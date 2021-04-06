District 15-5AMT. PLEASANT 7, P. TREE 5: MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant answered Pine Tree’s three-run top of the fourth with four in the bottom half to tie it, adding two in the fifth to earn a 7-5 win over the Pirates.
Camden McEntire doubled in the loss for the Pirates. Keelan Turner had two hits and an RBI, and Dakylan Johnson and Cruz Cox also drove in runs. Johnson struck out three and walked four in 3.2 innings. Wade Fell fanned four and walked one, giving up two earned runs in 2.1 frames for the loss.
MARSHALL 4, T. HIGH 3: TEXARKANA — Marshall pushed across a run in the top of the eighth to earn a 4-3 win over Texas High.
Hayden Kelehan and Andrew Phillips doubled for Marshall, which scored twice in the sixth to tie it. Kelehan had four htis and drove in two runs. Jim Weaver and Dylan Thurmon added two hits apiece, and Jacob Oden drove in a run. Garrett Cotten went the distance on the hill, striking out 12 with no walks and two earned runs allowed in eight innings.
District 16-4AKILGORE 24, CUMBERLAND 1: TYLER — Kilgore used a five RBI day from Dalton McElyea and a 13-run third inning to roll past Cumberland Academy, 24-1.
McElyea had a home run, double and single for the Bulldogs. Donovan Adkins also homered, adding a single, three RBI and four runs scored from the leadoff spot. Chris Ervin tripled, doubled twice and scored twice. Chase Lewis tripled, doubled, singled and drove in three. Cade Pippen and Ryan Beddingfield also doubled and drove in runs. Jake Thompson added two RBI, and Kyle Wheeler, Zach Porter and Thomas Hattaway had an RBI apiece.
Pippen worked two innings for the pitching win, striking out three and walking one. Thompson fanned one in one inning, and Colby Wilkerson struck out three in two frames.
LINDALE 9, HENDERSON 3: HENDERSON — Lindale used a four-run top of the sixth to pull away from Henderson in a 9-3 win.
Quentin Moon tripled, and Aden Butler doubled in the loss for Henderson. Christain Brown an J.T. Howard drove in runs for the Lions. Moon struck out six, walked four and gave up four earned runs in five innings to shoulder the loss.
District 17-4ARUSK 8, CARTHAGE 6: CARTHAGE — The Rusk Eagles built a 8-3 lead and held on for an 8-6 win over the Carthage Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Austin Morgan doubled and drove in two runs, and Connor Cuff had two hits and three RBI in the loss for Carthage.
District 15-4AGILMER 10, PARIS 3: GILMER — The Gilmer Buckeyes pounded out 13 hits and used a pair of four-run innings to roll past Paris, 10-3.
Hunter Wynne, Tyler Watkins and Cutter Montgomery all had two hits for Gilmer, with Wynne, Aaron Stanley, Kaleb Fitzgerald and Dillon Henson driving in runs. Watkins worked five innings on the hill for the win, striking out fie, walking three and giving up one earned run.
District 13-3AHARMONY 15, MPCH 3: MOUNT PLEASANT — Braxton Baker homered, singled and drove in three runs for Harmony in a 15-3 win over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Kyle Henry, Tanner Tittle and Cooper Wadding all doubled for the Eagles. Wadding had three hits and two RBI, Will Young two hits and three RBI, Logan Baker two hits and an RBI and Boston Seahorn an RBI.
Will Young worked four innings on the mound, striking out eight and walking three.
District 15-3AW. OAK 18, DAINGERFIELD 0: WHITE OAK — Tyler Puckett tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out eight and walking one, as White Oak cruised past Daingerfield 18-0.
Graham Young tripled, singled and drove in three runs, and Puckett helped his own cause with a double and an RBI. Gavyn Jones had two hits and two RBI, Dylan Creager two RBI and Dylan Carrell, Cason Wells, Gavin Bzdil, Josh Covington, Noah Carter, Landon Anderson and Breyden White all drove in runs.
District 16-3AW. RUSK 12, JEFFERSON 3: NEW LONDON — Will Jackson struck out eight and walked two in a solid outing on the hill, and Jaxon Farquhar highlighted an 11-hit West Rusk attack with a home run and three RBI in a 12-3 win over Jefferson.
Clayton Keith doubled, singled and drove in two runs for West Rusk. Andon Mata and Bryant Mason had two hits apiece, and Jackson and Carson Martin drove in runs.
TATUM 15, ARP 0: ARP — Reese Milam struck out 12 with no walks, giving up just two hits in six innings as Tatum rolled past Arp, 15-0.
Truitt Anthony and Milam had triples for Tatum, with Milam adding a single and an RBI, Anthony driving in two runs and Anthony Kirkpatrick and Garrett Friend driving in three runs apiece. Aidan Anthony, Mason Whiddon and Cayden Benson also drove in runs for Tatum.
Kadaylon Williams doubled in the loss for Arp.
E. FIELDS 5, TROUP 1: Ryan Wilkerson struck out eight, walked one and gave up on earned run in seven strong innings on the mound as Elysian Fields notched a 5-1 win over Troup.
Wilkerson, Jase Greenslate, Jackson Illingworth, Blake Merritt and Kip Lewis all had two hits for Elysian fields, with David Hutson, Illingworth and Greenslate driving in runs.
District 15-3AH. SPRINGS 4, N. DIANA 3: HUGHES SPRINGS — The Hughes Springs Mustangs pushed across three runs in the bottom of the seventh and walked off with a 4-3 win over the New Diana Eagles.
Jacob Newland and Logan Simmons drove in runs for New Diana. Eliot Foreman struck out 12, walked four and gave up one earned run on two hits in six innings. Daren Manes also pitched for the Eagles.
District 19-2ABECKVILLE 19, N. SUMMERFIELD 0: NEW SUMMERFIELD — Colby Davidson continued to bash opposing pitching, driving in seven runs with four hits as Beckville rolled to a 19-0 win over New Summerfield.
Davidson, who had 10 RBI in his last game, belted a grand slam, doubled twice and singled on Tuesday. Quinton Roberts homered, doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Daxton Etheredge added a triple, double and two RBI, and Brady Davis and Lance White both doubled for the Bearcats. Karter Jones had four hits and three RBI, and Davis, Cason Dodson and White all drove in runs.
Davis got the pitching win, fanning four in two innings. Roberts struck out four and walked one in two innings, and White had three strikeouts in his one inning of work.
HAWKINS 14, B. SANDY 2: BIG SANDY — Paeton Smith and Braden Adams drove in three runs apiece for Hawkins in a 14-2 win over Big Sandy.
Bryce Burns and Jeramy Torres both tripled, with Adams, Dristun Pruitt and Micah Staruska adding doubles. Staruska had three hits and an RBI, Pruitt and Burns two hits and an RBI apiece, Adams and Smith two hits apiece and Drew Dacus, and Dawsun Pruitt an RBI apiece.
Julian Frazier struck out 10, walked four and gave up two earned runs in five innings. Smith fanned three in an inning of work.
Bryston Brown and Jake Johnson had two hits apiece for Big Sandy. Johnson doubled and drove in two runs.
U. GROVE 15, L. CHAPEL 5: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — Hunter Cannon collected three hits and drove in four runs, and the Union Grove Lions rallied from 5-3 down to earn a 15-5 win over Leverett’s Chapel.
Cannon Cowan added two hits and three RBI for the Lions, who scored four in the fourth to take the lead and put it away with a six-run fifth. Carter Smith and Tyler Barkley chipped in with two hits apiece, with Smith driving in two runs and Kenneth Johnson adding a hit and two RBI.
Cannon earned the pitching win, striking out five and walking two with no runs allowed in 4.2 innings.
OVERTON 7, CARLISLE 6: OVERTON — The Overton Mustangs walked off with a 7-6 win over Carlisle, scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh.
Clayton Howard had a triple and an RBI in the loss for Carlisle. Cash Jones, Carlos DeLeon and Trent Sartain all had two hits, with DeLeon and Matthew Rigdon driving in runs. Jones struck out six and walked four in the loss.
District 23-2AGARY 2, JOAQUIN 1: GARY — Landon Woodfin went the distance on the mound for Gary, striking out two, walking one and giving up one earned run on six hits as the Bobcats edged Joaquin, 2-1.
Dakota Beckham tripled and scored once for Gary, which pushed across lone runs in the second and walked it off with a run in the bottom of the seventh with a fielder’s choice bunt by Peyton Chamness.
Non-DistrictS. HILL 5, ATLANTA 2: Ethan Foster drove in two runs, and three Panther pitchers combined to limit Atlanta to a couple of runs on seven hits as Spring Hill notched a 5-2 win over the Rabbits.
Easton Ballard and Foster both doubled for Spring Hill, with Ballard, Colin Martin and Bryant King all driving in runs.
Brown and Brennan Ferguson worked three innings apiece on the hill. Brown fanned four with no walks, and Ferguson struck out three with no walks. Marshall Lipsey pitched a scoreless inning.
HALLSVILLE 11, GLENBROOK 1: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Bobcats stepped out of league play for a night to earn an 11-1 win over Glenbrook, Louisiana.
Matt Houston and Logan Jones both tripled for the Bobcats. Houston added a single and drove in three runs, and Jones drove in a couple. Tyler Lee and Conner Stewart also drove in runs for Hallsville. Carson Blakeley, Brayden Hodges and Kurt Wyman all pitched for Hallsville. Hodges struck out three and did not walk a batter in his one inning of work.
MINEOLA 5, GLADEWATER 3: MINEOLA — Mineola did all of its offensive damage in the bottom of the first and held on for a 5-3 win over the Gladewater Bears.
Austin Verner doubled, singled and drove in two runs in the loss for Gladewater. Dennis Allen added two hits and an RBI, and Garett Glenn finished with three hits. Zach Polanco, Verner and Allen all doubled. Nathan Keller struck out six and walked one in four innings for the Bears, giving up no runs on three hits.