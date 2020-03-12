JASPER
■ LOBOS SPLIT: JASPER — The Longview Lobos rallied from a 4-2 deficit with a four-run sixth inning to hand the Kilgore Bulldogs a 6-4 setback on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the Lobos dropped a 9-2 decision to Bridge City.
Against Kilgore, Gage Bellatti, Trenton Bush and Gabe Flores all bashed home runs and drove in two runs apiece. Justin Beltran and Connor Cox added two hits apiece, and Beltran worked six full innings for the pitching win. Beltran struck out three and walked three, giving up no earned runs.
Kilgore was led at the plate by Kyle Wheeler with a hit and two RBI. Brayden Johnson and Jayce McFarland also drove in runs. Heath Lefluer and Chase Lewis pitched for Kilgore. Lefluer fanned two and walked two in 4.1 innings, and Lewis had two strikeouts and two walks in 1.2 frames.
In the loss to Bridge City, Bush, Keaton, Micah King and Bellatti all had hits and Flores drove in a run. Bellatti struck out three and walked one, giving up two earned runs in 3.2 innings.
WILLS POINT
■ PINE TREE 1, TERRELL 1: WILLS POINT — Both teams scored in the first inning and that was all of the offense as Pine Tree and Wills Point battled to a 1-1 deadlock.
Wade Fell tripled, and Trenton Wayne, Connor Carrell, Matthew Lummus, Luke Oxsheer and Cruz Cox chipped in with singles for Pine Tree. Fell worked seven full innings, striking out four with no walks or earned runs allowed.
Later in the day, the Pirates dropped an 8-1 decision to Wills Point.
The Pirates, who trailed 3-1 before Wills Point scored five in the bottom of the fourth, got singles from Keelan Turner and Cole Sullins in the loss. Luke Oxsheer struck out two, walked three and gave up one earned run in 3.1 innings to take the loss.
The Pirates are scheduled to battle Waxahachie Life at 3 p.m. and Gilmer at 7 p.m. today.
A&M CONSOLIDATED
■ SH SPLITS: COLLEGE STATION — The Spring Hill Panthers notched a 10-5 win over Lindale and dropped a 5-4 decision to A&M Consolidated on Thursday.
Against Lindale, Trent Gregson tripled, singled and drove in two runs. Luke Guarisco added a double and two RBI. Dylan Hutchison singled and drove in two runs. Ethan Tidwell had two hits and an RBI and Marshall Lipsey and Colin Martin drove in a run apiece.
Logan Avant worked two innings for the pitching win. striking out two and walking one. Gregson struck out three and walked three in two innings, and Guarisco had three strikeouts and a walk in two frames.
In the loss to A&M Consolidated, Martin, Gregson and Ryan Lepire had two hits apiece, with Martin, Gregson, Colby Noah and Jonas Roberts all driving in runs.
Martin was tagged with the pitching loss.
HALLSVILLE
■ HALLSVILLE WINS 2: HALLSVILLE — Jeb Drewery fanned five, walked one and allowed just one hit, Tyler Lee drove in a couple of runs and Hallsville opened play in the Reich Builders Classic with a 6-0 win over Liberty-Eylau.
Later in the evening, the Bobcats notched a 2-1 win over Lucas Lovejoy.
Lee, Easton Loyd and Jayden Torrans all doubled for the Bobcats, and Matt Houston had three hits against Liberty-Eylau. Zack Daniel added two hits, and Torans and Conner Stewart drove in runs.
Against Lucas Lovejoy, Drayton Brown struck out seven, walked one and allowed no earned runs on one hit in five innings.
At the dish, Brayden Walker and Nolan Cox drove in runs for the Bobcats. Conner Stewart and Walker had doubles.
■ MARSHALL DROPS 2: HALLSVILLE — The Marshall Mavericks opened play in Hallsville’s Reich Builders Classic with a 4-3 loss to Liberty-Eylau and later dropped a 9-4 decision to Brownsboro.
Against Liberty-Eylau, the Mavericks scored twice in the top of the fourth to take a 2-0 lead, but L-E pushed across three in the bottom half, scored once in the fifth and held on as the Mavs scored once in the sixth.
Nate Moore had two hits and an RBI, and Cayden Bennett and Braylon Blair added RBI for Liberty-Eylau. Spencer Aldridge went the distance on the mound for the Leopards (six innings), striking out seven and walking threee.
Payton McMullen and Jarius Mitchell doubled in the loss for Marshall. Jarrett Phillips singled and drove in two runs, and Jim Weaver added an rBI.
Garrett Cotten took the loss. He fanned two, walked two and gave up two earned runs in 3.1 innings. Christopher Paddie worked one inning, striking out two.
Marshall led 2-0 after two against Brownsboro, but the Bears scored twice in the third to tie it, added five in the fourth and tacked on two more in the fifth.
Hayden Woods tripled, singled and drove in two runs and Alex Mendez added two RBI for the Bears.
Weaver and Phillips drove in runs for the Mavericks in the loss. Hayden Kelehan worked 3.1 innings on the hill and shouldered the pitching loss. He struck out one, walked two and gave up three earned runs.
WHITE OAK
■ W. OAK 6, E. FIELDS 6: WHITE OAK — Elysian Fields scored four times in the top of the fifth to salvage a 6-6 tie with White Oak.
Micah Gibson and Jacob Laughlin tripled for White Oak, with Gibson driving in two runs. Landon Anderson had two hits, and Max Tramel and Dylan Creager both drove in runs.
Logan Presley doubled and drove in two runs for Elysian Fields. Campbel White added a single and two RBI, and Carson Holland drove in one run.
VAN
■ VAN 9, SABINE 6: VAN — Host team Van used a five-run inning to build a 7-3 lead and held on for a 9-6 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
Alex Galyean doubled, singled and drove in two runs in the loss for Sabine. Tanner Hardee added a single and two RBI, and River Reinhart and Holton Pepper drove in runs.
Landon McKinney took the loss for Cardinals on the hill.
The Cardinals also fell 11-0 to Godley and 4-2 to Whitney.
Against Godley, Burns doubled and A.J. Gresham, Weston Pritchard and Kord Laird singled. The Cardinals managed no hits against Whitney, with Laird driving in the only run. Burns struck out five with no walks in five innings.
HAWKINS
■ HAWKINS 15, C-PICKTON 1: HAWKINS — Braden Adams went a full five innings on the hill for the Hawks, striking out six with two walks and one earned run allowed, as Hawkins rolled past Como-Pickton, 15-1.
Adams helped himself at the plate with two doubles. Bryce burns, Kevin Durnal and Jeremy Torres all doubled for the Hawks. Zach Conde finished with three hits and two RBI. Durnal drove in three runs. Paeton Smith, Jayden Dacus, Rowdy Burns and Torres all had two hits. Torres and Logan MrDak plated two runs apiece, and Smith, Rowdy Burns and Bryce Burns had an RBI apiece.
■ GLADEWATER SPLITS: HAWKINS — Garrett Glenn drove in three runs from the top of the order, Hayden Turnage and Tanner Gothard chipped in with a couple of RBI apiece and the Gladewater Bears notched a 9-4 win over Alba-Golden.
Gothard tripled, Turnage doubled and K’Havia Reese added an RBI for the Bears. Austin Moran struck out 11, walked three and gave up two earned runs in five innings on the hill.
In a 9-2 loss to Union Grove, K’Havia Reese drove in the lone Gladewater run.
■ U. GROVE WINS 2: HAWKINS — Union Grove countered Maud’s three-run third with two in the bottom half to tie it, adding a run in the sixth for the win in a 4-3 victory.
Tyler Barkley and Cameron Johnson doubled for the Lions. Carson Daniels had two hits, and Daniels, Cannon Cowan and Johnson drove in runs. Matthew Bower fanned seven and walked three in five inning for the win.
Also on Thursday, the Lions notched a 9-2 win over Gladewater. Noah Mayhan doubled, Carter Smith had two hits and Carson Daniels and Cannon Cowan drove in two runs apiece.
Kooper Smith struck out six, walked one and gave up an earned run on two hits in five innings.
■ L-KILDARE 5, W. RUSK 1: HAWKINS — Linden-Kildare did all of its damage in the top of the seventh in a 5-1 win over West Rusk.
Trey Schuler double, singled and drove in two runs for Linden-Kildare. Mason Johnson added a double, single and RBI. Nic Kunze had a double and an RBI, Kyler Fitts two singles and Jonathan Owen an RBI. Johnson struck out 10 for the pitching win.
RUSK
■ HENDERSON 7, TATUM 6: RUSK — Dalton Modisette and Caleb Medford both drove in two runs for Henderson in a 7-6 win over Tatum.
Modisette doubled, and Collin Everitt drove in a run for the Lions. Christian Brown fanned five in four innings, and Brady Odom struck out three, walked one and did not allow a run in two innings to pick up the win.
Anthony Kirkpatrick tripled and drove in a run, Klein Bradbury had a double and two RBI and K.J. Acevedo drove in one for Tatum.
HUGHES SPRINGS
■ H. SPRINGS GOES 2-0: HUGHES SPRINGS — Host team Hughes Springs matched Hooks’ 14 hits, but also took advantage of five Hooks errors en route to a 12-6 win.
Also on Thursday, the Mustangs notched a 2-1 win over Prairiland.
Cooper Perry tripled and singled, and Jace Ratley had three hits and three RBI to lead the way for the Mustangs against Hooks. Gabe Fortune and Corey Johns both doubled, singled and drove in a run. Andrew Gaul and Waylon Goodson had two RBI apiece.
Tyson Daigle struck out three and walked one in five innings for the win. Layn Hawkins fanned one with no walks in two innings.
Against Prairiland, Zach Moore struck out six, walked none and scattered five hits in a complete game. Cameron Johns and Cooper Perry had two hits apiece, and Layn Hawkins drove in a run for the Mustangs.
WASKOM
■ BECKVILLE 17, JOAQUIN 3: WASKOM — Tyler Bryan drove in four runs, Matt Barr had three hits and two RBI and Beckville rolled past Joaquin, 17-3.
Colter Klingler tripled and drove in two runs. Quinton Roberts doubled and plated a couple. Daxton Ethredge had two hits and an RBI, and Ryan Harris, Evan Allen, Cason Dodson, Lance White and Karter Jones all chipped in with RBI for the Bearcats.
Roberts struck out three in 3.1 innings for the pitching win.
■ HARLETON 8, ARP 0: WASKOM — Jojo Clark and Blake Weaver combined to blank Arp on four hits, and Harleton scored all eight of its runs in the top of the fifth in an 8-0 victory.
Clark fanned two and walked two in six innings. Weaver struck out on in his inning of action on the hill.
Drew Stafford tripled and drove in two runs. Ethan Cooner had a double, single and two RBI. Hunter Shirts singled and drove in one and Corbin Sanders doubled for the Wildcats.
■ WINONA SPLITS: WASKOM — Winona notched a 10-0 win over Joaquin and fell to Waskom, 8-5, on Thursday.
Against Joaquin, Caden Wharton doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs, Jesse Jones added a double, single and two RBI and Julio Zuniga drove n a run. Peyton Snow swiped three bases, and Latarian Anderson had two steals. Wharton earned the pitching win, striking out six in five innings.
Against Waskom, the Wildcats were led by Julio Zuniga with two doubles, a single and three RBI. Chris Zuniga had two hits, and Jesse Jones and Mason Horneman drove in runs. Horneman had three steals, and Jones, Snow and Colby McFarland swiped two bases apiece.
OTHER
■ CARTHAGE 7, ATLANTA 2: ATLANTA — Dylan Leach, Austin Morgan and Sawyer Smith all doubled, Leach and Smith drove in two runs apiece and Carthage earned a 7-2 win over Atlanta.
Jackson Blissett had three hits, and Brandon McNeely and Si Schumacher drove in runs for the Bulldogs. Braeden Wade worked 2.2 innings for the win, striking out three and walking one. Connor Davis fanned two and walked two in 3.2 frames.
