — The Beckville Bearcats used an eight-run fifth inning to rally from an early deficit on the way to a 13-7 win over Frankston on Wednesday in a bi-district series opener.
The teams are scheduled to resume the series at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday back in rusk.
Tyler Bryan homered, doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Beckville, and Colby Davidson added a double, single and five RBI. Ryan Harris and Karter Jones chipped in with two hits and an RBI apiece, and Matt Barr and Quinton Roberts both singled and drove in runs.
Bryan worked four innings on the mound, striking out 10 and walking three. Lance White picked up the win, striking out two and allowing no runs on a hit in three innings.