LONGVIEW: Ashdown, Arkansas rallied from a 6-0 deficit to earn an 8-7 win over the Longview Lobos on Thursday at the Border Battle in Texarkana.
The Lobos scored six in the second, but Ashdown answered with four in the bottom of the frame. After Longview pushed across one run in the third, Ashdown again hit the plate four times in the bottom half.
Taylor Tatum and Detravion Gates both doubled and drove in two runs for the Lobos. Trent Keebaugh added a single and an RBI, and Ronald Woods chipped in with a single.
Trent Alston started on the mound for Longview and worked one inning. Andrew Tutt pitched the final four frames and shouldered the loss.
Friday's tournament games have been moved to Longview's Lobo Field, with contests slated for 10 a.m. (Liberty-Eylau vs. Ashdown), noon (Texas high vs. Ashdown), 2 p.m. (Atlanta vs. Liberty-Eylau), 4 p.m. (Atlanta vs. Fort Smith Northside) and 6 p.m. (Longview vs. Fort Smith Northside).
PINE TREE: The Pirates dropped a 9-1 decision to Kilgore, finishing with four hits in the contest.
Collin Estes doubled for the Pirates, and M.J. Cates, Dalan Montgomery and Caden Donley all chipped in with singles. Estes worked four innings on the mound, striking out three and walking four.
HALLSVILLE: Blake Cox turned in a solid outing on the mound, and Laker McPherson doubled, singled and drove in two runs to pace the offense as the Bobcats earned a 3-1 win over Huntsville.
Cox struck out seven, walked one and gave up one earned run in six innings. Landon Bowden pitched a scoreless inning.
Jack Holladay added two singles, and Ethan Miller drove in a run for Hallsville.
KILGORE: Hardin-Jefferson knocked off tournament host Kilgore, 7-1, at the annual Oil Belt Baseball Tournament.
Kilgore took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Tanner Beets singled, Jason Silvey bunted for a hit and Beets hustled around to score on a Todd House groundout.
Hardin-Jefferson broke the game open in the fourth, building a 6-1 lead before putting it away with a run in the sixth.
Later in the day, the Bulldogs bounced back to hand Pine Tree a 9-1 loss.
House worked six innings on the hill for the win, striking out six and walking one while giving up one unearned run on four hits.
Silvey and Colt Bullard both singled twice and drove in runs. Beets doubled. Cade Henry had two RBI, and Cason Cox and Kolton Hale chipped in with an RBI apiece.
The tournament schedule has been re-worked, with the remaining games set for Friday. Games are not scheduled for 9 a.m. (Hardin-Jefferson vs. Central Heights), 11 a.m. (Harmony vs. Pine Tree), 1 p.m. (Hardin-Jefferson vs. New Diana), 3 p.m. (Central Heights vs. Pine Tree) and 5 p.m. (Kilgore vs. New Diana).
WHITE OAK: Gavyn Jones homered twice, drove in four runs and scored three times, and Tyler Puckett dominated on the hill for the Roughnecks in a 9-0 win over Wills Point.
Noah Carter tripled and drove in two runs and Kelton Cates added a double for the Roughnecks. Puckett struck out 13 with no walks, giving up one hit in five innings.
In a 7-4 win over Grand Saline, Puckett doubled and drove in three runs and Davis Tolliver added two hits and two RBI for the Roughnecks. Drake Kneifl singled twice, and Jones singled and doubled. Collin Wheat fanned four, walked two and gave up three earned runs in five innings for the pitching win.
NEW DIANA: The New Diana Eagles scored once in the top of the first and made it stand in a 1-0 win over Central Heights.
Jacob Newland fanned eight, walked one and allowed no runs on a hit in five innings. Cohle Sherman pitched a scoreless frame.
Logan Simmons, Austin Kerns, Elliott Foreman, Sherman, Peyton Brewer and Ivan Benoit all singled for the Eagles. Simmons also walked and scored the game's only run.
WEST RUSK: The Raiders defeated Marshall (2-1) and Lindale (4-3) on Thursday.
Against Marshall, Jaxon Farquhar had two hits and Xander Mason and Jason Reasoner drove in runs for the Raiders. Carson McCarthy worked six innings on the mound, striking out four and walking one. Will Jackson fanned three and walked one in an inning of action.
Cole Jackson doubled and drove in a run and Jimmie Harper had two hits in the win over Lindale. Reasoner, Baylee Hughes and Ty Harper all collected RBI, and Mason got the pitching win. He struck out one and walked two, allowing no earned runs in three innings.
BIG SANDY: Braydon Brown and Damien Dixon drove in three runs apiece for Big Sandy, and Zachary Duhart tossed a three-inning no-hitter as the Wildcats blanked Fruitvale 15-0.
Duhart struck out three with no walks. Hunter Reneau singled twice. Tyson Tapley added a single and two RBI. Whitson cox doubled and drove in a run and Jake Johnson, Dillon Marsh, Logan Ollive and Duhart all drove in runs.
HAWKINS: Aiden Colley, Julian Frazier, Braden Adams and Tilar Maberry all drove in three runs for Hawkins as the Hawks rolled to a 16-1 win over Union Hill.
Adams struck out 16, walked four and gave up one earned run in a seven innings to earn the pitching win.
Colley, Frazier and Marshall White all doubled for the Hawks. Adams had three hits, Colley, Frazier and White two hits apiece and White two RBI.